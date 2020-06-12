The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: June 12, 1967
6/12/1967: Loving v. Virginia decided.
Advertisement
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
6/12/1967: Loving v. Virginia decided.
Advertisement
The 6th Circuit Court of Appeals' decision is "a precedent-setting error of exceptional public importance," writes dissenting judge.
Is the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone a brave experiment in self-government or just flash-in-the-pan activism?
It's a perverse kind of progress, but it's progress all the same.
Plus: "fictional pleas," COVID-19 in migrant detention centers, and more...
Rep. Tom McClintock (R–Calif.) announced he will support the Ending Qualified Immunity Act.