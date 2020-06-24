Privatization

All Statues Should Be Private

We should celebrate our fandom on our own dime, and on our own property.

It's difficult to evoke much concern for the removal of statues of slavery advocates from public property, but the historical revisionism hasn't stopped there, of course. As the removals have devolved from a policy debate to a mob activity, they've engulfed morally sketchy politicians, debatable public figures and, inevitably, people about whom the mob seems to have serious misconceptions. Given that bronze and stone replicas of fallible human beings seem incapable of serving any unifying purpose for people forced to pay taxes to erect them, it's time to get government out of the monument business. From now on, let private groups celebrate their fandom on their own dime, and on their own property.

First, the statue-removal brigade came after the usual Confederate suspects, for the obvious reason that the secessionists of the time were primarily motivated by the desire to continue owning other human beings. That's understandable⁠—African-Americans have every reason to resent passing public property for which their tax dollars paid only to see a bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest, a man who not only fought in defense of slavery, but as his next trick served as the first head of the Ku Klux Klan. Much the same can be said of monuments to Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee, and Stonewall Jackson.

But in an age that's reconsidering race relations and the legacy of slavery, it can be difficult to know where to stop the revisionism. The presidency was dominated in the country's early years by aristocratic southern slaveholders. That makes George Washington and Thomas Jefferson fair game in the eyes of the mob. Owning slaves isn't all they did by far, as the history books still point out, but they certainly were guilty of that sin.

Then, there's Ulysses S. Grant, who owned a slave⁠ (given to Grant as a gift) for a year. Grant later led Union forces to victory over the pro-slavery Confederacy, and presided over an administration of Reconstruction that gets more credit now than in the past.

It gets even foggier after that. Abolitionist John Greenleaf Whittier was targeted by protesters who obviously had no idea who he was.

So was Miguel de Cervantes, the Spanish writer who, far from being an oppressor, was himself a slave.

What all of these statues had in common is that they offended members of the public at a time when everything is up for grabs and Americans agree on exactly nothing, including the proper balance of virtues and flaws in fallible human beings. The majority of statues torn down were erected at taxpayers' expense, maintained on land paid for with money extracted from everybody's pockets, and offended (rightly or wrongly) people who resent being represented by them.

Less controversial has been the decision by the American Museum of Natural History to remove a statue of Teddy Roosevelt from its front entrance. While the statue is officially on public land, it clearly is intended as part of the museum and is seen as such. The museum is a private entity and is no longer comfortable with the way the statue represents the organizationa decision it has the right to make.

Much the same is true of the statue in Seattle of Vladimir Lenin, the communist dictator of the Soviet Union. While Lenin was a totalitarian and a thug, the statue is located (hilariously, given the subject's militant socialism) on private property, leaving its fate in the hands of its owners.

And that, in an age in which there are few shared values or heroes, is the best way to deal with monuments. We no longer agreeif we ever didon which qualities should be celebrated and what failings should be overlooked. We're increasingly vocal about such disagreements, to the point that people are willing to tear down statues that offend them, and any future images are bound to cause more offense.

A statue on private property, erected with funds only from supporters, dragoons no unwilling parties into the message it expresses. Nobody need feel that they're being forced to share in the celebration of people or ideals they oppose. A private construction can be left up as long as it pleases the owners or pulled down at their whim. And anybody who damages or destroys the monument without permission is an obvious vandal, subject to appropriate punishment.

Personally, I might raise a statue to Daniel Shays, after whom the tax revolt was named, or to James McFarlane, a leader of the Whiskey Rebellion, or to Henry David Thoreau, jailed for an act of civil disobedience in opposition to slavery, war and overbearing government, or to Harriet Tubman, who put her own life on the line to free the oppressed, or to William McCoy, the Prohibition-sabotaging bootlegger who inspired the term "the real McCoy." There are plenty of candidates whose actions I might want to commemoratethough I imagine all would rub other people the wrong way for what they did or because of flaws seen as countering their accomplishments.

People who disagree with me should, in turn, be free to erect monuments that offend me and my friendsat their own expense, of course. If I don't have to pay for it, it's no concern of mine how they choose to share their messages.

