Somerville (Mass.) Allows Multi-Member Domestic Partnerships

Partners (who needn't be romantically involved with each other) can benefit from each other's health insurance—but siblings living together can't.

From an ordinance enacted last week:

The city, recognizing its commitment to nondiscrimination and fair treatment of its citizens and employees, adopts this ordinance acknowledging domestic partnerships. The ordinance allows persons in committed relationships who meet the criteria established by the city as constituting domestic partnerships to register at the office of the city clerk and obtain a certificate attesting to their status….

[Definitions:] (c) Domestic partnership means the entity formed by people who meet the following criteria and jointly file a registration statement proclaiming that:
(1) They are in a relationship of mutual support, caring and commitment and intend to remain in such a relationship; and
(2) They reside together; and
(3) They are not married; and
(4) They are not related by blood closer than would bar marriage in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts; and
(5) They are competent to contract; and
(6) They consider themselves to be a family.
(d) Mutual support means that the domestic partners each contribute in some fashion to the maintenance and support of the domestic partnership.
(e) Reside together means living together in a common household. A partner may be temporarily absent from the common household, so long as they have the intent to return. A partner may own or maintain an additional residence.

[Rights of domestic partnership:] (a) When the term "spouse" or "marriage" is used in other city ordinances, it shall be interpreted to include a domestic partner or partnership. When the term "family" is used in other city ordinances, it shall be interpreted to include domestic partnerships.

(b) The City of Somerville shall afford persons in domestic partnerships all the same rights and privileges afforded to those who are married…

According to Boston.com (Ellen Barry),

Under the new ordinance, city employees in polyamorous relationships would be able to extend health benefits to multiple partners. But it is not clear, Davis said, whether private employers will follow the city's lead.

The article describes the ordinance as recognizing "polyamorous relationships," so it sounds like that was its primary focus. But in principle this could apply to housemates, so long as the members are willing to describe themselves as "family." Likewise, it could apply to religious communes or monastery-like organizations or perhaps even fraternities and sororities, if they are willing to so describe themselves as families—not that big a leap from "brother" and "sister," I think. (I assume that sharing expenses for rent, food, and the like, would qualify as "mutual support," since it "contribute[s] in some fashion to the maintenance and support of the domestic partnership.") This suggests that someone who lives in a ten-person fraternity or fraternal order or commune and is a city employee could get health insurance coverage for all the "domestic partners."

Oddly, though, traditional families related by blood or marriage are categorically excluded: If six mutually supporting housemates are willing to declare themselves a "family," they can all become domestic partners and benefit from the health insurance offered to one of them. But if six siblings who live together (or three siblings and their spouses or lovers who all live together) want to do the same, they can't get the same benefit. Thanks to commenter Dr. Ed for the pointer.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    July.2.2020 at 2:15 pm

    The analysis of this development at the Somerville Bar Review should be great.

    1. Dr. Ed
      July.2.2020 at 2:34 pm

      Cambridge is due south of Somerville.

  2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    July.2.2020 at 2:27 pm

    Is there an official corresponding divorce procedure?

    Needing to register might raise problems if the membership changes often.

    Fraternities and sororities, for instance; how many members will de-register properly at end of the school year, or when the graduate, or flunk out, or transfer, or just quit?

    What kind of enforcement is there for maintaining current membership? Any penalties for being out of date? Can membership change daily for large groups?

    Gonna be a lot of teething troubles.

    1. RacecarJohnny
      July.2.2020 at 2:32 pm

      I hope everyone realizes incest, bestiality, and paedophilia are next.

      1. Toranth
        July.2.2020 at 2:53 pm

        Well, incestuous relationships are already legal in some states, like New Jersey and Rhode Island, and has been for a decade or so. Reporting doesn’t exactly show a huge demand for it, nor any other noticeable impact, as far as I can tell.

        As for the others, if you can find adults capable of consent among animals or children, then you probably could have a relationship under many current laws. Good luck on that, though.

        1. RacecarJohnny
          July.2.2020 at 3:00 pm

          >well
          >actually
          >argument reeks of apologism and goalpost shifting
          We got a smuggie guys!

          1. Krychek_2
            July.2.2020 at 3:40 pm

            We do have a smuggie, and his name is RacecarJohnny.

            Domestic partnerships are, among other things, a contract. Show me animals or children who have the capacity to enter into a contract and you’ll have a valid point. Until then, you’re just blowing smoke.

            You have a better argument with incest, since that could involve consenting adults capable of entering a contract. Presumably, though, in the majority of states where incest is still illegal, its illegality would preclude domestic partnerships. In the few states in which it is, what’s the argument for not allowing domestic partnerships?

  3. Dr. Ed
    July.2.2020 at 2:28 pm

    “This suggests that someone who lives in a ten-person fraternity or fraternal order or commune and is a city employee could get health insurance coverage for all the “domestic partners.”

    Wow… it would do something else too — it would not only permit fraternities in single-family occupancy districts, but would be an end-run around the “four unrelated persons” local ordinance limits that many college towns have enacted to limit the number of college students able to live in a rented house or apartment.

    Amherst, Worcester, and I believe Boston have such ordinances.

