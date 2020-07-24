Sweet Reason sparkling water with cannabidiol (CBD) is a beverage of interest to this magazine for a variety of, well, reasons. The flavors are on-trend and subtle: cucumber-mint, strawberry-lavender, and a La Croix–esque grapefruit. The resealable glass bottles with botanical line drawings are similarly tasteful.

The neck of the bottle says it contains "10 mg of hemp extract," which replaces previous labeling that boasted 7 mg of CBD. As with many (perhaps most) commercially available CBD products, it can be hard to tell whether there's enough of the active ingredient to produce more than a placebo effect.

Sweet Reason Beverage Co.'s marketing of the CBD content is so low-key as to make the chemical feel almost incidental. It's part of the bougification and normalization of the whole cannabis family, and that alone is enough to make me feel relaxed and happy.