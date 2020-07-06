The Volokh Conspiracy

Steady as She Goes on Faithless Electors

The Supreme Court did its best to leave things as they were in the faithless electors case. One nightmare scenario of the Electoral College is the possibility that presidential electors might change the outcome of an election as decided by the general electorate in November by breaking their pledges and voting faithlessly. Since the mid-twentieth century, a number of states have tried to discourage faithless electors by providing statutory mechanisms for replacing or sanctioning them. The "Hamilton Electors" movement of 2016 put pressure not only on the longstanding norm that presidential electors should be faithful to their pledge to cast their ballots for the winner of their state's popular vote but also on these state laws designed to discourage faithless electors. The Supreme Court has now given its blessing to those state laws.

The decision at least avoids blowing up the current system. The Court reemphasizes the existence of the longstanding norm that presidential electors adhere to their pledges, and it allows states to take actions to enforce those pledges. If the Court had struck down those laws and highlighted the idea that presidential electors were autonomous agents, it might well have encouraged more Hamilton Elector movements and more faithless electors in the future. It might have slightly increased the odds of the constitutional crisis that would inevitably result from the Electoral College attempting to change the results of the November election.

Unfortunately, the Court's decision cannot eliminate the possibility of future faithless electors or the (hopefully remote) possibility that faithless electors could flip the result of a presidential election. The existence of human beings serving as intermediaries between the voters and the final results of a presidential election remains a serious problem in the constitutional design. It would be best if politicians could set aside their other differences and take the modest step of moving forward a constitutional amendment to eliminate presidential electors (which can be done without making any changes in how electoral votes in presidential elections are allocated or counted). In the meantime, states might as well take advantage of this ruling to adopt robust statutory measure to minimize the risk of faithless electors.

The Court left the status quo in place, but it is not obvious that the justices gave us the best reading of the Constitution. Justice Kagan, for the majority of the justices, argued that when the federal Constitution empowered states to appoint electors it also empowered the states to attach conditions on that appointment that would effectively direct the electors' choice of presidential candidate. Justice Thomas, joined by Justice Gorsuch, argued that any such power was among those reserved to the states by the Tenth Amendment. Either way, it would be an oddity in the constitutional design if electors could be appointed to cast a ballot but could exercise no choice regarding for whom they would be casting a ballot.

The majority emphasizes that our traditions and practices can effectively "liquidate" the meaning of the constitutional text. In this case, we have a long history of pledged electors and an established set of norms that call on electors to adhere to their pledges, and the Court finds that history meaningful. Justice Kagan's opinion does not, however, shed much more light on the problem of how we are to assess the significance of such traditions.

I have argued that we should think of this tradition of pledged electors as a "constitutional construction" that is consistent with the constitutional text but not required by the constitutional text. I thought the Hamilton Electors in 2016 were wrong to simply ignore that practical construction of the nature of their responsibilities. But that by itself does not tell us whether such constructions can be leveraged to empower state legislatures to punish or replace faithless electors or whether this longstanding norm has fixed the meaning of the text in a way that cannot be altered by future changes in our shared practices. How constitutional text and tradition interact is a difficult conceptual problem, and the Court's opinion highlights that problem without doing very much to explain how it ought to be resolved.

Keith E. Whittington is William Nelson Cromwell Professor of Politics at Princeton University.

  1. santamonica811
    July.6.2020 at 2:38 pm

    “,,,Either way, it would be an oddity in the constitutional design if electors could be appointed to cast a ballot but could exercise no choice regarding for whom they would be casting a ballot….”

    But aren’t you begging the question. Why would it be an oddity? Given the enormous lengths and expense states go through to hold elections, it seems normal and expected that these eventual electors are doing nothing more than a pro forma function, and are doing it only because of poor wording in the Constitution.

    I get that there are policy reasons to support the idea of rogue electors. But weighed against the civil war (metaphorically only, I hope) that would result from changing the result in a presidential election? This is not even a close call for me. Nor, I expect, for 99.998% of the rest of the country . . . if you take out the real-life possible advantages/disadvantages in the upcoming election. If you asked people, “How about getting rid of faithless electors, and this change will take effect in 16 years?”, I can’t imagine too many people arguing in favor of them remaining.

    In our body politic; they’re our Constitutional appendix . . . and I hope not to be around if and when it ever bursts.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      July.6.2020 at 2:44 pm

      Because if the process was to cast votes decided by the popular vote, why bother with having actual electors? Why not just define the process and skip the electors?

    2. Brett Bellmore
      July.6.2020 at 3:04 pm

      ” Why would it be an oddity? Given the enormous lengths and expense states go through to hold elections, it seems normal and expected that these eventual electors are doing nothing more than a pro forma function, and are doing it only because of poor wording in the Constitution.”

      Except that the electoral college isn’t some bizarre implementation of direct elections. Historically, Presidential elections are a Rube Goldberg addition to the electoral college.

  2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    July.6.2020 at 2:43 pm

    The whole thing seems like a tempest in a tea pot to me; why have this intermediate “electoral college” with explicitly named “electors” if they are merely robots pledges to cast their votes as told to? Might as well have the process without the intermediary.

    This decision seems to me (IANAL) to say that electors can’t make independent decisions in states where the legislature tells them how to vote, which seems at least to acknowledge there is an actual intermediate election. But all it does is change who overrides the state’s popular vote, from the explicitly-named “elector” to the legislature. I suppose the advantage of that is the legislature being held responsible by the people at the next election, but that’s about as useful as everything else the public could — but seldom does — hold legislatures responsible for at the next election.

  3. Bob from Ohio
    July.6.2020 at 2:46 pm

    “our traditions and practices can effectively “liquidate” the meaning of the constitutional text”

    Living Constitutionalism in all its “glory”.

  4. Jason Cavanaugh
    July.6.2020 at 3:07 pm

    Easily the worst SCOTUS decision I’ve ever read. Their arguments and examples in support of their tortured reasoning were atrocious.

    It would be laughable if these weren’t supposedly the nine best Justices we have.

  5. Squire Al
    July.6.2020 at 3:28 pm

    The Court holds that faithless electors can be fined or otherwise punished if they fail to vote as they said they would. It is my understanding that they can also be replaced ahead of the voting if they announce that they will not follow the pledge they made.
    And, according to the Decision, 15 States can substitute out for the electors if they vote against their pledge and results of the election.
    But what if despite all the threats, in all the rest of the States, once they have voted, what happens to their vote?

  6. 167294_jc
    July.6.2020 at 3:28 pm

    are not these pledges and oaths taken in order to be in their positions considered fiduciary contracts, and violating that contract with the people is considered a breech of contract, and in some cases, commercial insurance fraud ? and, when they violate that oath, they wave their immunity from suit via 15 USC 1122 ? as a average person, it would be nice to see the law applied the same to all, every time. why should it make a difference that an attorney or litigant , either remembers or forgets to quote a specific case? it is the job of these judges to know the law, how it is applied, to know how it has been decided, when it is wrong or right, and should be making sure this application of the law is applied the same throughout each of the states. i ask these things, because like every member of every part and station in our government, they are all required to take the same oath for their position, which authority comes only from the consent of whom they have been put there to govern. why would any position be expected any more, or any less, to adhere to this contract? any deviation from this, they have acted outside their scope of their authority, and are no longer protected by immunity of any sort. i would honestly like to see the possibility of criminal sanctions, instead of only civil remedies when it comes to the positions of trust like these, as the threat of financial loss is usually passed of to the public, and teaches none of them a lesson.

