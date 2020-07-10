The Volokh Conspiracy

ICE's Policy of Excluding Online Students isn't "New"

Universities should have been prepared for the possibility that ICE would not continue to decline to enforce an existing rule.

I've seen countless stories about ICE's "new" requirement barring student visas for students who would be taking only online classes (e.g., NPR). The idea that this is "new" is false.

Foreign students have long been required to take a "full course of study" to fulfill visa requirements. The longstanding rule is that a study may take only one online class per semester as part of the full course of study. ICE *may* allow a student to take more than one online course, but any additional course must be taken in the physical presence of a university employee. Here is the DHS webpage from 2012, in the Obama years:

An F-1 student may only count one online or distance education course without the physical oversight of a school employee (or the equivalent of three credits) toward a full-course of study per academic term. F-1 students may be eligible to take more than one online class to maintain their status as long as the class is physically proctored or monitored by a school employee.

ICE waived the rule for the Spring and Summer 2020 semesters due to the Covid emergency. Given that Congress has now had four months to address the issue but has not, it's not clear that ICE would be legally justified in asserting a continuing "emergency" that would allow it to ignore a binding regulation.

In any event, given that the regulation is clear that foreign students may not stay in the U.S. on student visas if they are taking online only classes, and given that universities knew they may have to go all online this Fall, why are so many university "leaders" acting like the government actually enforcing the rule once the immediate emergency has passed is a complete surprise? Surely it was *possible* that ICE would agree to continue to not enforce a rule, but surely any decent university lawyer would have understood that it was not a certainty, and would have been advising the provost to make contingency plans for foreign students.

For what it's worth I (a) feel bad for the foreign students caught up in this mess; (2) am no expert in how much discretion ICE has to waive rules and under what circumstances; and (3) generally oppose executive branch agencies ignoring or changing the law on the fly for policy reasons, absent true emergency.

[Cross-posted with minor modifications from Instapundit.]

UPDATE: There seems to be some lack of clarity coming from ICE, but many universities seem to be interpreting its new guidance as only enforcing the visa exclusion if a student is only taking online classes. Taking one in-person class, or even an independent that requires a meeting or two with a faculty member, may suffice to allow a student to keep his visa.

On a related note, people have forwarded me emails from university presidents who should not better stating that enforcing the rule is hostile to "immigrants." There is little doubt that the Trump administration is hostile to immigrants, but visitors here on student visas are not "immigrants."

David Bernstein is the University Professor and the Executive Director of the Liberty & Law Center at the Antonin Scalia Law School, George Mason University.

  1. Commenter_XY
    July.10.2020 at 11:24 am

    ICE waived the rule for the Spring and Summer 2020 semesters due to the Covid emergency. Given that Congress has now had four months to address the issue but has not, it’s not clear that ICE would be legally justified in asserting a continuing “emergency” that would allow it to ignore a binding regulation.

    Precisely this. We don’t have an emergency anymore.

    1. mad_kalak
      July.10.2020 at 11:35 am

      That “emergency” status depends on your political filters.

      Will it hurt Trump? Then it’s an emergency and people are dying left and right and there is not enough testing; and what’s a little economic recession if it helps Biden win in the end.

      Will it help Trump? Opening the economy means that there won’t be a V shaped recovery, so lockdown protests mean that there is still an emergency. It’s also not an emergency when it comes to protesting systematic racism, because organizing the left hurts Trump. Religious types generally support Trump, so it’s an emergency so we can ban singing during services in California, because it’s still an emergency.

    2. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
      July.10.2020 at 11:35 am

      You’re a Trump guy, not a Fauci guy?

      Disaffected, reckless, science-disdaining bigots are among my favorite culture war casualties.

    3. NToJ
      July.10.2020 at 12:06 pm

      If we don’t have an emergency, why are the universities going online? Why would ICE have waived the Spring and Summer 2020 semesters but not newer ones, if universities are engaging in the same thing that required the exceptions for Spring and Summer?

    4. Joe_dallas
      July.10.2020 at 12:24 pm

      Wouldnt trump have to go through APA procedures to do what the law requires since it went through a period of time that it wasnt enforced

  2. Sarcastr0
    July.10.2020 at 11:27 am

    Come on man, you don’t need to advocate for this kind of heavy-handed action by the feds.

    ICE waived the rule for the Spring and Summer 2020 semesters due to the Covid emergency. Given that Congress has now had four months to address the issue but has not, it’s not clear that ICE would be legally justified in asserting a continuing “emergency” that would allow it to ignore a binding regulation.

    I don’t see how this argument works.

    Does Congressional inaction imply a lack of emergency? Because seems to me there are lots of potential reasons for Congressional inaction that are not based on exigencies, and that do not change ICE’s authority.