    1. MatthewSlyfield
      July.2.2020 at 3:39 pm

      It would seem unlikely that a municipal ordinance supporting lager domestic partnerships would have any impact on occupancy rules and ordinances in other municipalities.

      If this was a state law, you might be close to having a valid point, but it’s not.

  4. RacecarJohnny
    July.2.2020 at 2:30 pm

    Honk Honk.

    1. Eugene Volokh
      July.2.2020 at 3:01 pm

      ? ?

  5. Bob from Ohio
    July.2.2020 at 2:45 pm

    Conservatives 2010: It won’t stop at gays
    Liberals 2010: Scare tactics, you are making a stupid illogical slippery slope argument.

    Conservatives 2020: Told you.
    Liberals 2020: Scare tactics, you are making a stupid illogical slippery slope argument.

    1. RacecarJohnny
      July.2.2020 at 2:46 pm

      This.

      Thanks libertarians for all that you do.

      Sincerely,
      globohomo

    2. santamonica811
      July.2.2020 at 2:59 pm

      Bob,
      I’m not understanding the gnashing of teeth from conservatives on this issue. There is nothing “sexual” in this ordinance…it seems to only require partnerships of an enduring nature. I have straight male friends who have been living together as roommates for more than 2 decades. Same for female friends. Nothing sexual there.

      I don’t know if this is a good or a dopey idea. But it’s what conservatives and liberals always say they want…small laboratories to try different social policies. With, presumably, more people covered under health insurance, thereby lowering my costs and your costs (re to covering uninsured people who end up in the emergency room). I am failing to see any harm at all…other than the possibility that some of these pairings or groupings will end up also being sexual active together and that will offend my or your sensibilities about acceptable sexual behavior. But that’s pretty weak tea, isn’t it?

      1. Bob from Ohio
        July.2.2020 at 3:14 pm

        Its just more devaluing of the family.

      2. Brett Bellmore
        July.2.2020 at 3:15 pm

        If there’s nothing “sexual” in the ordinance, the exclusion of blood relatives seems a bit strange, no?

      3. Armchair Lawyer
        July.2.2020 at 3:25 pm

        Re: “With, presumably, more people covered under health insurance, thereby lowering my costs and your costs”

        It doesn’t actually work out that way. If you’re a health insurance company, and you’ve got 4 individuals paying a single rate for their insurance needs at a hypothetical cost of $5000 a person, then that’s $20,000 total. If suddenly now it’s just “1” person who spreads their needs across the new family, the new cost is now $20,000 for the policy.

        Ultimately it will actually likely raise overall costs, while shifting cost burdens around, as people take “advantage” of being able to form “family” groups, and the resulting shift if health insurance costs to account for it. In addition, it creates additional bureaucracy and paperwork, especially if there’s a lot of shifting in and out of these “family” groups.

    3. Sarcastr0
      July.2.2020 at 3:03 pm

      I recall was conservatives declaring every but or progress since Lawrence was a slippery slope to legalizing pedophilia.

      1. Bob from Ohio
        July.2.2020 at 3:09 pm

        Takes a while to burn down everything.

  6. rsteinmetz
    July.2.2020 at 2:45 pm

    I imagine a multi partner relationship which might include siblings and others would seem to have a discrimination lawsuit.

    1. RacecarJohnny
      July.2.2020 at 2:56 pm

      Impossible, comrade. All partners are equal, but some are more equal than others.

  7. Rossami
    July.2.2020 at 3:13 pm

    Interesting. If the practice becomes a trend, I predict that it will drive significant changes to health insurance pricing. Right now, there’s a pretty generous discount for families. And there’s some tolerance for the adverse selection inherent in letting two working spouses choose which of their employers will get hit with the entire family’s costs.

    I predict that you’ll either see:
    – family-priced health insurance go away – pricing will become a flat multiplier of the number of people covered.
    – the spousal coverage choice go away – if your employer offers insurance, you’ll have to take that even if your spouse’s insurance is better.
    – health insurance prices rise, maybe by a lot.
    – all of the above.

    1. Longtobefree
      July.2.2020 at 3:29 pm

      No worries, just vote democratic down the line in November.
      Universal coverage, single payer.
      Gonna complicate a lot of other laws though; consider “household income” qualifications for all kinds of other government benefits.

      1. Rossami
        July.2.2020 at 3:42 pm

        I know you’re being facetious but having lived in countries with single-payer, it makes the warts of our current system seem mild. If you want to see what single-payer looks like in the US, ask veterans how satisfied they are with the VA. See what they have to say about the realities of waiting times and rationed care.

  8. Jimmy the Dane
    July.2.2020 at 3:31 pm

    And liberals said this WOULD NEVER HAPPEN when we were forced to recognize gay marriage. I hope more stuff like this takes place and soon. Will give us a lot to look back on as a warning during the Grand Correction.

  9. Longtobefree
    July.2.2020 at 3:31 pm

    (d) Mutual support means that the domestic partners each contribute in some fashion to the maintenance and support of the domestic partnership.

    “Who, me? I contribute, um, er, ah, emotional support; yeah, that’s it.”

  10. librarian
    July.2.2020 at 3:32 pm

    Puts a whole new meaning to “friends with benefits”

