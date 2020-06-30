Use of Force

11 Redacted Seconds of Video of Fatal 2014 Drug Bust Undermine Florida Cops' Official Story

Previously unreleased video shows Jerry Brown didn't have much time to react before Pasco County deputies shot and killed him.

|

Jerry Dwight Brown, Pasco Sheriff's Office
(Screenshot via Pasco Sheriff's Office)

In 2014, Florida deputies shot and killed Jerry Dwight Brown during a small-scale drug bust. Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said the deputies fired after Brown refused several orders to comply. The State Attorney's Office cleared the deputies of any wrongdoing due to Brown's alleged noncompliance. But last week, the Tampa Bay Times released a video of the shooting that challenges the department's official story.

Brown was shot and killed on July 1, 2014. The 41-year-old inadvertently sold illegal prescription pills to an undercover deputy with Pasco County Sheriff's Office (PCSO). The sting was part of a monthslong investigation into Brown. After the undercover deputy motioned for fellow deputies to move in and arrest Brown, the department claimed that they repeatedly ordered Brown to show his hands and shot him after he made a sudden movement.

Brown died at a hospital following the shooting. The department found that he was unarmed during the interaction.

The day after the shooting, Nocco told 10 Tampa Bay, "When we are ordering commands to show me your hands, when we are telling somebody they need to comply and they make motions that are not, and make our detectives feel their lives are being threatened you have a millisecond to make a decision."

The sheriff's office provided Reason with a redacted version of the video from the drug bust. In the video, an undercover deputy interacts with Brown outside of Big Ben's Tires in Zephyrhills. He urges Brown to enter the vehicle to make the sale. A reluctant Brown does so, takes the pills out, and begins to count at the undercover deputy's request. 

Armed deputies then approach the car and the video skips 11 seconds. When the video picks up again, the deputies are pointing guns and surrounding the vehicle.

On Friday, almost exactly six years after the shooting, the Tampa Bay Times released the redacted portion of the video.

Several deputies approach the side of the vehicle and begin to shout various commands at Brown. Brown tries to open the passenger door. The deputies shoot through the windshield and Brown screams. Fewer than five seconds pass from the moment the deputies issue their commands to the time the bullets puncture the windshield.

PCSO told Reason that the video, which they did not provide to the Tampa Bay Times—the paper obtained it independently—was released "in direct violation of a Florida State Statute that was in place at the time the video was recorded." The older statute to which the department is referring exempted recordings depicting the "killing of a person" from the public record. (The language in the statute was narrowed in 2016 to exempt recordings depicting the killing of a law enforcement officer on duty from the public record.)

The department also told Reason that they did not start using body cameras until 2015, and thus have no footage from the incident, nor are they able to provide an original copy of a press release regarding the 2014 incident.

Brown's death sparked some protests in the area in 2014 but has otherwise flown under the radar, receiving little national attention.

In February, the department reached a $262,500 settlement with Brown's widow but did not admit liability. In its report on the redacted video, the Tampa Bay Times said the deputies responsible for the killing are still employed by PCSO.

Advertisement

NEXT: Defendant "Not Likely to Emerge From ... His [5-Year] Sentence ... with a Thoughtful and Pacific Approach to His Fellow Man"

Zuri Davis is an assistant editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Longtobefree
    June.30.2020 at 12:08 pm

    Cops travel in pairs to provide mutual support.
    Also, one always yells “Don’t move!” while the other yells “Put your hands up!”.
    You are ALWAYS non-compliant, therefore ALWAYS a threat.

    1. sarcasmic
      June.30.2020 at 12:13 pm

      I know you’re being sarcastic, but they actually are trained to shout conflicting commands. They say it’s to put the person off balance, but I bet you are closer to the truth. CYA all the way.

      1. Longtobefree
        June.30.2020 at 12:54 pm

        There is no sarcasm anymore.

    2. Ron
      June.30.2020 at 12:37 pm

      the other gotcha command is pull up your shirt to reveal any weapons but then they shoot and claim he was reaching for a gun.

  2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    June.30.2020 at 12:09 pm

    I is confoozed. They say they had no body cameras; then whence the video? It’s wiggling all over, as if it’s one someone, so one can only guess it’s a custom camera setup, disguised in a MAGA hat or something. But they obviously lied about having no video, but then they provided redacted video. ZURI — this needs clearing up.

    1. A Thinking Mind
      June.30.2020 at 12:23 pm

      Not a body camera, which may not have been standard issue in 2014, but they set up something to record the drug sale. It would have been evidence at trial, I’m guessing. So there’s only the one angle here.

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        June.30.2020 at 1:01 pm

        The department also told Reason that they did not start using body cameras until 2015, and thus have no footage from the incident

        Yet they provided redactedfootage. Something is amiss. Thus Zuri needs to clarify this confusion.

  3. sarcasmic
    June.30.2020 at 12:15 pm

    I hate watching shit like that. That was a straight up execution. There was nothing the guy could have done to avoid being killed.

    1. De Oppresso Liber
      June.30.2020 at 12:48 pm

      That 4th shot was no way justifiable. About 10 seconds after the other shots, against a guy we know is unarmed. Cops need to start getting the maximum sentences for murder.

  4. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    June.30.2020 at 12:21 pm

    In February, the department reached a $262,500 settlement with Brown’s widow but did not admit liability.

    If you settle, you did something wrong.

  5. A Thinking Mind
    June.30.2020 at 12:30 pm

    Man, being arrested is a confusing mess. Suddenly the officer is there, I hear someone screaming something. Then there’s the man closest to the vehicle saying, “Put your fucking-” and he doesn’t even finish saying “hands up!” before the shots are fired.

    The only thing I can say on the other side is that Brown did seem to be reaching into his pocket. Was he trying to figure out how to dump the drugs? He probably didn’t immediately realize the other guy was an undercover cop so he might have thought they were busting the other guy, since it was his car.

    1. De Oppresso Liber
      June.30.2020 at 12:52 pm

      “reaching for something” is the biggest bullshit excuse for taking a life. I can’t believe it’s accepted for cops to shoot because someone moves their arm.

      ROE’s for special operations forces conducting raids in Iraq during the height of the pre-isis insurgency were more restrictive than that, and many of those targets were reported to be wearing suicide vests 24/7.

  6. IceTrey
    June.30.2020 at 12:30 pm

    I like how they start shooting with one of their own in the line of fire. If I was the undercover I’d punch those guys in the mouth.

  7. I, Woodchipper
    June.30.2020 at 12:46 pm

    11 Redacted Seconds of Video of Fatal 2014 Drug Bust Undermine Florida Cops’ Official Story

    You don’t say? Real shocker.

Please to post comments