If the confinement of monument construction to a private activity sounds like we're giving up on the idea that we have much in common to celebrate, that's probably true. But agreements of the past were overstated anyway. African-Americans didn't just recently start resenting paying for statues of Nathan Bedford Forrestthey've had reason to loathe him from the beginning.

Now, the old disagreements are just more visible than ever and new ones set us ever-further at odds.

To give us less reason to fight, make all statues private projects, to be erected and maintained at the expense of the willing. Private funding of monuments won't eliminate our disagreements, but it should help keep the resulting conflicts out of the streets.

  1. Idle Hands
    June.24.2020 at 11:03 am

    okay. Now do marriage and association.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      June.24.2020 at 11:08 am

      Apparently you didn’t RTFA. Do it on your own dime.

      1. Chipper Morning Wood's Low T score
        June.24.2020 at 11:48 am

        Apparently you forgot that you told has you eat shit.

  2. Nonstopdrivel
    June.24.2020 at 11:04 am

    Given that the Supreme Court is had repeatedly ruled that the government is entitled to its own speech, and that it is under no obligation to take a neutral viewpoint with its speech, I’m not sure how far this argument will take you, even in this period of rampant iconoclasm.

    1. Nonstopdrivel
      June.24.2020 at 11:15 am

      Supreme Court has repeatedly*

  3. John
    June.24.2020 at 11:04 am

    To give us less reason to fight, make all statues private projects, to be erected and maintained at the expense of the willing. Private funding of monuments won’t eliminate our disagreements, but it should help keep the resulting conflicts out of the streets.

    Only a reason writer could be so stupid or dishonest to claim that these statues being privately owned would placate the mobs destroying them.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      June.24.2020 at 11:10 am

      Only a Reason commenter could be so stupid or dishonest as to pretend that the world is so black and white that private ownership of statues would make no difference.

      1. Idle Hands
        June.24.2020 at 11:12 am

        Most of the simple people who see the world as black and white are the ones out there toppling the statues.

      2. Nonstopdrivel
        June.24.2020 at 11:12 am

        Are you seriously trying to imply that no privately owned statues have been defaced or vandalized during these riots?

        1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
          June.24.2020 at 11:34 am

          Are you seriously trying to raise a straw statue?

      3. John
        June.24.2020 at 11:15 am

        It would make zero difference. These idiots have shown no concern for who owns these statues or what they even are. If you think it would make a difference, you are either lying to yourself or a complete idiot or both.

        1. albo
          June.24.2020 at 11:34 am

          Exactly. The mob won’t be placated. They will never say, “okay, that’s enough, you took down the statues we wanted you to, now we’re satisfied and will stop rioting.”

          Grievance is their power. They won’t give that up.

          1. Nardz
            June.24.2020 at 11:50 am

            Every capitulation to the Marxist horde gives it more power.
            Tuccile can get buried with them

      4. Chipper Morning Wood's Low T score
        June.24.2020 at 11:50 am

        Private ownership of businesses didn’t make any difference shit eater.

    2. Idle Hands
      June.24.2020 at 11:11 am

      Why can’t they admit these people are social troglodytes and communists and this isn’t about race so much as toppling our society by any means necessary?

      1. Idle Hands
        June.24.2020 at 11:16 am

        I mean they are coming for Lincoln, Grant, Washington and Jefferson.

      2. John
        June.24.2020 at 11:16 am

        Because they are terrified of the mob and complete cowards. It takes courage to tell the truth. They have none, so they lie.

        1. Idle Hands
          June.24.2020 at 11:19 am

          It’s amazing how little balls they have. Robby Soave is the most radical and bravest guy on your libertarian website it might be beyond saving. No offense to Robby who has just gotten better or better at what he does. Pretty sure he’s totally red pilled at this point.

          1. John
            June.24.2020 at 11:22 am

            Soave is the best of the lot. You are right about that.

          2. Nardz
            June.24.2020 at 12:02 pm

            Robby is a squish, to be sure, but he’s by far the best they got

        2. Erik Estrada
          June.24.2020 at 11:24 am

          It’s not that. At all. They are fellow travelers.

          1. John
            June.24.2020 at 11:26 am

            Maybe. But their behavior would be the same either way.