    Do you think this change comes from ICE’s OGC? All I read says this is a directive from the White House as part of their agenda to force schools to reopen.

    I do think schools should reopen. And the largely are. But even pro-big government me thinks this is a pretty awful way to go about incentivizing more of it.

    I mean, shouldn’t the market decide better than top-down federal hostage taking?

    1. mad_kalak
      July.10.2020 at 11:36 am

      “…shouldn’t the market decide better than top-down federal hostage taking?”

      *cough* Obamacare *cough*

      1. Sarcastr0
        July.10.2020 at 11:41 am

        That’s irrelevant to the argument I was making about education and COVID.

        We can discus the market for health insurance another time and place.

        1. mad_kalak
          July.10.2020 at 11:50 am

          Irrelevant…naw, it just means your viewpoint depends on which ox is being gored. That’s only human I suppose.

          1. Sarcastr0
            July.10.2020 at 11:53 am

            Or maybe the two markets are different.

            Or maybe I’m making an argument to Bernstein from Bernstein’s market-forward point of view.

            Or maybe I’m a hypocrite.

            None of that matters for you/Bernstein answering the question of why markets are not better than the gov in making decisions here.

            1. mad_kalak
              July.10.2020 at 12:04 pm

              Well, being intellectually, ideologically, and otherwise rhetorically inconsistent is a sign of what, exactly?

              1. NToJ
                July.10.2020 at 12:10 pm

                Give it a rest. When he calls for a market-based solution, you remind him of some other instance in which he’s against a market-based solution. But if you’re not prepared to agree with him on this market-based solution (and oppose the other), you’re no more intellectually, ideologically, or otherwise rhetorically consistent than he is. It wouldn’t matter, anyway, since you can’t rebut a proposal by attacking the proposer. (And, in fact, there are some problems that cannot be solved by markets.)

                1. mad_kalak
                  July.10.2020 at 12:20 pm

                  Fah. Let him be hoisted by his own petard. The debate was about being intellectually, ideologically, and rhetorically consistent with regard to free markets and federal government interference in them. Don’t try to make it about all subjects and history.

                  I think Bob from Ohio had it right. The devil will quote Hayek if it suits him. It’s about whose ox is being gored.

                  1. NToJ
                    July.10.2020 at 12:26 pm

                    “I think Bob from Ohio had it right. The devil will quote Hayek if it suits him. It’s about whose ox is being gored.”

                    So what? In the analogy, the devil is Sarcastro and you and Bob. So what difference does it make to accuse him of ideological inconsistency?

                    Your comment was wading into the following debate:

                    “I mean, shouldn’t the market decide better than top-down federal hostage taking?”

                    Your answer was “What about healthcare!” Fine. Healthcare should be privatized too, maybe. Does that have anything to do with whether it’s a good idea for the feds to use new modifications to existing regulations to force a nationwide policy of school openings by tangential means? There may be a lot of reasons that it should do that. “But Obamacare” isn’t one of them.

                    1. mad_kalak
                      July.10.2020 at 12:33 pm

                      No, my answer wasn’t “what about healthcare”?, as if I wanted to debate healthcare. As much as “*cough* Obamacare *cough*” can be summarized as an argument (it technically isn’t) it was merely to point out that whether one approves or disapproves of a policy often depends on whose interests are being affected.

            2. TwelveInchPianist
              July.10.2020 at 12:06 pm

              “None of that matters for you/Bernstein answering the question of why markets are not better than the gov in making decisions here.”

              Why are we even asking the question? Maybe the markets would make better decisions, the question has nothing to do with whether or not ICE can continue to waive the rules. Congress has already decided that we don’t get to rely on the market here.

              1. Sarcastr0
                July.10.2020 at 12:26 pm

                No one is making the is argument in this thread, including Prof. Bernstein. (Though he also has some semantic quibbles)

                We’re in ought land now.

              2. NToJ
                July.10.2020 at 12:28 pm

                “Congress has already decided that we don’t get to rely on the market here.”

                Are you saying Congress has mandated ICE’s new position? When did it do that?

    2. Brett Bellmore
      July.10.2020 at 11:41 am

      “Emergencies” are, by definition, temporary. Eventually, if conditions don’t change, they become the proverbial “new normal”.

      In any event, the administration has only partially lifted their waiver: Rather than returning to the long standing (Since 2012) rule that only one online class would be permitted, they are instead merely requiring at least one in person class for this fall.

      Given that, with no in person classes at all, a student doesn’t really need to be in the US at all to take their classes, it’s hard to argue that 100% online learning ever should qualify one for an education visa. But the proposed rule for this coming academic year is not particularly unreasonable; Death rates have declined dramatically from their April peak, and running just a few in person classes isn’t that burdensome. Many academic institutions never stopped running them.

