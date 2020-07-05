The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: July 5, 1867
7/5/1867: Justice James Wayne dies.
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
7/5/1867: Justice James Wayne dies.
If the findings are true, that's really great news.
Governments overplayed their hands with mandates that they are losing the ability to enforce.
Fitness centers across the state are turning up the resistance to lockdown orders.
This isn't a bill about fighting child porn. Don't fall for it.