Immigration

Audio of Federalist Society Teleforum on My Book "Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration, and Political Freedom"

The event includes questions and commentary by Northwestern University law Professor John McGinnis

The Federalist Society has posted the audio of their recent teleforum on my book Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration, and Political Freedom, recently published by Oxford University Press. Professor John McGinnis (Northwestern University) provided some excellent questions and commentary.

For what it is worth, I thought this was one of my best talks about the book, so far. My thanks to the organizers for arranging it, and to John McGinnis for his insights.