      At this point I think we’re starting to get a lot of pandemic theater, similar to the security theater we saw after 9-11. Pandemic theater is not a good reason to decline to at least partially enforce the law.

      1. Sarcastr0
        July.10.2020 at 11:46 am

        Do you not think Covid is temporary? For all the discussions about the new normal, I don’t think anyone is saying we’ll be inside forever.

        The point is that the argument Prof. Bernstein makes ignores what the actual facts on the ground are, and the clear purpose and origin of this rule change.

        The argument that visas can just be turned on and off based on a given year’s education events is ignorant; many have pointed this out to you on previous threads, and yet you continue to make the same point.

        Death rates have declined dramatically from their April peak, and running just a few in person classes isn’t that burdensome
        I agree. But how about we let schools and students decide on this?

        Pandemic theater is not a good reason to decline to at least partially enforce the law.
        This change is not about rule of law, don’t even pretend. It’s about a policy agenda.

        1. Allutz
          July.10.2020 at 12:09 pm

          There is no evidence that Covid is NOT temporary. We have no vaccine, we have no idea if there ever will be an effective vaccine as many novel coronaviruses have not had vaccines, such as SARS. We have no idea how long immunity lasts after infection. Some people have indicated immunity fades quite quickly meaning both the vaccine route and herd immunity route might be futile.

          The reality is we don’t know. If Covid will be like the Spanish Flu and burn itself out, or if Covid will be like Smallpox in the 1700s where its always present and occasionally flares up in certain areas.

          1. mad_kalak
            July.10.2020 at 12:24 pm

            At some point, because we know the death rate is about the same as the flu, we are going to have to go about treating the Coronavirus as just background noise in a dangerous life. Like skin cancer risks from taking a long walk or driving during a thunderstorm at night. You can reduce your individual risk if you like, but the rest of society has to get along.

            I wouldn’t mind, though, if the new normal is with sanitizing of subway cars and Metra trains and sanitizer bottles everywhere for everyone’s use. I hate getting a cold.

        2. Brett Bellmore
          July.10.2020 at 12:44 pm

          “I agree. But how about we let schools and students decide on this?”

          We ARE letting them decide on this. Nobody is forcing the universities to do what is necessary for their foreign students to comply with the law.

          This change isn’t about the rule of law, in the sense that returning to the rule of law would be even harder on the foreign students. The rule of law says, more than one non-proctored remote class, and hasta la vista, baby.

          But I don’t think you’re complaining that the administration isn’t proceeding directly to deportation, so you’ve got a bit of nerve appealing to the rule of law in a case where you want policy that’s FURTHER from the rule of law.

      2. Queen Amalthea
        July.10.2020 at 11:54 am

        “a student doesn’t really need to be in the US at all to take their classes”

        Is that right? There’s things like time zone differences, conditions in their home countries, etc.

        1. Brett Bellmore
          July.10.2020 at 12:49 pm

          Time zone changes? As somebody remarked, only a person who’s never worked night shift could make that argument. And finding a good internet connection in their home country is supposed to be harder and more expensive than traveling to, and staying in, the US?

          But I’ll concede this: There will be cases, a few cases, where accommodation might be appropriate. But why can’t the accommodation be the university holding a few in person classes, rather than the DOJ completely waiving application of the law?

    3. David Bernstein
      July.10.2020 at 11:56 am

      “All I read says this is a directive from the White House as part of their agenda to force schools to reopen.” I haven’t read that, but given how many reporters have asserted this old regulation is “new,” I wouldn’t trust their reporting in any event.

      1. NToJ
        July.10.2020 at 12:15 pm

        “…but given how many reporters have asserted this old regulation is “new,” I wouldn’t trust their reporting in any event.”

        I followed the NPR link. It cited to the new modifications to temporary exemptions for non immigrant students. The link they shared is to ICE’s press release about it here. In it ICE “announces modifications” to the SEVP, to be followed by USDHS “plans to publish procedures and responsibilities in the Federal Register as a Temporary Final Rule.”

        I don’t assume that just because you disingenuously characterize one media report, everything you say is disingenuous. I’m willing to forgive your error. You should, too.

    4. Bob from Ohio
      July.10.2020 at 11:58 am

      “I mean, shouldn’t the market decide better than top-down federal hostage taking?”

      Ha ha. The Devil will quote Hayek for his purposes.

  3. Jimmy the Dane
    July.10.2020 at 11:33 am

    Precisely. There is no controversy here. This is just agit-prop by the socialist brigades designed to reinforce the narrative that “Orange Man Bad” and “racccccisssssttttt immigration.”

