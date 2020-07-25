Space

The Space Force Has a Horse. Of Course.

The horses used to belong to the Air Force, which makes only slightly more sense.

|

dreamstime_xxl_10762097
(ID 10762097 © Alexander Ozerov | Dreamstime.com)

In space, no one can hear you neigh.

It remains somewhat unclear exactly what purpose the newest branch of the American military, the U.S. Space Force, is supposed to serve, but you probably didn't expect this to be part of their duties:

That's right: The U.S. Space Force has horses. No, they're not going onto orbit—or attacking an enemy spaceship—but the actual explanation for why the Space Force has them is almost as absurd.

Are you ready? They used to be the Air Force's horses.

As the video posted to the Space Force's official Twitter account on Friday explains, the "military working horses" are part of the 30th Space Wing based at the Vandenberg Air Base in California. Prior to the creation of the Space Force, they were part of a conservation program run by the Air Force.

"We are able to go through creeks and water with the horses, high hills that we wouldn't be able to get through with off-road vehicles," U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Michael Terrazas explained in a 2019 profile of the program.

Yes, yes. If only the Air Force had the means of getting to places that are difficult for earthbound troops to access, right?

When the Space Force was created last year, the Air Force conservation program was spun off to the new branch. But the horses will continue to do the same work as before: helping enforce decidedly earthbound matters like fish and game laws.

Whether they're air horses or space horses, the real question is why any branch of the military is doing this. Would America's national security be weakened in any measurable way if the Space Force horses were put out to a privatized pasture?

The last successful cavalry charge in military history occurred more than a decade before the first man-made satellite went to space. The number of horses that have exited the atmosphere is exactly zero. And yet somehow, within the bizarre labyrinth of bloat and waste that is the Pentagon, it made perfect sense for the Air Force, and now the Space Force, to have horses.

Maybe the military doesn't really need $738 billion a year after all.

Eric Boehm is a reporter at Reason.

  2. AlbertP
    July.25.2020 at 12:41 pm

    Why does the Space Force need horses? For all those Space Cowboys, of course.

    1. StackOfCoins
      July.25.2020 at 1:03 pm

      +1

  3. Mother's lament
    July.25.2020 at 12:45 pm

    “We are able to go through creeks and water with the horses, high hills that we wouldn’t be able to get through with off-road vehicles,” U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Michael Terrazas explained in a 2019 profile of the program.

    Yes, yes. If only the Air Force had the means of getting to places that are difficult for earthbound troops to access, right?

    Something tells me that a horse is a fuck of a lot cheaper than running helicopters all day.

    1. Dan S.
      July.25.2020 at 12:53 pm

      Yup. And it may be good for the high-tech people of the Space Force to be reminded that sometimes, low-tech solutions (like horses) make the most sense. You use the best tool for the job, whether it is a fancy automated vehicle, or good old-fashioned horsepower.

    2. Mother's lament
      July.25.2020 at 1:00 pm

      Just looked it up.
      Feed, vet bills and stabling costs are $400/mo.
      A military helicopter costs $400/hr. to operate.

      It took me thirty seconds worth of googling to see that the Air Force horse program was a far better value than Binion’s solution.
      Binion could have done that too.

      1. Mother's lament
        July.25.2020 at 1:03 pm

        Whoops, Boehm, not Binion.
        Oh well, same thing.

  4. Art Kumquat
    July.25.2020 at 1:01 pm

    The typical left winger goes on and on about military spending and while promoting more welfare income redistribution. Welfare spending including all forms of social security and medicare (for they are all income redistribution) impacts the poor and young who are just starting out but paying their grandparents to stay alive a few more years.

    But yeah military spending sheesh that’s the big part of the cheese wheel we need to eat first.

    If libertarians spent more time on things that mattered and less time on trivialities you might actually win an election one day.

    1. StackOfCoins
      July.25.2020 at 1:06 pm

      I remember when Reason used to run daily articles about entitlements vis-à-vis the debt. That seemed to end when Obama left office.