        3. albo
          June.24.2020 at 11:35 am

          “Okay, if we do this for you, will you at least burn our stuff last?”

      3. Formerly Cynical Asshole
        June.24.2020 at 11:23 am

        Pretty much this. It’s no longer about race relations or George Floyd or police brutality. It’s about destroying “The Four Olds.” These people are basically wannabe red guards who think they see an opportunity to enact their version of The Cultural Revolution.

        That and just destroying stuff because they think it’s fun. How else to explain the toppling of the Cervantes statue? He had fuck all to do with slavery, other than being a former slave himself, and nothing to do with American race relationships yet they tore it down anyway just because.

    3. msdemeanor
      June.24.2020 at 11:32 am

      I would not say that he is stupid or dishonest but I agree with your premise

    4. Ron
      June.24.2020 at 11:45 am

      its not like the protesters are not destroying private business oh wait.

      Its f ing stupid of reason to not do a little research before writing since all memorials in DC are privately funded and the government only maintains a place for them.

    5. Sometimes a Great Notion
      June.24.2020 at 11:54 am

      “And anybody who damages or destroys the monument without permission is an obvious vandal, subject to appropriate punishment.”

      I don’t think JD thinks that seeing he addressed it in the article. Also he used the word less not placate or eliminate. That could mean 1% or 99% less disagreement over them. Seems like a good way to separate the nuttiest people from those who have a more principled stance.

  4. Formerly Cynical Asshole
    June.24.2020 at 11:15 am

    From now on, let private groups celebrate their fandom on their own dime, and on their own property.

    As long as those private also retain the right to defend their property, up to and including the use of deadly force when the mob inevitably comes for their property, fine.

    1. Nonstopdrivel
      June.24.2020 at 11:18 am

      Privatizing the monuments would probably embolden the rioters, because the penalties for vandalism of private property aren’t nearly as harsh.

      1. Formerly Cynical Asshole
        June.24.2020 at 11:38 am

        I would think the degree to which they’re emboldened would depend on to what degree the property owners are willing and able to defend their property with deadly force if necessary. If they think they might get shot I would think they’d be a lot less likely to attempt to come onto private property to try and tear down a statue they don’t like.

        1. Erik Estrada
          June.24.2020 at 11:46 am

          The government guns, including the nukes, are on their side, so.

        2. Ron
          June.24.2020 at 11:49 am

          you not allowed to defend your private property anymore since its all insured and this is ver very very important what the rioters are doing by destroying private property. Reason is stupid the protesters do not respect private property or was all that looting and burning of business a dream I had.

          1. Nonstopdrivel
            June.24.2020 at 11:58 am

            Seriously, are you allergic to punctuation? Your screeds are almost unintelligible.

  5. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    June.24.2020 at 11:19 am

    Remember when the media showed concern over the erasing of history and destruction of cultural sites and artifacts?

    I do.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      June.24.2020 at 11:25 am

      If I were a talented artist, I’d create the following political cartoon.

      Two ISIS officials stand together. One says to the other, “We have employed a new morality police in our war against Western values! They’re highly effective!” The other asks, “Really, what?” The first one responds, “Millennials!” In the background is a group of ANTIFA toppling priceless cultural heritage sites.

    2. albo
      June.24.2020 at 11:35 am

      Pepperidge Farm remembers.

  6. John
    June.24.2020 at 11:21 am

    So if all statues must be private, I guess we are going to close down every art museum and there can be no art in any publicly owned space whatsoever.

    Yeah, that sounds like a reasonable solution. God forbid we tell these asshole Maoist to go fuck themselves. We could never do that. Instead let’s just end any and all public art altogether.

    1. Longtobefree
      June.24.2020 at 11:27 am

      But NOT end the tax funding of artists, because they would then have to get a real job.

    2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      June.24.2020 at 11:31 am

      The inability to defend the existence of these statues represents the massive cultural collapse we’re witnessing in real time. Even if you don’t “like” or “approve” of the16th, 17th, 18th century morality of the represented figures, the wholesale destruction and massive approval of the erasure of history should be the most disturbing part of the equation, not the existence of the statue.

