Washington Supreme Court Waives Bar Exam Requirement

for all J.D. graduates of law schools accredited by the American Bar Association who are already registered for the July or Sept. 2020 bar exams.

It's a "temporary" order, presumably in the sense that next year's prospective bar members would indeed still have to take the bar; but it looks like anyone who qualifies this year will get permanent Washington bar membership status.

This sort of "diploma privilege" had also long been available in Wisconsin, but only to graduates of the Wisconsin law schools (University of Wisconsin and Marquette); this is open to graduates of all ABA-accredited law schools.

Thanks to Dean Paul Caron (TaxProf Blog) for the pointer.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. Aladdin's Carpet
    June.14.2020 at 4:11 pm

    I presume employers would still favor those who have taken the bar over those who have not … would you still have the option?

    And in general, making the requirement an option to stand out among applicants but not a requirement seems like a move in the right direction, even without a pandemic.

    1. Eugene Volokh
      June.14.2020 at 4:33 pm

      Aladdin’s Carpet: (1) My guess is that the overwhelming majority of this year’s graduates won’t take the bar.

      (2) My guess is also that most employers would be perfectly happy relying on grades (as they already do) rather than on whether the particular applicant took the bar or not. The Washington Bar passage rate is 68.5%; you learn very little about a person’s lawyerly qualities just from that.

      (3) You may be right that people who got very bad grades might want to take the bar, because for them passing the bar will be a significant credential, and might encourage some employers to take a chance on them. But for people with good grades, and likely even with middling grades, studying for the bar and taking the bar will provide very little benefit, for a huge investment of time and effort.

      (I use “grades” here as shorthand for the grades/law school ranking mix that employers are likely to consider.)

  2. rsteinmetz
    June.14.2020 at 4:57 pm

    That means that 31.5% didn’t learn enough in law school to pass the bar exam. Then there are all those people who graduated in the past and hadn’t previously passed, no doubt some of them are included in that 31.5%.

    Do all those people get a pass as well? If not isn’t that discriminatory?

    I know when I took the Architectural Registration Examination it was still a proctored group examination (it’s now a computerized individual examination). Many people showed up to take the exam for the 3rd, 4th or 5th time. They were warmly greeted by the staff of the board like the old friends they were. I worked with one fellow who had taken the examination something 10 times and never passed. I tried to explain to him what was wrong with his approach but he just wouldn’t hear of it. I didn’t think he would ever pass and I don’t think he ever did, but after we both changed jobs I lost track of him so I don’t really know.

