It's Getting Harder and Harder to Distinguish Satire from Earnest Wokeness

If you've seen the Smithsonian American History Museum's "white culture" graphic, you know what I mean.

I've reprinted it below, in all it's glory. After widespread ridicule, the Museum has apparently disowned the graphic, but likely not the ideology behind it. To add a perhaps superfluous comment, the notion that the U.S., spread across thousands of miles with multiple ethnic and religious groups and subgroups, has a single "white culture" should strike anyone with even a slight acquaintance with anthropology or sociology as inherently ridiculous. Which is not to take away from the ridiculousness of how that white culture is described.

David Bernstein is the University Professor and the Executive Director of the Liberty & Law Center at the Antonin Scalia Law School, George Mason University.

  1. jdgalt1
    July.22.2020 at 12:12 pm

    The characteristics listed on the poster have nothing to do with being white, and everything to do with being successful in a free country. Those who embrace them succeed, regardless of race. Those who do not, get what they deserve for being idiots. Suck it up!

    1. Dr. Ed
      July.22.2020 at 12:57 pm

      Exactly.

  2. Commenter_XY
    July.22.2020 at 12:12 pm

    I’m sorry…but was this Smithsonian stuff Mad Magazine material? If not, it should be. Can’t believe this s**t. /smh

  3. Union of Concerned Socks
    July.22.2020 at 12:12 pm

    It’s Getting Harder and Harder to Distinguish Satire from Earnest Wokeness

    In the new age of attention whoring, it’s a distinction without a difference.

  4. ThanksForTheFish
    July.22.2020 at 12:13 pm

    Satire is white privilege you evil fascist genocidealist.

    1. Don Nico
      July.22.2020 at 12:37 pm

      Your brain is vomiting again.

      1. Sarcastr0
        July.22.2020 at 12:54 pm

        Poe’s law on that one.

  5. captcrisis
    July.22.2020 at 12:15 pm

    FYI, most liberals are as offended by this as you are.

    Oddly, the chart is accurate and comprehensive in one sense: it shows how racist whites view themselves, in contradistinction to people with dark skin.

  6. librarian
    July.22.2020 at 12:20 pm

    The graphic is copyright 1990, not exactly a breaking new development.

    1. Pooneil
      July.22.2020 at 12:27 pm

      The date it graphic was generated is not relevant. It was recently posted on a Smithsonian Institution’s website and removed because it was racists. So yes it is current even if the racist propaganda was generated two decades ago.

      1. librarian
        July.22.2020 at 12:32 pm

        2020 – 1990 = 30 years = 3 decades

        1. Don Nico
          July.22.2020 at 12:38 pm

          Wow! You passed arithmetic.

          1. Brett Bellmore
            July.22.2020 at 12:40 pm

            That’s so white of him.

    2. NToJ
      July.22.2020 at 12:58 pm

      PCU came out in 1994. This is cultural Groundhog Day, we’ll relive this over, and over again.

      There’s a great Simpsons episode “Last Exit to Springfield” in which Mr. Burns has a flashback to when he was a kid, watching his Grandfather mistreat workers. A boy threatens: “You can’t treat the working man this way. One day we’ll form a union and get the fair and equitable treatment we deserve. Then we’ll go too far, and get corrupt and shiftless and the Japanese will eat us alive!” All movements are like this.

    3. David Bernstein
      July.22.2020 at 1:01 pm

      The source of the information is a book from 1990. The graphic itself is new.

    4. Rossami
      July.22.2020 at 1:13 pm

      Well, no, the graphic is much more recent. It claims to be based on data from a paper published in 1990. The paper doesn’t even show up in Google Scholar so I’m guessing it’s not very influential. Can’t find it in any other citation index either. And regardless, the paper’s title includes “… Assumptions …” making me strongly suspect that the graphic does not accurately reflect even that paper’s actual findings.

