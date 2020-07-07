Cancel Culture

Approximately Two People Want To #CancelHamilton

Cancel culture is real, but Hamilton is safe.

(Wikimedia Commons)

"America, you great unfinished symphony, you sent for me," says the titular character in the Broadway musical Hamilton, as he stands seconds away from meeting his demise. The stage is dark and quiet, strewn with purple hews and barely any orchestration as the character delivers what will be his final reflection. "You let me make a difference, a place where even orphan immigrants can leave their fingerprints and rise up."

That show and its progressive ideas—centered around Alexander Hamilton and the Founding Fathers—have once again come to the forefront of the national discussion after its release last week on the streaming service Disney+. The musical's creators couldn't have picked a more inconvenient time. As conversations swirl around how to honor or not honor those flawed men, I regret to inform you that Hamilton has been canceled.

Or has it?

You might believe so after reading through yesterday's and today's news. "The popular Broadway musical 'Hamilton' is not receiving much love from some people who are calling on Disney's streaming service to 'cancel' the newly released movie version on social media," Newsmax writes. "'Hamilton' is under fire from left-leaning activists," The Daily Wire warns. "The hashtag #CancelHamilton started trending over the weekend, just after a film version of the show aired on Disney+," Inside Edition notes

That hashtag was essentially the sole piece of evidence offered up as proof that woke scolds are coming for Hamilton, pitchforks and torches blazing. But stans of the rap-infused musical can keep singing along with the production at home: A cursory look through Twitter shows that the hysteria is mostly fake news.

Let's start with its genesis. Rosa A. Clemente, a former vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, claims to have conjured the hashtag in a June 28 tweet. She later linked to a petition seeking to pull the movie and declared, "you cannot simultaneously yell or tweet that "#BlackLivesMatter while also singing, dancing and profiting from the celebration of Alexander Hamilton." Clemente's latter tweet received a grand total of 16 likes, and the petition has still not received the requisite 400 signatures. 

Parsing through Twitter will show you that the hashtag took off to a very modest degree. And the limited traction it did gain can be attributed almost entirely to users talking about how senseless #CancelHamilton is.

 

 

 

I'm sure a small number of people do agree with Clemente that Hamilton should be thrown in the dustbin of history. And some historians have accused the real Hamilton of being complicit in the slave system, even though he expressed opposition to slavery, never owned any slaves himself, and disputed the idea that blacks were genetically inferior to whites.

But such critics miss the poetic justice in how Lin-Manuel Miranda framed his musical, with the plot centering on Hamilton, who is hardly the most famous of the Founding Fathers. Indeed, who pictures Hamilton as the lead role in the American Revolution?

Miranda did, and it was no accident. The orphan immigrant from the West Indies, the antislavery advocate, is the founder we need for this moment, Miranda implies, a poignant reminder that such underdogs don't always get the bulkiest chapters in the history books. 

It's also notable that Miranda insisted on casting only actors of color in the musical. Seeing a black man portray Thomas Jefferson—someone who owned members of his own family—forces viewers to approach the past in a new way, to see how far the country has come. That subverting of history has allowed a new audience, who may previously have felt alienated by America's birth story, to take part in it. (After opening in 2015, for example, Hamilton is already one of the highest-grossing musicals of all time.)

None of this is lost on Miranda. "If this moment is any indication, we're never done with the past," he told comedian Jimmy Fallon in June, prior to Hamilton's Disney+ release. "We're never done with the sins of the founders. We're never done with the flaws and contradictions of the founding, so it just hits differently depending on where we are."

Where we are right now is a murky place, as those sins and contradictions swell to the forefront of the national dialogue. But audiences can be comforted by the fact that Twitter is not real life. When it comes to Hamilton's immediate future, it appears it will live to see another day.

Billy Binion is an assistant editor at Reason.

  1. Earth Skeptic
    July.7.2020 at 5:25 pm

    Actually, I am OK with cancelling Hamilton. And all other hysterical tripe.