      The fact that more members of polite society and the chattering classes can’t bring themselves to be concerned with this bizarre display of the erasure of history tells you all you need to know about our ability to think critically. Imagine if Europe toppled every statue because the 12th century figure was known to display behaviors someone wasn’t comfortable with.

      Should we burn down the Taj Majal? Since there’s no rapid pathway to “privatize it”, we should just raze it and replace it with an little protest mural of Marxists standing with their fist raised in the air.

      1. John
        June.24.2020 at 11:34 am

        What should be do about the national mall itself? According Tuccille, we should just sell it off to the highest bidder and if some internet billionaire wants to buy the Lincoln and Jefferson Memorials and tear them down, so be it.

        Lack of critical thinking skills is certainly a big part of it.

        1. Ron
          June.24.2020 at 11:53 am

          the thing is we all own the national mall collectively. that ownership does not give other owners a right to destroy co owned property

      2. Smithsonian SWAT $park¥
        June.24.2020 at 11:34 am

        the wholesale destruction and massive approval of the erasure of history should be the most disturbing part of the equation, not the existence of the statue.

        So you guys really are arguing that a statue is the only way to pass on historical knowledge.

        1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
          June.24.2020 at 11:35 am

          Of course not, what a ridiculous straw man argument.

          1. Smithsonian SWAT $park¥
            June.24.2020 at 11:46 am

            Why is removing a statue erasure of history?

            1. Chipper Morning Wood's Low T score
              June.24.2020 at 11:54 am

              My favorite is when you ask stupid fucking questions like that and think you’re not clowning yourself.

            2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
              June.24.2020 at 11:55 am

              In the exact same way “the destruction of the Four Olds” erased history.

              It’s a wide-ranging campaign to tear down any and all symbols of the problematic past. It sounds like you might be confused and believe that this is where this stops.

              1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
                June.24.2020 at 11:58 am

                Visual evidences of old things were destroyed, and there was an orgy of burning of old books and smashing of old art objects.

                Young Red Guards invaded homes and shattered family altars that denoted continued Confucian reverence for generations of forbears. The few temples, mosques and churches still used for religious purposes were closed and put to secular use. Even those that had been left open for sightseeing purposes, such as the great Buddhist, Lama and Taoist temples of Peking, were barred and their statues, altars and other furnishings were removed.

                Ya! But this is different! This is progress!

              2. Smithsonian SWAT $park¥
                June.24.2020 at 12:01 pm

                I don’t agree with a bunch of violent assholes rampaging across the country destroying everything in their path. The best outcome would probably be for all of them, or at least most of them, to be shot before they do too much damage.

                What I see here is a bunch of people whining “not muh statues!” and “not muh churches!” now they done gone too far.

                1. Erik Estrada
                  June.24.2020 at 12:08 pm

                  So other than the fact that you support tearing down statues and, apparently, churches now too…. you don’t support violent assholes rampaging across the country destroying everything in their path?

                  Did you forget that everyone here knows you are a full throated Marxist-Leninist piece of shit?

                2. Chipper Morning Wood's Low T score
                  June.24.2020 at 12:09 pm

                  “I don’t agree ”

                  No one cares.

                  “What I see here is a bunch of people whining”

                  Just you really.

        2. John
          June.24.2020 at 11:36 am

          No. Why would you think that? Do you not understand that art is an important part of that and destroying art always the first step and most important step to it’s destruction?

          Of course you don’t. That because you are an idiot but make up for it by being ignorant.

          1. Erik Estrada
            June.24.2020 at 11:44 am

            He understands all of that perfectly, he’s just a Marxist and destruction of history, along with mass murder, is just part of his ideology.

          2. Smithsonian SWAT $park¥
            June.24.2020 at 11:54 am

            Do you not understand that art is an important part of that and destroying art always the first step and most important step to it’s destruction?

            Maybe I don’t want to fund either your art addiction or your hard-on for hero worship. Ever think of that?

            1. Chipper Morning Wood's Low T score
              June.24.2020 at 11:58 am

              First the retard stupidly asks this

              “So you guys really are arguing that a statue is the only way to pass on historical knowledge.”

              THEN, having been shut the fuck up, he stupidly non-sequiturs to THIS in a futile face saving maneuver

              “Maybe I don’t want to fund either your art addiction or your hard-on for hero worship. Ever think of that?”

