Pro Choice Carpet Cleaning & Restoration
I wouldn't have expected abortion politics there ....
A query of mine just came across a case brought by this company (in Tulsa). I suppose, on reflection, that they must mean that it's the sort of company a professional would choose …. Perhaps unsurprisingly, in less official business contexts, they call themselves PCC Cleaning & Restoration, though I've seen some other similarly named small businesses that go by the full name.