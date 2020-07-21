Coronavirus

Trump Is Wrong: Spreading Epidemic Is Responsible for Most of the Rise in COVID-19 Cases

Cases per 1,000 tests are rising in the majority of states.

|

(Anton Belousov/Dreamstime)

President Donald Trump has been trying to peddle his own version of fake reality, if not fake news, by repeatedly claiming that the recent rise in COVID-19 cases is only due to more testing. The president's most recent attempt to dupe the public with alternative facts occurred during his Fox News interview with Chris Wallace on Sunday. When Wallace displayed a chart showing the steep rise in the number of U.S. COVID-19 cases in the past month, the president dismissed it by asserting, "Chris, that's because we have great testing, because we have the best testing in the world. If we didn't test, you wouldn't be able to show that chart. If we tested half as much, those numbers would be down."

As a general matter, it is true that if you don't look for something, you are less likely to find it. That being said, the president is not wrong when he suggests that expanded testing is finding more mild and asymptomatic cases now than would have been identified earlier in the pandemic when there was a critical shortage of COVID-19 tests. However, the folks over at STAT have crunched the numbers and show that the spread of the virus, far more than testing, explains the soaring increase in the number of cases in a majority of the states.

STAT's analysis looked at the number of people tested and the number who tested positive for the disease (cases) in mid-May, mid-June, and mid-July to calculate the number of cases found per 1,000 tests as a measure of the disease's prevalence.

To illustrate how this works, let's take a look at their calculations for the number of cases per 1,000 tests to track the prevalence of COVID-19 in Florida over the past few months:

In Florida on May 13, that rate was 32. On June 13 it was 75. On July 13 it was 193. On May 13, Florida tested 15,159 people; on July 13, it tested 65,567. So indeed, the number of tests has increased.

But the number of cases per thousand, which is independent of the number of tests, has skyrocketed. On May 13, Florida recorded 479 cases; on July 13, it found 12,624. If the prevalence of Covid-19 were the same in July as in May, Florida would have found only 2,098 cases. In other words, 10,526 of the July 13 cases are not due to increased testing, but, instead, to the increased prevalence of disease.

COVID-19 testing in Florida has essentially doubled since mid-June while the number of cases has grown sevenfold in the past month. "The number of tests only increased by a factor of two," observed Youyang Gu, developer of the well-regarded COVID-19 Projections machine-learning model, to STAT. "Obviously, if you double the testing but the number of cases increased sevenfold, then the virus is clearly spreading."

STAT similarly calculates that, as of July 12, 1,441 of Arizona's 2,537 cases were due to increased prevalence. As of July 9, 1,969 of South Carolina's 2,280 cases were due to increased disease prevalence. Meanwhile, 2,244 of Texas's daily 5,655 cases were the result of disease prevalence. "In all, 26 states that did more testing in July than in May found more cases because Covid-19 was more prevalent. In 15 of them, the number of cases per 1,000 people tested had more than doubled," reports STAT.

In just seven states—Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, and Wisconsin—the number of cases per 1,000 tests declined, indicating that the number of cases was rising in those states mostly due to expanded testing. In addition, STAT reports that expanded testing in 16 states actually identified not only fewer cases per 1,000 tests, but fewer cases overall, indicating that the prevalence of COVID-19 is falling in those states.

Ronald Bailey is science correspondent at Reason.

  1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
    July.21.2020 at 1:16 pm

    Duplicated testing should also be tracked. According to my friend who is a nurse in a hospital, if they have a covid patient they test them every day and report. This means that 1 person tested 10 days in a row becomes 10 new positive cases. Counting is hard.

    1. lap83
      July.21.2020 at 1:27 pm

      That is ridiculous

      1. abhish
        July.21.2020 at 1:41 pm

    2. JesseAz
      July.21.2020 at 2:15 pm

      But the number of cases per thousand, which is independent of the number of tests, has skyrocketed.

      Ronnie also called out specifically Florida which had many clinics only reporting positive test results. Not number of negative tests nor number of total tests.

      Weird he didnt address that issue.

      We also have reports of multiple state health organizations now including antibody testing as nee test cases. Another oddity you think would be important to the claims of this article.

      Even Nate Silver had called out the issues against the very claims Ronnie makes in this article.