              Jesus, sarc is actually the smarter of you two.

              1. Smithsonian SWAT $park¥
                June.24.2020 at 12:03 pm

                That’s a lot of words just to say waaaaaaasaaaaaaaaaahhhhhhhhhhh

                1. CDSchrader
                  June.24.2020 at 12:04 pm

                  Far be it from me to argue with how you characterize your own words.

                  1. Chipper Morning Wood's Low T score
                    June.24.2020 at 12:07 pm

                    IKR? I quoted him! He literally said his own words were ” a lot of words just to say waaaaaaasaaaaaaaaaahhhhhhhhhhh”

                    AHAHAHAAHAHAAHAHAHAHA

                2. Chipper Morning Wood's Low T score
                  June.24.2020 at 12:06 pm

                  That time Sparky says his quotes are “a lot of words just to say waaaaaaasaaaaaaaaaahhhhhhhhhhh”

                  LOLOLOL I win again

                3. Erik Estrada
                  June.24.2020 at 12:07 pm

                  “No u”

                  B R A V O
                  R
                  A
                  V
                  O

        3. Idle Hands
          June.24.2020 at 11:45 am

          fuck off commie.

      3. Idle Hands
        June.24.2020 at 11:44 am

        The pyramids are a literal monument to the achievement of slave labor. It’s never been more apparent the amount of disdain our intellectual class has for our culture, history and our general spirit of entrepreneurial resolve/independence right now. Between the shaming and mocking of our small business’s concerns about the lockdown and now the erasure of our countries cultural heritage/heros as flawed as it’s human and quintessentially american.

      4. Formerly Cynical Asshole
        June.24.2020 at 12:03 pm

        Even if you don’t “like” or “approve” of the16th, 17th, 18th century morality of the represented figures, the wholesale destruction and massive approval of the erasure of history should be the most disturbing part of the equation, not the existence of the statue.

        “It’s my estimation that every man ever got a statue made of him was one kind of a son of a bitch or another.” – Malcolm Reynolds, Firefly

        That doesn’t mean that the statue shouldn’t be allowed to stand. It’s important to remember history, warts and all. Most historically significant individuals were sons of bitches in some way when it comes right down to it. That doesn’t mean they should be forgotten about completely just because a few people with developmental deficiencies feel bad.

        Yes, Thomas Jefferson could write eloquently about inalienable human rights while simultaneously owning human beings, effectively taking away their rights to self ownership and self determination. That doesn’t make the ideas he expressed any less important or true, it just means that he was flawed, and probably “one kind of a son of a bitch or another.” The danger is if you erase any and all monuments to him, it becomes that much easier to erase him and those ideas from history and replace them with other ideas that aren’t as good such as Communism/ Marxism, which of course is the end goal of these mentally deficient retards and useful idiots.

  7. Ra's al Gore
    June.24.2020 at 11:22 am

    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8453499/Protesters-vow-tear-Abraham-Lincolns-Emancipation-memorial-Washington-D-C.html
    His criticism came after protesters pledged to tear down Lincoln’s Emancipation Memorial in the Capitol, vowing to return to Lincoln Park Thursday night to topple the controversial statue.

    Organizers of the protest said they would not be working with the police and would achieve change ‘by any means necessary’ as they crowded near the 150-year-old statue paid for by former enslaved people.

    Although paid for by former slaves, the Emancipation Memorial is criticized as it was designed by white people and depicts a former slave in a subservient position to Lincoln.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      June.24.2020 at 11:22 am

      https://www.fox5dc.com/news/dc-congresswoman-to-introduce-legislation-to-remove-emancipation-memorial-from-lincoln-park
      DC Congresswoman to introduce legislation to remove Emancipation Memorial from Lincoln Park

    2. John
      June.24.2020 at 11:23 am

      Then there is Talcum X Sean King demanding that every depiction of Jesus as white or European must be torn down anywhere it be found.

      But hey, eliminating all publicly funded art will solve this problem.

      1. Nonstopdrivel
        June.24.2020 at 11:33 am

        “Talcum X.” Someone seriously needs to make a t-shirt out of that.

