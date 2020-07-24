The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

List No Names

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

Jonathan Adler has written in favor of citing all authors' names in law review articles, joining a nascent movement. Let me suggest a radical alternative: cite no names, at least when there are three or more.

In many contexts, we speak about works without necessarily citing the author. We might speak of a recent movie, for example, without mentioning its director, let alone listing all of the names in the credits. Sometimes, we do speak about works' creators, because it is especially relevant. For example, we might wish to discuss several works by a single author to identify changes in that person's thought over time. That should be perfectly acceptable, but there is no need for the name to be included in a garden-variety citation. And when there are many authors, the fact that one particular person contributed to the joint project rarely has much relevance.

Law review articles routinely cite cases without citing the judges who wrote the opinions, while mentioning the author if authorship is particularly relevant. Legal opinions, meanwhile, usually identify judges as authors, but not always. Per curiam opinions often do not identify the author at all. Perhaps there is some value in identifying which judges wrote or signed onto particular opinions (rather than simply indicating the number of judges who agreed to an opinion), because that tends to reinforce the importance of consistency in jurisprudential approach across opinions. But there is also value in reinforcing that opinions are not merely the expressions of one judge's point of view, but statements of the law. Less citation of judges by name might mean less cult of personality and less polarization of methodological approach.

Just as one doesn't need to know who wrote an opinion to understand its holding and unpack its logic, so too does one ordinarily not need to know who wrote a law review article (or article in other disciplines). What matters in an article are the ideas and findings expressed in the article, not the article's author. The more attention that an author receives, moreover, the greater the chance that journals considering which articles to publish will focus on the identity of the author rather than on what the author argues. Competition to publish authors who are already famous reduces the diversity of ideas and makes it more difficult for new voices to emerge. I also favor blind review of law review articles but think it is more plausible that law reviews will engage genuinely blind review if they do not fear looking bad if it turns out that they end up publishing a bunch of unknown scholars. The problem is greatest for articles with multiple coauthors, where there is a danger that the famous person does the least work but is included to make the article more marketable.

The most obvious argument in favor of citing authors' names is that this enables the authors to claim credit for their works. The argument sounds like an intellectual property-type justification. We may not be paid for our law review articles (at least, unless we turn them into books), but we may well be motivated by credit. But authors can get credit for their works whether or not citations include the name of the author. I am not suggesting that it would be better if works were anonymous. An article should probably include the name of the author or authors, if for no other reason than that it facilitates third parties' contacting the author or authors in the hope of collaborating. Authors can claim credit for their articles. Scholars will thus still come to know which authors are most successful, so any reduced publicity is not likely to affect incentives significantly.

A related argument is that trademarks serve a useful value as an indicator of origin. Someone who liked reading a previous article by Jonathan Adler will be more likely to read another, and so we help maximize reader satisfaction by highlighting information that may make it easier for a reader to determine what to read. I don't think that lack of citation would change that much. It would still be easy enough to find out who wrote what. But in our polarized times, might it not be better if at the margins, people relied on trademarks other than ones that signal that an article is likely to be one the reader will agree with? Law reviews have trademarks of their own but can present a more diverse array of perspectives. This strikes me as particularly important for law, which is inherently interdisciplinary. Meanwhile, third parties can compile lists of important articles or give prizes for the best articles in a particular field, whether or not they specifically cite the author who wrote the articles.

The existing practice will not change easily, at least with solo-authored articles. Probably, it will never change, even if everyone were to agree that a change is justified. I do not intend to omit authors' names from my drafts, since such an idiosyncratic practice would alienate law review editors and maybe the authors I refused to cite. But there is an intermediate position, and it is a position on the issue that is the current subject of debate: Should we cite every author of an article, no matter the number of authors? The current debate concerns whether to use "et al." or to list all authors' names when there are three or more authors. Do the opponents of "et al." really believe that we should cite all 5,154 authors of a certain physics paper? At some point, doing so really is like going through the credits every time one mentions a movie. One can debate the appropriate cutoff, but it seems reasonable to me to stop citing all authors when there are three or more. And if it is unfair to cite one author without citing two coauthors, might it not be reasonable in these cases simply to cite an article as having been written by "Multiple Authors"?