  2. Art Kumquat
    July.21.2020 at 1:17 pm

    So what is the total fatality rate. Not mentioned here but has been dropping over time according to Sullum.

    But glad reason took the time to make this all about trump. I mean it’s important to make the lede tds in order to get those eyeballs.

    #defundkoch

    1. Eloise
      July.21.2020 at 1:24 pm

    2. JesseAz
      July.21.2020 at 2:18 pm

      He even had to add the qualifier only:

      repeatedly claiming that the recent rise in COVID-19 cases is only due to more testing.

      Which is a qualifier not found on the supplies statements.

      The fact is we have voluntary testing of asymptomatic people if they desire. This was not done previously in the pandemic. Inclusion of anti body testing numbers. And even backlogged test kits.

      Florida was audited on their metrics for exposure dates and were forced to admit the dates of the testing were test completion date and not sample taken date. So there is literally no temporal association to positive test date and infection date.

  3. speedylee
    July.21.2020 at 1:17 pm

    I’m panicking! Are you?!

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
      July.21.2020 at 1:35 pm

      I’m picknicking too! Reading and spelling are hard too

  4. Eloise
    July.21.2020 at 1:23 pm

  5. AnonCowHerd
    July.21.2020 at 1:24 pm

    No mention of people exhibiting symptoms more likely to be tested. That would impact the per tested metric.

  6. Zeb
    July.21.2020 at 1:26 pm

    Great. More spread means we’re closer to the end. And death rate is still way down.
    Take off your masks, morons. Let’s get through this shit this summer.

    1. lap83
      July.21.2020 at 1:28 pm

      Masks and protests are the only things keeping us alive

      1. Idle Hands
        July.21.2020 at 1:48 pm

        Protests resulted in no spread because they kept exactly 6′ apart and wore masks.

        1. lap83
          July.21.2020 at 2:05 pm

          That mental image is like something from a horror movie

    2. Eloise
      July.21.2020 at 1:28 pm

    3. Idle Hands
      July.21.2020 at 1:48 pm

      Jesus Zeb trying talking to the fucking masks scolds in my area with that attitude.

  7. Unicorn Abattoir
    July.21.2020 at 1:27 pm

    …Continuing our saga from yesterday…

    Having successfully disposed of Sullum, Bailey gathered his statistics, wrote his article, and ran it through the official Reason Quality Assurance Checklist. After checking the box marked “Trump”, he submitted the article for publishing.

    Noticing that it was after 10 A.M., with his work accomplished for the day, Ron knocked back a double bourbon, and headed off to lunch, knowing he was now the exclusive COVID writer for Reason Magazine…

    1. Nardz
      July.21.2020 at 1:29 pm

      Bailey is way too much of a pussy for bourbon

      1. Don't look at me!
        July.21.2020 at 1:39 pm

        That’s right. Sipped a Zima and went to get tested. Again.

        1. Nardz
          July.21.2020 at 2:00 pm

          He’s now responsible for approximately 65 new cases in whereverthehell he lives

        2. JesseAz
          July.21.2020 at 2:20 pm

          They tested a Zika for covid and it was found positive for covid.

    2. Eloise
      July.21.2020 at 1:30 pm

    3. Aloysious
      July.21.2020 at 1:39 pm

      Bailey vs. Sullum?!?

      And Ronald won?

      Wow. I wonder if Bailey used the old Iron
      Sheik loaded boot trick to take down Backland Sullum.

      1. Unicorn Abattoir
        July.21.2020 at 1:43 pm

        knowing he was now the exclusive COVID writer for Reason Magazine

        1. Aloysious
          July.21.2020 at 1:53 pm

          …the newly crowned champion strutted about in too small wrestling trunks flexing his muscles?

          I like where this is going.

        2. Dillinger
          July.21.2020 at 1:59 pm

          misspelled Redbook

  8. Dillinger
    July.21.2020 at 1:30 pm

    the daily beatings will continue …

  9. Brandybuck
    July.21.2020 at 1:30 pm

    Ron Bailey says Trump is wrong. Therefore Ron Bailey is a traitor and enemy. QED.

