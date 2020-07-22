The Volokh Conspiracy

It's Getting Harder and Harder to Distinguish Satire from Earnest Wokeness, II

Rutgers English Department says grammar is racist.

Via College Fix, the Rutgers English Department purports to challenge "the familiar dogma that writing instruction should limit emphasis on grammar/sentence-level issues so as to not put students from multilingual, non-standard 'academic' English backgrounds at a disadvantage." So far so good. Helping students who struggle with standard English is exactly what an English Department that wants to helps disadvantaged students should do.

Instead, though, Rutgers goes even woker. Rather than merely deemphasizing standard grammar, the English Department declares that standard grammar is "biased," and endorses "critical grammar," which "encourages students to develop a critical awareness of the variety of choices available to them w/ regard to micro-level issues in order to empower them and equip them to push against biases based on 'written' accents."

In short, the Rutgers English Department wants to make sure that students who come to Rutgers with a poor grasp of standard written English not only remain in that state, but come to believe that learning standard English is a concession to racism. I remember when keeping "people of color" ignorant was considered part of white supremacy.

David Bernstein is the University Professor and the Executive Director of the Liberty & Law Center at the Antonin Scalia Law School, George Mason University.

  1. Brett Bellmore
    July.22.2020 at 2:22 pm

    After all, if blacks ever overcame their disadvantages, and became similarly situated to whites in terms of economics and education, they might vote similarly to whites, too. And then where would the Democratic party be?

    It’s not really in the interest of Democrats that any of these problems ever go away.

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
      July.22.2020 at 2:38 pm

      “And then where would the Democratic party be?”

      That’s an easy one . . . still in control of shaping American progress and winning the culture war!

      1. Jerry B.
        July.22.2020 at 2:48 pm

        “…where would the Democratic party be?”

        Looking for another minority they could convince that they couldn’t better themselves without the Democrats to do it for them, and that they could forget their promises to the day after the election.

  2. AtlGa41
    July.22.2020 at 2:26 pm

    So Rutgers encourages students to “develop a critical awareness of the variety of choices available to them …”
    Seems the key words there is “DEVELOP” and “CHOICES.”
    I don’t see — from your description — where Rutgers is telling anyone to remain grammatically ignorant.
    Just the opposite.

    1. Brett Bellmore
      July.22.2020 at 2:34 pm

      Yes, where the “choices” are between using correct spelling and grammar, and continuing to make mistakes.

  3. Dan Lo Pan 2
    July.22.2020 at 2:29 pm

    A fan of accurate grammar should learn the difference between it’s and its (see previous post).

    1. David Bernstein
      July.22.2020 at 2:35 pm

      And you should know the difference between typos and not knowing the rules of grammar.

  4. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    July.22.2020 at 2:37 pm

    “In short, the Rutgers English Department wants to make sure that students who come to Rutgers with a poor grasp of standard written English not only remain in that state, but come to believe that learning standard English is a concession to racism.”

    Our language appears to be under assault from all sides. From woke Rutgers to illiterate conservatives expressing disdain for “elite” English — from Tea Party spelling and Trump-style random capitalization to the general illiteracy of half-educated clingers — it has become open season on standard English.

    1. Rat on a train
      July.22.2020 at 2:39 pm

      Ok BoOmEr

  5. Rat on a train
    July.22.2020 at 2:37 pm

    So I can pass the class if the teacher is not able to understand my non-standard grammar?