  7. bernard11
    July.22.2020 at 12:26 pm

    the notion that the U.S., spread across thousands of miles with multiple ethnic and religious groups and subgroups, has a single “white culture” should strike anyone with even a slight acquaintance with anthropology or sociology as inherently ridiculous.

    I agree totally with this, but let’s not by any means overlook the fact that this notion of “white culture,” with many of the listed characteristics, is quite popular with a lot of right-wingers – the types who like to go on about “real Americans” and so on.

    So let’s spread the ridicule around a bit, shall we?

    1. Brett Bellmore
      July.22.2020 at 12:39 pm

      Sure, it’s popular with us: We don’t want to be losers. Most of the things listed are just how not to end up a loser; I’m surprised “Regularly brush your teeth” didn’t make the list.

      I mean, some of this stuff is just stupid stereotypes, like “Bland is best”. Right, that’s why I have a bottle of hot sauce at my desk, because I like bland food. And my ancestors, who came here during the potato famine, really loved that British empire! But most of it is just a well established recipe for not ending up poor and ignorant, successful blacks, too, plan for the future, are polite, and value rationality.

      This is just the latest incarnation of “ebonics”, really; Trying to excuse the self destructive habits of poor people, black and white, as a respectable alternate culture.

      1. bernard11
        July.22.2020 at 12:55 pm

        Most of the things listed are just how not to end up a loser;

        Some are, but whether you agree with the sentiment or not, there are plenty who think that those particular aspects are inherent to whites, or northern Europeans or whatever.

        My point is simply that if Bernstein wants to ridicule those who define a “white culture,” especially this way, and we do hear that around here sometimes, then he shouldn’t restrict himself to those on the left who do so.

        I mean, what’s all that grumbling your about how come “white history” isn’t taught?

        1. Brett Bellmore
          July.22.2020 at 1:04 pm

          But, what we mean by “white history” not being taught, is that some educational institutions are deliberately going out of their way to avoid teaching history involving whites. I mean, look at that art director who got fired, not because he said he wouldn’t buy paintings by non-whites, but because he said he wouldn’t stop buying paintings by whites!

          Inclusion is not the same thing as just changing who is excluded.

    2. Don Nico
      July.22.2020 at 12:42 pm

      Indeed bernard, point well taken.
      I don’t know if you watch any “black” tv programming. Many are rather gross racial stereotyping. I am surprised that most American blacks don’t find them offensive. I’d be interested to learn what recent African immigrants think of them.

      1. Sarcastr0
        July.22.2020 at 12:54 pm

        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZchP89w2pJo

    3. mad_kalak
      July.22.2020 at 12:54 pm

      The infographic is racist, in that it implies that other races are incapable of say, logical scientific thinking.

      However, in reference to Nico’s comment and the black desire to “keep it real”, unlike other groups, black Americans have not integrated to the dominant American culture, which (for now) is white and does represent aspects of that infographic. This would explain “The Persisting Subordinate Position of Blacks in the United States” according to black economist Glenn Loury (who also points out that American blacks are still the richest and most powerful and influential population of African descent on the planet).

      My high school civics teacher way back in the 1990s said it was because they didn’t intermarry, like the Irish or Italians. But that’s only part of it.

      1. bernard11
        July.22.2020 at 12:56 pm

        unlike other groups, black Americans have not integrated to the dominant American culture,

        Wonder why not?

  8. apedad
    July.22.2020 at 12:30 pm

    “The chart came from a 1978 book, ‘White Awareness: Handbook for Anti-Racism Training’ by Judy H. Katz, according to the museum. It lists about 50 attributes white people used to describe their culture. These attributes, it said, ‘have been normalized over time and are now considered standard practices in the United States. And since white people still hold most of the institutional power in America, we all have internalized some aspects of white culture, including people of color.’”

    Yeah, the museum could have done a better job and at least tried to use more recent material.

    1. apedad
      July.22.2020 at 12:30 pm

      Forgot to include the quote is from the WaPo story.

