Brickbat: Isn't This How World War II Started?
The Polish government admits its troops briefly invaded and occupied part of the Czech Republic but says it was all a "misunderstanding." A Czech government official explained, "Polish soldiers mistakenly deterred our citizens from entering a church on the Czech territory in close vicinity of the Czech-Polish borders." The Polish government says troops aiding its border guard simply set up a guard station in the wrong location. Both sides say the matter was quickly resolved and there are no hard feelings.
