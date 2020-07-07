Corporate Welfare

The Paycheck Protection Program Is a Mess. Here's Who Is Benefitting From the Dysfunction.

A program designed to keep workers on payrolls showered benefits on lobbyists, advocacy groups, and even members of Congress.

(Doug Mills - Pool via CNP/Newscom)

The list of companies and organizations that received loans through the federal government's flagship coronavirus relief program includes firms linked to powerful politicians, celebrities, lobbyists, and government spending hawks.

On Monday, the Small Business Administration (SBA) released a list of organizations that each received more than $150,000 through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

That program, first approved as part of the $2.3 trillion CARES Act in late March, allocated $670 billion to purchase loans made by banks to businesses and non-profits with fewer than 500 employees. The government would forgive those loans so long as the recipients spent a certain portion of the money on retaining or hiring back employees.

Politico reports that PPP borrowers included companies owned or founded by members of Congress, as well as the educational arms of the Congressional Black Caucus and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. Several lobbying firms, technically barred from receiving loans if over half their revenue comes from lobbying, also benefited from PPP.

On the executive side of things, the Daily Beast reports that several companies linked to the family of White House Special Adviser (and President Donald Trump's son-in-law) Jared Kushner received PPP loans.

That list includes Observer Holdings LLC, a media company once owned by Kushner himself and currently held by an investment firm run by his brother-in-law. The Beast reports that hotels owned by Kushner Companies, a real estate investment firm owned by members of Kushner's family, also received PPP loans.

Aspiring presidents have had their turn at the trough too. Clothing brand Yeezy, which is owned by rapper and recently announced presidential candidate Kanye West, received a loan of between $2 million and $5 million. (The SBA did not release exact loan amounts.)

Even advocacy groups have been cashing in, including some noted critics of profligate government, spending such as Americans for Tax Reform and the Ayn Rand Institute (ARI).

The latter's acceptance of government aid provoked a lot of jeering on Twitter about the alleged hypocrisy at play, although ARI has said since late May that it would gladly accept PPP loans as an effective return of stolen goods.

Other free market organizations have taken a different approach.

"Central to this mission is our view that the scope and power of government should be limited. Our ability to make that case with credibility and integrity would be irreparably compromised if we accepted a loan right now," wrote Peter Goettler and Robert Levy, president and chairman of the Cato Institute respectively, of their refusal to apply for PPP funds in a Wall Street Journal op-ed. (The Reason Foundation, which publishes Reason, also declined to apply for a PPP loan.)

The list of PPP beneficiaries also includes progressive watchdogs like Public Citizen Foundation, the research and litigation wing of Public Citizen Inc., which received between $350,000 and $1 million from the program. Just yesterday, the group released a report on lobbyists with connections to the Trump administration benefiting from coronavirus relief funds.

Public Citizen notes on its website that it takes "no government or corporate money, which enables us to remain fiercely independent and call out bad actors." Like nearly all the organizations mentioned here, including Reason Foundation, Public Citizen benefits from other tax breaks and incentives, including those that encourage charitable giving.

NBC News reports that 43 Planned Parenthood affiliate organizations received between $65 million and $150 million in PPP loans. Congressional Republicans have argued that these affiliates are too closely tied to the national Planned Parenthood organization to qualify for the small business program. The SBA has demanded that these affiliates return the PPP money they received.

NARAL Pro-Choice America Foundation, an advocacy group, and the National Abortion Federation, which represents abortion providers, also both received PPP loans.

Critical headlines about connected businesses and lobbyists receiving PPP money has sparked a backlash of sorts against "PPP shaming."

The basic argument here is that so long as these funds kept employees on an organization's payroll—whatever type of organization it is—then PPP was a success on its own terms. By accepting aid, these organizations fulfilled the public purpose of the program.

"The PPP was designed to reduce the number of people laid off as a result of the pandemic and lockdowns. It did that," writes Henry Blodget at Business Insider. "Stop blaming companies for doing what the government wanted them to do."

But there are always trade-offs when the government spends money, "money printer goes brrr" memes notwithstanding.

Any PPP loan that went to a politically connected lobbying firm or a billionaire-owned shoe company is a loan that did not go to the government-shuttered restaurant or similar small business down the street. All those PPP dollars could have gone towards relief programs better targeted at the least well off. The money could have also gone straight back into the hands of taxpayers.

Congress has tried to reform PPP by passing a law that gives recipients more time and flexibility when it comes to spending the money received from the program. But Congress has devoted very little time to winnowing down who is actually eligible for the program in the first place.

To be sure, that's a difficult task. Any government program of sufficient size and complexity is going to send some benefits to those who don't deserve them or who won't use them efficiently. Stricter eligibility requirements necessitate more red tape that can slow down or deny relief to even the most worthy recipients. Or maybe ARI is right and anyone who paid taxes is definitionally a worthy recipient.

But there's no doubt the administration of this program has been slapdash and ill-conceived. A lot of ink has already been spilled detailing the lax oversight, excessive red tape, and frequently incompetent administration of PPP. This week's news makes clear exactly what sorts of individuals, businesses, and organizations have benefited from this government dysfunction.