        1. John
          June.24.2020 at 11:35 am

          I wish I could say I came up with it. But I saw it and yes it needs to be a t-shirt. The dude is white. He is ivory soap white. It is just unbelievable he gets away with claiming to be black.

          1. Nonstopdrivel
            June.24.2020 at 11:44 am

            Ironically, my (by her own admission) radically socialist friend loathes King. She calls him a worthless grifter whose only skill is raising massive amounts of money and then dumping all the hard work in someone else’s lap. When even rabidly race-conscious blacks like my friend can’t stand you, that’s saying something.

    3. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      June.24.2020 at 11:32 am

      Organizers of the protest said they would not be working with the police and would achieve change ‘by any means necessary’ as they crowded near the 150-year-old statue paid for by former enslaved people.

      “any means necessary” is an important part of the ideology involved here.

  8. Smithsonian SWAT $park¥
    June.24.2020 at 11:22 am

    Given that bronze and stone replicas of fallible human beings seem incapable of serving any unifying purpose for people forced to pay taxes to erect them, it’s time to get government out of the monument business. From now on, let private groups celebrate their fandom on their own dime, and on their own property.

    RIGHT. ON.

  9. Ra's al Gore
    June.24.2020 at 11:23 am

    So, nobody at a ‘libertarian’ site wants to discuss still having a building named after J Edgar F-cking Hoover?

    1. John
      June.24.2020 at 11:25 am

      I like having the FBI building named after Hoover. Hoover is who those assholes are. Their headquarters should remind the public and them of it.

      1. Compelled Speechless
        June.24.2020 at 11:51 am

        +1000

        Lost in this whole conversation is the idea that we want our bloody history on display as a reminder to be better. The continued popularity of socialism seems to be directly related to our education system’s deliberate memory holing of it’s last hundred years of atrocities. Maybe we should be putting up statues of Lenin and Mao next to videos that run on a loop showing the results of their revolutions.

  10. Erik Estrada
    June.24.2020 at 11:31 am

    What a wonderfully rich civic life libertarianism has to offer. No public art. No public institutions. No public speech. No common spaces. Just millions of little brutalist fortresses of non-expression whose only purpose is to commercially service faggots at the point of a government gun.

  11. Longtobefree
    June.24.2020 at 11:31 am

    Of course, we will never discuss the fact that this has nothing to do with statues or who the statues represent. This is only about edging further along the socialist plan to take over the country. First get people used to having their rights infringed. Then ease into ‘protests against anything that can be used as a call for additional government programs. Then slide a bit further into the riot kind of protest. Then verbal and physical assaults, then the stuffing of ballots boxes (electronic and real) and finally the open takeover.
    You are watching it happen; when will the freedom lovers rise up?
    The twelfth of never?

  12. Unicorn Abattoir
    June.24.2020 at 11:31 am

    While Lenin was a totalitarian and a thug, the statue is located (hilariously, given the subject’s militant socialism) on private property, leaving its fate in the hands of its owners.

    Only the very wealthy or the very poor see socialism as good thing.

  13. Erik Estrada
    June.24.2020 at 11:32 am

    Libertarians for tearing down the Statue of Liberty!

  14. albo
    June.24.2020 at 11:32 am

    NO. Don’t give in to the marching morons. Public art, including statues, is a good thing.

    We should not make public policy based on not offending the stupidest and most sensitive among us.

  15. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    June.24.2020 at 11:43 am

    There is certainly a reasonable debate that going forward, in a perfect libertarian world (beware of utopianism) that all monuments should be private. But we’re not in that world, and we have existing public monuments now.

    The strange thing here is, despite my general belief that government shouldn’t be in much of the business its in, it never once occurred to me to desire a statue or monument of someone I disagree with be destroyed, eliminated or ‘erased’ from history.

    “Hey, Daddy, who’s that guy?”

    “He founded the region with a group of explorers, and was a notorious slave trader.”

    etc. etc.

    In Germany, the Swastika is a banned symbol. I believe this means that historical movies that show the Swastika have to be edited for the German market. However, details of the law aside, the existence of the law represents an lack of desire to deal with your past. Destruction of statues and symbols which the modern culture is uncomfortable with is indicative of a culture that doesn’t want to learn from its past, but instead wants to forget it.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      June.24.2020 at 11:50 am

      I think a good corollary is what we’re seeing right now with all our major institutions, media and corporations. There has been this massive, top-down rush to praise and support Black Lives Matter. Including but not limited to firing people and public officials that don’t immediately express full-throated support of same.

