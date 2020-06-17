The Volokh Conspiracy

"NBC Said Google Is Demonetizing The Federalist for Spreading Fake News; Google Says the NBC Report Is Fake News"

From Robby Soave here at Reason:

On Tuesday, NBC claimed that Google had made the decision to demonetize The Federalist after NBC's own News Verification Unit presented the search engine with evidence the conservative website was spreading misinformation related to recent anti-police brutality protests.

But it turned out that the news outlet spreading misinformation was actually NBC. In a statement, Google denied that it had stripped The Federalist of the ability to generate money from ads. "The Federalist was never demonetized," wrote Google Communications. "We worked with them to address issues on their site related to the comments section."

This directly contradicted the NBC story, which initially suggested that Google had found fault with The Federalist's articles. The actual problem, according to Google, was comments on the articles, not the articles themselves. The Federalist temporarily deleted its comments section, resolving the issue….

  1. Dr. Ed
    June.17.2020 at 2:50 pm

    It still was a successful censorship effort by a company (Google) that *is* exercising monopoly control over internet advertising. The Federalist was forced to get rid of it’s comment section.

    The same Google that claims that it isn’t responsible for comments on it’s own youtube.

    1. librarian
      June.17.2020 at 3:05 pm

      ” that *is* exercising monopoly control over internet advertising”
      There’s also Facebook ads, Twitter ads, Amazon, Microsoft….

  2. cmcc_aus
    June.17.2020 at 3:01 pm

    The comments section of the Federalist has indeed become rather ugly in recent years, Within an hours or two of any new article, there are frequently 100 comments, flames and counter-flames. For all the qualify writers and articles they carry, the comments section had become vile.
    Not that NBC or Google should be in the business of requiring it — certainly not. But I can’t say I’m surprised it drew complaints.

    1. Armchair Lawyer
      June.17.2020 at 3:10 pm

      The issue here is, if one wanted to demonetize the Federalist (or another website), all one would need to do is make several anonymous racist comments, then “report” them.

      One doesn’t find Google shutting down liberal websites, due to this attitude. Now, companies are free to contract if/how/when they want.

      Except, when monopolies are involved. If the companies use their monopolistic power in a different field, this is extremely problematic. Based on this behavior, it may be time to break up the monopoly tech companies.

  3. Xenantaya
    June.17.2020 at 3:13 pm

    “The actual problem, according to Google, was comments on the articles, not the articles themselves.”

    We’re doomed.

