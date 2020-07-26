The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

"A Peaceful Demonstration Intensified"

There's peaceful, and then there's intensely peaceful.

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

Could be a new bit of terminology here. "You are being charged with an intensified peaceful demonstration, in the second degree. How do you plead?"

Thanks to InstaPundit for the pointer.

Advertisement