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
      July.10.2020 at 11:36 am

      Open wider, Jimmy. Focus on the stretching exercises. January will be here before you know it.

      1. librarian
        July.10.2020 at 11:51 am

        Reverend, to state the obvious, your “preaching” looks more like an inquisition.

        1. Jimmy the Dane
          July.10.2020 at 12:14 pm

          AK really isn’t going to like the Grand Reset.

          1. NToJ
            July.10.2020 at 12:29 pm

            What’s your understanding of the Grand Reset, why AK won’t like it, and when do you think it will occur?

  4. librarian
    July.10.2020 at 11:57 am

    If a student with chronic illness can stay on a reduced course load for 12 months, why not those adversely affected by the chronic illness of the public?

    It must be some sort of reflex. In case of emergency, throw the foreigners under the bus.

  5. NToJ
    July.10.2020 at 12:06 pm

    “In any event, given that the regulation is clear that foreign students may not stay in the U.S. on student visas if they are taking online only classes, and given that universities knew they may have to go all online this Fall, why are so many university “leaders” acting like the government actually enforcing the rule once the immediate emergency has passed is a complete surprise?”

    I think they were expecting ICE to extend the exception so long as there is a pandemic that affects how people go to school, and since this entire discussion is about decisions by universities to move towards online courses, why wouldn’t the exception continue?

    1. Allutz
      July.10.2020 at 12:29 pm

      Technically there is no longer a pandemic either according to death statistics. The reality is that if you are still relying on emergency measures you are incompetent or a totalitarian.

      1. NToJ
        July.10.2020 at 12:34 pm

        LOL who writes this shit? The “reality” is that if you disagree with Allutz, you must either be incompetent or a totalitarian. Ok.

        Schools have to manage human beings (teachers) and sell to customers (students). Both of them are made up of flawed human beings. The institutions have to pander to their employees and their customers, even if their employees and customers take positions that are not rational, and certainly have to pander even if their employees and customers don’t think exactly like you do. A school may not want to go to online classes, but has no choice because professors are more scared than you are about COVID. If you follow them on twitter, some of the conspirators here have complained about the prospect of returning to physical classes as quickly as, say, the President believes is appropriate.

        If you really don’t understand that human problems can’t be solved simply by insisting on strict rationality by people, it makes me think you’ve never sold anything to anybody, and that you’ve never had to manage an employee.

        1. Allutz
          July.10.2020 at 12:42 pm

          Seems to me you are defending inmates running the asylum. If professors and students are irrational babies and you pander to them you are an institution that does not serve the public interest and all your subsidies should be removed, not only the special VISA rules.

          I’m not talking just about universities, I’m also talking about governments and legislatures as well. See, for example, where the Wisconsin Supreme Court forced the governor to work with the legislature to enact ongoing C19 measures because the emergency period had expired. That is the right and correct way all governments should be proceeding at this time.

  6. ILK
    July.10.2020 at 12:09 pm

    Come on, David, try harder. You quote the previous rule and then ignore it: “F-1 students may be eligible to take more than one online class to maintain their status as long as the class is physically proctored or monitored by a school employee.” The press release for the proposed amended rules–and make no mistake, this is a new rule that must be promulgated as a “temporary final rule,” and not just an end of a previous waiver–will not allow for F-1 students to take more than one online class, even if physically proctored or monitored by a school employee.

  7. Jimmy the Dane
    July.10.2020 at 12:15 pm

    Rescinding student visas can be a great plank in defunding the higher education liberal indoctrination industrial complex. I would favor just ending them all together.

  8. JohannesDinkle
    July.10.2020 at 12:20 pm

    I am a retired chemist, and my wife a retired nurse. Chemistry, nursing, physics, engineering, zoology, botany, and geology with possibly several other disciplines require actual physical labs because they deal with actual physical shit.
    I know that communication, journalism, history, psychology, economics, English, business, sociology, and other disciplines offering a BA in BS do not deal with physical reality, but rather just delve into the imagination. They can almost certainly be done online.
    But do you want your doctor to have only learned from a computer? Or the guy who designed the bridge you are crossing?

  9. MollyGodiva
    July.10.2020 at 12:45 pm

    I am quite surprised that such a sloppy article would be written here. No one thinks that the rule was new, the issue is that the temporary suspension of the rule was “This temporary provision is only in effect for the duration of the emergency”. The emergency has not be formally lifted, and the virus is spreading more now then it was in April. Universities relied on the written document from the government, and now the government is changing the rules with very little advance warning. If they said now that the rule would go back to normal in January, that would be quite different, but everyone has already made plans for the fall semester based on what the government said.

