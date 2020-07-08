The Volokh Conspiracy

My Amicus Brief in Van Buren

A submission for the Supreme Court's big CFAA case.

As regular readers know, I've been writing, blogging, and litigating about the scope of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA) for over twenty years.  The Supreme Court is hearing a big CFAA case this fall, Van Buren v. United States.  I figured this was an important case to chime in on, so today I submitted this amicus brief, on my own behalf, in the case.

Bonus: It discusses an old Volokh Conspiracy blog post and covers one of my favorite 1980s movies.