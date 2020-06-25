Farewell to the Marriott Wardman Hotel in Washington, D.C.

The American Association of Law Schools (AALS) holds their annual hiring conference–known as the "Meat Market"– at the Marriott Wardman hotel in Washington, D.C. That experience, even for those who find a job, is painful. Shivers run down my spine whenever I think of that hotel. Maybe another day I'll describe my trip to the meat market in detail.

Alas, that experience may change for future applicants. Marriott told its employees that the century-old hotel will close.

This year, AALS is holding its hiring conference online. Perhaps that is a viable path going forward. Hiring will be low for the foreseeable future. And schools spend way too much money brining their committees to D.C. I think it would be feasible to spend less money on the hiring conference, and devote additional resources to bring more candidates back to campus.