 

NEXT: County Wants Answers From Treasurer Who Seized Man's Home Over $8 Tax Bill

Michael Abramowicz

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Alyssa
    July.24.2020 at 1:04 pm

    Google easily work and google pays me every hour and every week just $5K to $8K for doing online work from home. I am a universty student and I work n my part time just 2 to 3 hours a day easily from home. Now every one can earn extra cash for doing online home system and make a good life by just open this website and follow instructions on this page…Click Here For Full Detail.

  2. Dr. Ed
    July.24.2020 at 1:12 pm

    And if one is dishonest, one could cite a lot of publications on ones CV without anyone ever being able to tell the difference because following the citation back to the document will not yield confirmation that the person actually wrote it.

    And yes, some of us, serving on search committees, actually do check random citations to see if the documents actually exist and if the candidate’s name is on them. I did….

    1. mse326
      July.24.2020 at 2:09 pm

      Maybe I didn’t understand Professor Abramowicz or maybe I’m not understanding you, but I understood his argument to be about citing a paper without the author as part of the citation, not that the published article shouldn’t have the author. So if a person lists a publication on a CV you can go to the article and see who wrote it.

  3. Squirrelloid
    July.24.2020 at 1:16 pm

    To defend the status quo: it’s often easiest to remember articles by author and year. However, no one is remembering all 5k authors on that physics paper – which is why first author with ‘et al.’ is a nice shorthand.

    I mean, how do you *talk* about these works or remember them in either ‘cite all the authors’ or ‘cite no authors’ world? ‘That one paper in Evolution in 2005’ doesn’t feel particularly useful as a pointer, nor does giving a long string of 12+ authors.

    Coming from a science background, mentioning papers by other people during talks is not uncommon, and two author names, or one author and et al, with the year, is a good way to reference papers in a spoken format. It’s easy to write down. It’s reasonably easy to look up later. And it’s easy to remember.

    Citations aren’t just about written references to works, they affect how we remember these works and how we refer to them in conversation and while giving presentations.

    (And i don’t know about law journals, but in many fields the in-line citation will use ‘Author1 et al.’, but the references will give all the authors when reasonably possible – i’m sure that physics paper gets a shortened treatment of some sort).

  4. Bob from Ohio
    July.24.2020 at 1:54 pm

    I know MLB is finally starting but this inside baseball stuff is no way to mark opening day.

  5. Krychek_2
    July.24.2020 at 1:58 pm

    And if my name is John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt?

  6. CJColucci
    July.24.2020 at 2:06 pm

    Judicial opinions are authoritative. They don’t have to be persuasive. But even then, citing the individual author makes sense if the intended audience regards the judge in question as particularly likely to be listened to.
    Law review articles aren’t authoritative. They don’t have to be persuasive, either, but the authors intend them to be. The (principal) author’s name is a useful clue to whether it is likely to be worth reading, or whether it is likely merely to repeat things you’ve already heard before.

  7. Dilan Esper
    July.24.2020 at 2:10 pm

    I like it. Of course, the power of ego in academia is such that it will never happen.

  8. Jett's Pop
    July.24.2020 at 2:10 pm

    I’m not sure about law review articles, but how about removing the names of the lawyers from cert petitions to the Supreme Court? (The names can go on a separate letter to the clerk’s office to insure that they were written by members of the bar.) Would we find any difference in the cases that the Court agrees to hear if it does not know that Paul Clement, Lisa Blatt, Ted Olson, Carter Phillips, or Seth Waxman has submitted the petition?

  9. Don Nico
    July.24.2020 at 2:12 pm

    The author, MA, has gotten the sign wrong in his calculation. His suggest runs contrary to the strong recent trend in research publishing that all manuscripts be submitted with credit-authorship statements that describe who did what at all stages of the investigation.
    CRediT (Contributor Roles Taxonomy) was introduced with the intention of recognizing individual author contributions, reducing authorship disputes and facilitating collaboration. The idea came about following a 2012 collaborative workshop led by Harvard University and the Wellcome Trust, with input from researchers, the International Committee of Medical Journal Editors (ICMJE) and publishers, including Elsevier, represented by Cell Press.

    The statement offers authors the opportunity to share an accurate and detailed description of their diverse contributions to the published work. The corresponding author remains responsible for ensuring that the descriptions are accurate and agreed by all authors. The role(s) of all authors should be listed, using the relevant categories.
    Authors may have contributed in multiple roles.
    See “Beyond authorship: attribution, contribution, collaboration, and credit,” Brand et al. (2015), Learned Publishing 28(2)
    At https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1087/20150211

Please to post comments