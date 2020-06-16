Audio Edition of My Book "Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration, and Political Freedom"

For those interested, the audio edition my book Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration, and Political Freedom, recently published by Oxford University Press, is now available for sale at Amazon and elsewhere, and should be delivered to your device by June 23. The audio is narrated by the excellent Peter Lerman, who also did the audio version of my earlier book Democracy and Political Ignorance: Why Smaller Government is Smarter.

I recently did an interview about the book with Yale Law School Prof. Jack Balkin, at his Balkinization blog (Part I and Part II). I also recently did an audio interview about the book with Canadian economist Garret Petersen for his "Economics Detective" podcast series.