    1. A Thinking Mind
      July.7.2020 at 5:37 pm

      I’d be happy if people found enough good taste to not watch it. It would be even better if they weren’t patting themselves on the back for enjoying a show with an all-black cast. But if there’s a demand for it, let losers watch it and pretend it’s groundbreaking while intelligent people can mock them.

    2. Chipper Morning Wood
      July.7.2020 at 5:39 pm

      Of course you are. Conservatives are just as happy to engage in cancel culture as liberals, when it promotes their pet issues.

  2. Juice
    July.7.2020 at 5:29 pm

    Hamilton can be canceled any time, please. It’s godawful.

  3. Longtobefree
    July.7.2020 at 5:35 pm

    It’s also notable that Miranda insisted on casting only actors of color in the musical.

    I thought this was no longer allowed. Asking actors to portray someone other than who they are (or in the case of gender, want to be) is the new sexism/racism/thing-ism.

    Or was that last week?

    1. John
      July.7.2020 at 5:38 pm

      What is notable about Miranda is that he is a racist.

    2. A Thinking Mind
      July.7.2020 at 5:40 pm

      It actually makes it easier to reconcile the fact that they aren’t really playing the historical characters. Even if they were played by precise lookalikes, their personalities and their stances on historical issues are wrong. When you put in the fact that everyone has had a racelift, it’s clear that this is some fantasy story where the names just seem familiar.

  4. John
    July.7.2020 at 5:37 pm

    Hamilton should be canceled. It is terrible. And I think very few people actually like it. They say they do but I never hear them listening to the sound track in the homes or cars the way people do with musicals they actually like. They just own it and advertise the fact that they do but never actually listen to it. And I don’t blame them. It is complete garbage. It is not even good rap music and it certainly isn’t good stage music.

    Beyond that, no white actor will ever be allowed to play a character of any other race again. So if you don’t cancel Hamilton, you cancel white actors. Beyond that, one of the only things Progressives have a point about is the absurd practice of having people of other races who look nothing like the person they are playing play a character. I am okay with no more John Wayne’s playing Genghis Khan. Along with that, however, no black people need to be playing Hamilton or Aaron Burr. That is equally absurd. And the white people who don’t find it absurd, only do so because they are paternalistic racist who view blacks as children and not subject to the rules everyone else lives by.

    Hamilton is going to be forgotten soon enough anyway. So, why not just cancel it now and get it over with.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      July.7.2020 at 5:41 pm

      I never hear them listening to the sound track in the homes or cars the way people do with musicals they actually like.

      I just pictured a low rider in East L.A., rolling slow while blasting Gilbert and Sullivan. It didn’t end well for him.

      1. John
        July.7.2020 at 5:42 pm

        Some people love Broadway. Picture Tony rolling through Tulsa in his Prius listening to the soundtrack of Grease or Sweeny Todd and you will see what I mean.

  5. Unicorn Abattoir
    July.7.2020 at 5:38 pm

    a place where even orphan immigrants can leave their fingerprints and rise up.

    That line alone should send progs off the deep end.

  6. John
    July.7.2020 at 5:40 pm

    https://legalinsurrection.com/2020/07/crazy-woke-it-hurts-people-when-they-see-a-white-man-bouncing-a-brown-baby-on-their-lap/

    I defy anyone to listen to this and tell me that Progressivism isn’t a form of mental illness. Holy shit these people are nuts.

    1. John
      July.7.2020 at 5:41 pm

      One of the many unbelievable things in this article.

      A member of a NYC Community Education Council to a colleague: It hurts people when they see a white man bouncing a brown baby on their lap.

      I would like to know how having my friend’s nephew on my lap was racist.

      Read a book. Read White Fragility.

      Wow.

  7. Chipper Morning Wood
    July.7.2020 at 5:40 pm

    Two is the threshold for writing an article about it.