    2. librarian
      July.22.2020 at 12:47 pm

      1978. So then maybe it’s not the “wokeness” that is new, but instead the satire is new.

      1. Brett Bellmore
        July.22.2020 at 12:58 pm

        No, what’s new is that they reached the point where they’d publish this. Stupidity is always around, it’s not always embraced by the Smithsonian.

  9. Sarcastr0
    July.22.2020 at 12:41 pm

    Man, picking up on the latest right-wing swarm only a couple of days late!

    This is a silly sign, but I still find that the word ‘assumptions’ means that these factors are not supposed to be taken as actual facts about whiteness, but rather social perceptions of such.

    1. Lee Moore
      July.22.2020 at 1:09 pm

      I still find that the word ‘assumptions’ means that these factors are not supposed to be taken as actual facts about whiteness, but rather social perceptions of such.

      I think this is wrong, but it’s hard to tell what with that typical sarcastroan limited hangout ambiguity you deploy.

      What “assumptions” means, I assert with considerable confidence, is the assumptions that are held by whities.

      Aspects of White Culture are those characteristics of White Culture that we can observe, by watching them behave.

      Assumptions of White Culture are the small rodents running round on little wheels in whitey heads – the premises or beliefs that provoke them to behave in the way they do.

      Whether the latter constitutes “social perceptions about whiteness” only Sarcastro will be able to tell us.

  10. Don Nico
    July.22.2020 at 12:44 pm

    S-0,
    “Man, picking up on the latest right-wing swarm only a couple of days late!”
    I am not sure what you’re getting at with that comment. Those who have eliminated WaPo from their reading would not have heard of this.

    1. Sarcastr0
      July.22.2020 at 12:51 pm

      It was on my talk radio (WAMU) on Monday morning.
      I also heard about it on twitter on Monday afternoon.

      It was also in the Times on Monday.

      It made NPR during my shower yesterday morning.

      My main point is that what’s happening here is partisan advocacy, not analysis.

      1. David Bernstein
        July.22.2020 at 1:02 pm

        If there is partisanship here, it’s being a partisan of reason against gross stupidity.

        1. David Bernstein
          July.22.2020 at 1:06 pm

          I didn’t follow the trajectory of the controversy to know who loudly criticized and why, but if the critics were predominately right-wing, so much worse for the left. Personally, I heard about it from a Matt Taibi column.

      2. Don Nico
        July.22.2020 at 1:08 pm

        S-0
        I agree that almost all comments reflect a gross partisanship: a kind of flashing of knives before a street fight. Or if you’d prefer a more gentle image, unzipping before a pissing match.

        1. Don Nico
          July.22.2020 at 1:13 pm

          I’d amplify that pissing matches generally inspiring ever more piss. The level “urea-toxicity” is why I finally unsubscribed from WaPo and only comment here occasionally.

          One other point, I suggest detoxing from all news for a week or two. Your blood pressure will go down and you’ll see the world through less yellow-tinted lenses.

  11. M L
    July.22.2020 at 12:56 pm

    Left Arm: NMAAHC

    Right Arm: White Supremacists

    Clasp: Many positive attributes are inherently white

    You know the meme.

  12. Sarcastr0
    July.22.2020 at 1:02 pm

    Gonna bring in this post from Squirreloid since it’s on topic and presents a take I don’t think has shown up yet:

    …[Sarcastr0] You’re not used to reading the kind of literature this graphic is referencing, are you.

    In short: these are the things *whiteness assumes*, according to the author(s). To the extent they’re ‘not necessarily true’ of people, they’re ‘problematic’. (Particularly, I’m certain the authors would say that non-white people end up being ‘unfairly discriminated against’ for failing to live up to these assumptions). In short, it’s an attack on any society having any values whatsoever, because those are ‘unreasonable’ assumptions.

    What’s not necessarily true here isn’t what you seem to think it is – ie, the authors are asserting that being logical (or on time, or whatever) is not a virtue, but the expectation (or ‘assumption’) of those things is systemic oppression by whiteness.

