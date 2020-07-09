Brickbat: Ooooh, That Smell

The city council of Bragança Paulista, Brazil, was holding an online virtual meeting, and members were discussing tree pruning when council member Ditinho do Asilo, who apparently forgot that other members and the public could see him, picked up a pair of pink women's thong panties and gave them a good, hard sniff. He later told reporters that he had opened a gift that had been mailed to him by a friend. When he saw that it was underwear—edible underwear he says—he couldn't resist a smell.