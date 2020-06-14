Washington Supreme Court Waives Bar Exam Requirement

It's a "temporary" order, presumably in the sense that next year's prospective bar members would indeed still have to take the bar; but it looks like anyone who qualifies this year will get permanent Washington bar membership status.

This sort of "diploma privilege" had also long been available in Wisconsin, but only to graduates of the Wisconsin law schools (University of Wisconsin and Marquette); this is open to graduates of all ABA-accredited law schools.

Thanks to Dean Paul Caron (TaxProf Blog) for the pointer.