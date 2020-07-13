Free Trade

Biden Tries To Buy Rust Belt Votes With Protectionist 'Buy American' Plan

Biden says he'll oppose attempts to repeal the Jones Act and will push for tighter "Buy American" policies that hike the price of infrastructure projects.

|

(John J. Kim/TNS/Newscom)

If you were hoping that presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden might offer a robust defense of free trade as an alternative to Trump's "economic nationalism," I have some bad news for you.

As part of a six-part economic plan unveiled last week, Biden says he would tighten so-called "Buy American" rules for government projects and would oppose any effort to repeal an antiquated shipping law that keeps out competition and raises prices. Biden's economic plan is less extreme than what some other Democratic candidates might have put forth, but it's still a cynical bid for the Rust Belt vote that will increase the federal government's influence over the marketplace for what's likely to be little actual economic gain.

"If I am fortunate enough to be elected president, I will be laser-focused on working families," Biden said in a Thursday speech from a suburb of Scranton, Pennsylvania. He promised to hike government spending on American-made industrial goods by $400 billion as part of an overhaul of government procurement rules, along with $300 billion in new government spending on domestic research and development.

Biden also said he would update Buy American rules already in place for government procurement to require a larger share of federal purchasing comes from domestic suppliers—and to cut the number of waivers granted to allow foreign purchasing.

That's a formula for "higher costs and possible diplomatic friction," notes The Washington Post, because the mandate will prevent the government from buying cheaper goods and may cause other countries to retaliate against American businesses.

That's what happened in 2009, when the Obama administration embedded strict Buy American provisions inside the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA) stimulus bill. "Buy American guidelines are complicating life for American companies, muddling municipal bidding procedures and blunting the overall effect of the stimulus," The Wall Street Journal reported in September 2009. The Journal highlighted the story of a Wisconsin-based manufacturer of sewage equipment that lost roughly 25 percent of its business when Canadian municipalities imposed retaliatory measures blocking American suppliers from bidding on public contracts.

With so many manufacturers dependent on supply chains that criss-cross the U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico borders, tightening these laws seems likely to be more of a disruption than a boon.

Buy American rules are "often just plain incompatible with the realities of multinational investment and 21st century global supply chains," writes Scott Lincicome, a senior fellow in economic studies at the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank.

If Biden's support for Buy American laws is questionable at best, his commitment to the Jones Act is downright nonsensical. The Jones Act is a 100-year-old law that requires all shipping between U.S. ports to be done on ships that are American-built, American-flagged, and operated by American crews. The protectionist law is the chief reason it is absurdly expensive to ship goods to places like Hawaii and Puerto Rico.

Trump seemed to embrace the idea of repealing or at least scaling back the Jones Act in 2019, but he abandoned the effort when he faced political resistance, the Washington Examiner reported on Sunday.

Biden wants to expand it. His newly announced economic program reiterates his "consistent and strong" advocacy for the Jones Act and promises to "take steps to ensure American cargo is carried on U.S.-flag ships, leading to additional demand for American-made ships and U.S. merchant mariners."

That's not what the Jones Act has done. In fact, the number of ships that meet the Jones Act's requirements for operating between American ports has shrunk from 193 in 2000 to just 99 in 2018. It costs more than three times as much to build a cargo ship in America as it does in some other countries, according to a 2017 report from the Cato Institute. Unsurprisingly, American shipping companies respond to that incentive by buying foreign-built ships. That means there are fewer ships capable of serving American ports. Fewer ships means higher prices.

It might make some political sense for Biden to promise to be, essentially, a more competent protectionist than Trump as he tries to flip the Rust Belt states that were key to Trump's win in 2016. But if Biden looks at the three and a half years of antagonistic, nationalist trade policies that the Trump administration has championed and concludes that America needs more of that—well, maybe there really is cause for concern about his mental acuity.

Eric Boehm is a reporter at Reason.

  1. Ra's al Gore
    July.13.2020 at 2:32 pm

    Its OK, he is a Democrat.

  2. Dillinger
    July.13.2020 at 2:33 pm

    On CNBC Joe asserted he’s gonna beat Joe Biden. Dying to see how this plays out.

  3. SQRLSY One
    July.13.2020 at 2:34 pm

    Oh, just GREAT! We need this as badly as most of us need extra holes in our heads… A Demoblicrat “Great Protectionist” to replace our Republicrat “Great Protectionist”!!!

    Good jerbs for good Americans! And stupid voters fall for it, right and left! LITERALLY right and left!

  4. Brandybuck
    July.13.2020 at 2:40 pm

    He’s pandering to the Trump voter.

  5. Unicorn Abattoir
    July.13.2020 at 2:41 pm

  6. Chipper Morning Wood---------------------
    July.13.2020 at 2:47 pm

    Christ, what an asshole.

