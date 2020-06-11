The Volokh Conspiracy

Is Attending a Political Protest More Important than Attending a Funeral?

American rabbis were strongly in favor of strict "stay at home" policies--until the recent protests started.

Over at my Times of Israel blog, I note the sudden shift of position of leading American (non-Orthodox) rabbis about the relative importance of preventing the spread of Coronavirus.

For example, that the Reform movement's guidance, still up at its website, is that "Congregations should not facilitate or endorse any physical gathering of persons who do not already live in the same house." However, leaders of Reform Judaism (among others) have now endorsed mass anti-racism protests, calling them the equivalent of "praying with your feet," while apparently still holding to the position that traditional group prayer is forbidden, even if (unlike the protests) socially distanced.

You can read the whole post here.

David Bernstein is the University Professor and the Executive Director of the Liberty & Law Center at the Antonin Scalia Law School, George Mason University.

  1. Jimmy the Dane
    June.11.2020 at 1:45 pm

    We all know that COVID can’t spread at social justice protests because the magic of diversity and multicultural prevents it.

  2. Bob from Ohio
    June.11.2020 at 2:04 pm

    Reform congregations are to Judaism as Unitarian ones are to Christianity.

    Social gatherings with a thin coating of a weak version of the religion.

    1. Sarcastr0
      June.11.2020 at 2:15 pm

      As a Unitarian: Screw you.

      1. Duck916
        June.11.2020 at 2:17 pm

        Meh. He’s just resorting to the “no true Scotsman” fallacy.

        1. Sarcastr0
          June.11.2020 at 2:30 pm

          Eh, you’re right. I don’t need to take such things so personally.

  3. Duck916
    June.11.2020 at 2:16 pm

    It’s right and proper that these religious leaders should make the call on this for their own congregations.

    I am much less willing to accept that the government should be making the judgment.

  4. Sarcastr0
    June.11.2020 at 2:19 pm

    I think you put this question quite well: ‘Is Attending a Political Protest More Important than Attending a Funeral?’

    Seems like the answer these being given by these rabbis is ‘yes.’

    I’m not so sure I agree as a general guidance – the importance of funerals is pretty personal. But I don’t think that guidance is particularly unreasonable.

    1. David Bernstein
      June.11.2020 at 2:30 pm

      If so, they should justify that reasoning publicly, and explain why protests are acceptable but other groups actions are not, rather than pretend they never gave guidance that all group meetings should be discouraged.

      But for what it’s worth, (a) I’d feel much worse about having to miss a relative’s funeral than any given protest march; and (b) religiously speaking, helping bury the dead and comforting mourners are generally considered among the most important mitzvot in Judaism, whereas attending political rallies, well, that’s not in the traditional hierarchy at all, but would have to be placed right at the top to be more important than funerals.

  5. librarian
    June.11.2020 at 2:20 pm

    Did America give up WWI because of Spanish flu? It’s a war against racism (sort of). /sarc Also, there appears to be less risk outside. On the other hand, people inside at a funeral might be hugging and blowing their nose in a less ventilated area.

