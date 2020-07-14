The Volokh Conspiracy

Foie Gras Could Be Back on the Menu in California,

so long as it's shipped to California by an out-of-state seller (and certain other conditions are met).

The California foie gras statute provides,

A product may not be sold in California if it is the result of force feeding a bird for the purpose of enlarging the bird's liver beyond normal size.

Today, in Association des Eleveurs de Canards et D'Oies du Quebec v. Harris (C.D. Cal.), Judge Stephen V. Wilson interpreted this not to include situations where

  • The Seller is located outside of California.
  • The foie gras being purchased is not present within California at the time of sale.
  • The transaction is processed outside of California (via phone, fax, email, website, or
    otherwise).
  • Payment is received and processed outside of California, and
  • The foie [gras] is given to the purchaser or a third-party delivery service outside of
    California, and "[t]he shipping company [or purchaser] thereafter transports the product to the recipient designated by the purchaser," even if the recipient is in California.

 

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. Aubrey LaVentana
    July.15.2020 at 12:01 am

    Meh.

    Cannabis that was grown within a State, never crossed a State border, and was not sold, is still cannabis rendered Federally illegal in interstate commerce.

  2. RobC_
    July.15.2020 at 12:03 am

    What’s sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander.

    1. Aladdin's Carpet
      July.15.2020 at 12:10 am

      Hmm … I’m sure someone can come up with a good dormant commerce clause argument with this ruling to expand the ability to sell fois gras in California.

      But it’s a good illustration of the difficulties of having purely state based consumer economic regulation in a digital world.

      How easy would it be to set up a shipping company just outside of California in Nevada for the sole purpose of getting around stupid California regulations? I mean, someone has probably done it, right?