Christian Britschgi is an associate editor at Reason.

  1. JFree
    July.7.2020 at 6:09 pm

    A program designed to keep workers on payrolls showered benefits on lobbyists, advocacy groups, and even members of Congress

    I am shocked. and stunned.

  2. Uncle Jay
    July.7.2020 at 6:18 pm

    Dead people should get a stimulus check.
    After all, they’re people too, and who knows? This kind of stimulus might even bring them back to life.
    You never know.

  3. Gaear Grimsrud
    July.7.2020 at 6:37 pm

    I got one of these for my tiny micro business. The vast majority went to quarterlies and property taxes. I think the actual purpose of this program was to simply dump a pile of phoney “money” into the economy and it really doesn’t matter who got it as long as it gets spent. Same is true of the 600 unemployment bonus going to people who didn’t clear that much working.

  4. adamscales
    July.7.2020 at 6:37 pm

    I don’t think this article advances its case very well. It joins in the chorus of loud, but incoherent liberal critics of the PPP distributions. It does not articulate with much precision the possible objections to the program.

    I’m not sure people understand how this program works. There is no means-testing and no creditwortiness determination. There is no effort to determine whether a business is “essential”. It also appears to have been conceived on a completely different track than the topped-up unemployment benefits program, which means – once again – government policy is at war with itself.

    The fact is that there is no benefit to being “connected”, as this piece insinuates. It is therefore not useful to observe that loans that went to influential businesses were unavailable to Main Street. (Nor is it obviously correct, as the program still has $130 billion in loanable funds available.) As the author notes in passing, it is rarely possible to design trillion-dollar emergency programs that do not spare the innocent as well as the guilty. Large companies employ lots of people who stood to lose their jobs, and have in fact done so. While I groan at the execrable Ruth’s Chris (initially) taking millions at the trough, this was precisely in aid of the government’s announced policy of subsidizing unemployment.

    It is possible to imagine a PPP program: targeted to small business (which would reduce effectiveness); designed to winnow out “undeserving” claimants (thus multiplying the paperwork required by several orders of magnitude) and somehow excluding anyone connected with the federal government. It is impossible to imagine designing and implementing a program within the time frame available here. Nor do I think objectors would be persuasive in arguing for such tailoring.

    So, what are we arguing about? Even Reason is going to have some trouble explaining why a government that is shutting down the economy isn’t obligated to help ameliorate the damage, doubly distasteful as that surely is to proponents of small government. Maybe that article, however, would be worth writing.

  5. Moderation4ever
    July.7.2020 at 7:00 pm

    I am not sure if this program ever had a chance of working? It was marketed as helping small businesses. The problem is that most small businesses were not prepared to use a program like this, while larger businesses had the resources to quickly take advantage of the program. I have to wonder if it would not have been better to just have the government take over the payroll for some of the small businesses and leave it at that?

  6. John
    July.7.2020 at 7:07 pm

    Off topic, I watched the movie Mr. Jones last night. That is the one about Gareth Jones, the Welsh reporter who first reported the Ukrainian famine. One of the many villains of the story is the infamous Walter Duranty. Duranty won a Pulitzer Prize for being the New York Times’ man in Moscow. He was nothing but a propagandist for Stalin.

    It occurs to me that Duranty is in many ways the influential journalist of the 20th Century or maybe of all time. Duranty is who people like Stetler want to be. Duranty was an ugly mediocrity who walked with a limp. Yet, he got rich, famous, and was able to live a hedonistic lifestyle full of sex with young women because he was willing to be a lying hack for a totalitarian regime.

    Now consider journalists of today. Take someone like Brian like Stetler. They always pay lip service to “freedom of the press” but in truth a free press is the last thing they want. They want a state controlled press where they receive a secure place among the elite in return for telling whatever lies the powers that be demand of them. And they almost have such a life right now within the cocoon of corporate media they inhabit. Stetler is almost Duranty’s doppelganger. He is physically repulsive, not particularly bright, utterly immoral and shameless, and seems to possess no useful skill beyond the ability to tell any lie expected of him no matter how outrageous. This has gotten him to a place almost on par with the ideal of Duranty. The only problem is people like Tucker Carlson and various randos on the internet are allowed to tell the the truth and ruin the entire thing.

  7. Gaear Grimsrud
    July.7.2020 at 7:08 pm

    Yeah the government is at war with itself. The money initially had to be spent mostly on wages and has to be spent in the first 2 months. A business that has been shut down could pay employees to sit at home but most were better off sitting at home on unemployment. And at this point a lot of small businesses still don’t know when or if they’ll ever be allowed to reopen. For a one man business it’s just straightforward government payment. All of my profits go on my schedule C. Figure the average for 2 1/2 months and write yourself 8 weekly checks. There’s no means testing. I never stopped working. Just free money.

  8. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
    July.7.2020 at 7:09 pm

    I have to wonder if it would not have been better to just have the government take over the payroll for some of the small businesses and leave it at that?

    They have that program too. It is called Unemployment Insurance.

