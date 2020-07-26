The Volokh Conspiracy
"A Peaceful Demonstration Intensified"
There's peaceful, and then there's intensely peaceful.
Could be a new bit of terminology here. "You are being charged with an intensified peaceful demonstration, in the second degree. How do you plead?"
Protesters in California set fire to a courthouse, damaged a police station and assaulted officers after a peaceful demonstration intensified. https://t.co/fUZTABUM21
— ABC News (@ABC) July 26, 2020
Thanks to InstaPundit for the pointer.