  7. Overt
    July.13.2020 at 2:58 pm

    I talked about this last week. Hillary’s tone deaf treatment of Blue Collar workers was THE significant own goal for her campaign. Had she given the standard mealy-mouthed platitudes in PA and other states, she might have won.

    Biden has effectively undermined Trump’s advantage here. He has basically adopted all of Trump’s “Anti Trade” nonsense (which as recently as 2004 was the Democrat talking point anyway) and is also doubling down on Unions.

    That leaves Immigration as Trump’s remaining Populist issue. Biden is betting that his support of Unions will be more attractive to people in middle America, for whom illegal immigration is a theoretical problem for people “over there”.

    1. Rich
      July.13.2020 at 3:02 pm

      Theoretical, modulo the COVID-infested meat-packers?

    2. Nardz
      July.13.2020 at 3:08 pm

      Biden is betting on voter fraud and intimidation

      1. SQRLSY One
        July.13.2020 at 3:15 pm

        How does a candidate who belongs to a distinct minority (Jews) engage in voter intimidation? If you don’t vote for me (assuming that I can break voter secrecy and find out who didn’t vote for me), I will…

        Force you to attend synagogue!

        Circumcise any males who aren’t yet “properly trimmed”!

        MAKE you stay away from pigs and pig-meat!

        Make you keep your meat away from the cheese! (Not being Jewish, I don’t know, does that mean keeping your meat away from cheesy babes as well?)

    3. Leo Kovalensky II
      July.13.2020 at 3:19 pm

      I said a while back that Biden was the only Democrat with a chance to beat Trump. And it was precisely because he plays well in rust belt states with working class people. Biden only has to flip 3 of the 4 following states to win: MI, PA, WI, OH. By the way, Obama won all 4 in 2012. I’m not saying that he will win, only that he was the only Democrat who could win. And that was before COVID.

  8. Rich
    July.13.2020 at 3:00 pm

    “If I am fortunate enough to be elected president, I will be laser-focused on working families,” Biden said

    “That is, I’ll work families to the *bone* to pay the taxes to partially finance my New Big Fucking Deal!”

  9. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    July.13.2020 at 3:02 pm

    We Koch / Reason libertarians shouldn’t expect Biden to support every single item on our benefactor Charles Koch’s economic agenda. As long as he’s better than Drumpf on immigration, Biden deserves our support.

    #VoteBidenForOpenBorders
    #ImmigrationAboveAll
    #DemocratsDontCageKids

  10. lap83
    July.13.2020 at 3:11 pm

    Libertarians try to buy blue check votes with “buy Chinese” plan

    Not that I would agree with the details of his plan but its probably the least insane part of the Democrat platform right now. Stop dying on stupid hills

  11. Leo Kovalensky II
    July.13.2020 at 3:11 pm

    More anti-tariff TDS drivel from Boehm. If a Democrat were proposing this he would probably support it.

  12. Jerryskids
    July.13.2020 at 3:18 pm

    I’d wager if you told people you were proposing a rule that goods shipped from one US port to another had to be shipped on US built, owned, and operated ships in order to boost business for US cargo haulers, they’d be overwhelmingly in favor of such a rule. They’ve never heard of the Jones Act and they’re too ignorant to think about the consequences of such a rule.

    And that’s the whole problem – ignorant people having a say in matters that are none of their damn business. Note, I say “ignorant” and not “stupid” – we are all ignorant on an infinite number of subjects. It bothers me not a whit that there are millions of little Chinese children running around who know a million times more than I do about speaking Chinese, I am totally ignorant of the language. I’m not stupid, however, I’m pretty sure I could learn to speak Chinese if I had to, after all, millions of little Chinese kids learn to speak it just fine. But if you know nothing of the Jones Act and don’t know what it actually incentivizes, what the hell are you doing having a say in whether or not we have such a rule? You’re ignorant, you shouldn’t have a vote. I’d like to challenge any number of legislators – on pain of a severe beating – to tell me in plain English what the fuck the legislation they just voted on actually does because I’ve got a pretty good idea I would be beating the shit out of a hell of a lot of legislators every damn day.

    1. SQRLSY One
      July.13.2020 at 3:26 pm

      But… but… but WHAT exactly the legislation that they just voted on, ACTUALLY DOES, doesn’t matter! Only their stated GOOD INTENTIONS really-really matter!!!

    2. Leo Kovalensky II
      July.13.2020 at 3:27 pm

      It’s the same with tariffs. If you ask Americans if they would support a bill that puts American workers first and protects their jobs from foreign labor, you’ll find that Americans will support that overwhelmingly. Tell them the real consequences and I think you’ll see that Americans aren’t really for protectionism and picking winning and losing industries. There’s a reason that Walmart has been so successful, and it isn’t because Americans are that worried about the country of origin of the stuff they want.

      It’s hard for people ignorant of a subject to think past the intended goals to the unintended consequences.