      What amazes me is how few people seem to realize that Black Lives Matter is a fully Marxist organization whose central goals is the redistribution of all wealth, the elimination of international borders and destruction of the “western, nuclear family.”

      It would never even cross my mind that the government would declare this organization illegal, and begin arresting its members for sedition. But I do think that BLM provides an opportunity to educate ourselves about what it is we’re supporting and pouring millions of dollars into.

    2. Idle Hands
      June.24.2020 at 11:52 am

      One thing that’s amazing to me is we are just by passing the concerns of the people who were arguing about preserving the confederate statues because they rightly recognized their was never a limiting principle to this *checks notes three years ago. These people are communists and aren’t honest brokers they should be treated as such. They are dishonest liars and hacks taking their intentions and concerns at face value is fallacy as they don’t actually have any beyond the erasure of western values and total totalitarian control.

    3. Nonstopdrivel
      June.24.2020 at 11:53 am

      In Germany, the Swastika is a banned symbol. I believe this means that historical movies that show the Swastika have to be edited for the German market.

      Not necessarily. Even today, German filmmakers can create films that depict Nazi regalia. They just have to go through a ton of red tape to get their productions greenlighted. Basically, they can’t make anything glorifying Nazism or the Third Reich, and the film has to have some redeeming artistic value.

      I’ll admit I freaked a bit out when, as a student at Uni Frankfurt, I tried to watch Triumph des Willens on YouTube.de and discovered it was blocked. I couldn’t help but wonder if my IP address had been flagged by some three-letter agency and if some nameless secret agent would come knocking on my door in the middle of the night. Fortunately, nothing came of it.

      1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
        June.24.2020 at 12:01 pm

        Thank you for the clarification. I didn’t have time to google the details of what exceptions there might be to the law. I do believe I recall reading that plastic models with decals of the swastika couldn’t be sold in Germany. Either way, my point still stands. A culture that bans problematic symbols of the past isn’t a culture that is capable of self-reflection.

      2. Nonstopdrivel
        June.24.2020 at 12:04 pm

        Incidentally, every thinking adult should watch Triumph des Willens at least once. It’s a sobering reminder how easy it is for people, especially young men, to get swept up in the excitement and esprit de corps of movements like this. The film makes being a Hitlerjugend seem downright fun! Who wouldn’t have wanted to be part of a cause so righteous and fulfilling? If the movie is any indication, and I have no doubt it is, the rallies must have been nothing short of exhilarating, an uplifting experience bordering on religious ecstasy.

      3. Erik Estrada
        June.24.2020 at 12:05 pm

        redeeming artistic value

        As determined by the modern equivalent of an actual fucking Nazi. Poetry.

  16. BigChiefWahoo
    June.24.2020 at 11:48 am

    Here’s the question that’s not being asked, though: Does involvement in the Confederate cause cancel out everything else an individual did, both before and after the Civil War? Does ownership of even one slave, however briefly also cancel out all of an individual’s other achievements?

    US Grant, by the way, manumitted that one slave he owned even though he really could have used the money he could have gotten by selling that slave. Does that maybe matter?

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      June.24.2020 at 12:03 pm

      Apparently so. For instance, I believe that General Lee was generally a “good man”, especially after reading and learning his personal history. Again, I’m able to put his character in context with the times and conditions of the day.

      I do admit sometimes that thinking is hard, but I do try.

  17. Dillinger
    June.24.2020 at 11:48 am

    >>as his next trick served as the first head of the Ku Klux Klan.

    those crazy (D)s

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      June.24.2020 at 12:04 pm

      The Democratic party should be banned, broken up and its headquarters burned to the ground due to its history with the Klan.

  18. eyeroller
    June.24.2020 at 12:07 pm

    make all statues private projects, to be erected and maintained at the expense of the willing

    This is the right idea, but I’m pretty sure a lot of these statues were built with private funds or donations. The problem is that they stand on public land. They should auction the statues off to private buyers, who will have to find their own place to put them.

