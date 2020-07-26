The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: July 26, 1892
7/26/1892: Justice George Shiras Jr. takes oath.