    1. Nardz
      July.21.2020 at 2:04 pm

      Ron Bailey advocates forced vaccinations and mandatory testing to be allowed to go out in public.
      On top of that, he’s been wrong on just about everything he’s written for a solid 4 months straight now.
      We get it: you’re a resentful little sycophant who has to make everything about your personal neurosis.
      Now wear your muzzle and go try to burn down a federal building

      1. Brandybuck
        July.21.2020 at 2:17 pm

        That’s what I’m saying man! He says Trump is wrong therefore he is most evil man in world! Because Trump always speaks ex cathedra!

  10. Weigel's Cock Ring
    July.21.2020 at 1:33 pm

    Wait, hold on just a moment: aren’t you one of the guys who was insisting months ago that the solution to “stopping the pandemic“ and “saving the economy” was to perform much more testing?

    Frankly, that always sounded rather dubious to me, and now you’re sort of obliquely admitting that without really directly admitting it.

    Don’t get me wrong, more testing leads to more accurate information, and more accurate and comprehensive information is always good to have. However, it doesn’t actually do anything whatsoever to stop the spread of a rapidly spreading virus or to save the economy.

    1. John
      July.21.2020 at 1:46 pm

      Bailey’s argument isn’t really about testing. He is saying that the increased testing is showing an increase in the rate of positives and therefore the increase in the overall number of positives is the result of the disease actually spreading and not just of great testing as the President claims. The problem with that claim is that it rests on the assumption that increased testing could never result in a higher positive rate unless the disease really is becoming more prevalent. And that is just not true. It is possible that the disease is becoming less prevalent but that testing just under estimated its prevalence in the first place.

    2. Dillinger
      July.21.2020 at 1:58 pm

      months ago? yesterday

  11. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    July.21.2020 at 1:36 pm

    If we had a competent left-libertarian government, here’s how we’d fight the pandemic:

    (1) Open the borders. (This is the correct thing to do in any situation.)
    (2) Tell people not to leave their homes.
    (3) Encourage enormous public gatherings — as long as they’re for favored causes like #BlackTransLivesMatter.

  12. John
    July.21.2020 at 1:43 pm

    If you test a larger cross section of the population, it is entirely possible that the number of positives per 1000 could go up even though the true number of cases, whatever that is, is not. As you test more people, you are more likely to test the hot spots of the outbreak.

    The assumption behind Bailey’s claim is that higher testing resulting in a higher positive per thousand rate must mean the epidemic is expanding. It might mean that but it doesn’t have to mean that. It is just as possible that the initial testing under estimated the actual infection rate. If that is the case, then the more you test, the higher rate you will find as the increased number of tests better reflects reality.

    1. damikesc
      July.21.2020 at 1:51 pm

      We should also ignore the issues with quite incorrect counts from several testing locations and just assume that they are aberrations.

      Experts are not trusted. At all. And they will never realize that it is solely their fault that they are not.

      1. John
        July.21.2020 at 1:59 pm

        And also ignore the number of false positives. I seriously doubt very many people who test positive are just tested once. Let’s say you do test positive. You are going to want to be tested again as soon as possible to confirm that it is a real positive. Then, you are going to want to be tested at least once in the next two weeks so that you know that the virus has cleared your system as soon as it does. So, the number of positive tests, which is all these numbers are, is certainly significantly higher than the number of actual positive people.

        Moreover, as the tests have become easier to obtain, people who have tested positive are now much more likely to get tested again to confirm and to check to see when the virus has cleared their body. So, the number of multiple positives resulting from a single infection has gone up and further explains the rise in number of positive results per 1000 tests.

  13. Agammamon
    July.21.2020 at 1:47 pm

    I wonder why so many people are getting this disease when we have such strict social distancing measures in place.

    You don’t think it could be because they’re bunching up and exerting themselves at these peaceful protests, do you? I mean, we were told that its family gatherings of more than 6 people that were dangerous, not peaceful gatherings of a thousand.

    1. John
      July.21.2020 at 2:00 pm

      We can’t have a wedding or a funeral with more than 10 people. BLM can stage weeks of mass protests and rioting. This is what Bailey calls “science based policy”.

  14. Shane Teller
    July.21.2020 at 2:10 pm

    So the testing quality and protocols in May were exactly the same as the testing quality and protocols in July?

    Garbage in; garbage out.

    Same applies to the article and its conclusions.

Please to post comments