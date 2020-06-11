The Volokh Conspiracy

Cornell Dean Eduardo M. Peñalver on the Jacobson Controversy

Dean Peñalver defends Jacobson's academic freedom, but adds an entirely gratuitous, and somewhat unfair condemnation of Jacobson's writings.

Earlier today, I wrote about demands that Cornell Law School fire clinical professor William Jacobson, and noted that Jacobson reported that Dean Eduardo M. Peñalver was properly defending his academic freedom.

Peñalver has now released a statement regarding Jacobson. The good news is that he writes that the "unwavering commitment to these [academic] values means that all Cornell Law professors must be able to write and speak freely," and that "to take disciplinary action against [Jacobson] … would corrode our ability to operate as an academic institution."

The bad news is that Peñalver should have stopped there (but did not), as there is really nothing more to say as dean as representative of the law school about opinions expressed by faculty members (something I agree with Brian Leiter about!) Instead, he writes, "In light of this deep and rich tradition of walking the walk of racial justice, in no uncertain terms, recent blog posts of Professor William Jacobson, casting broad and categorical aspersions on the goals of those protesting for justice for Black Americans, do not reflect the values of Cornell Law School as I have articulated them. I found his recent posts to be both offensive and poorly reasoned."

For what it's worth, I read the controversial blog posts that Jacobson wrote, and the way Peñalver describes them is rather unfair.

Their tone is rather conspiratorial and immoderate, but nothing especially out of the ordinary in today's media environment, certainly not relative to the sorts of things that, say, Harvard's Laurence Tribe or Princeton's Paul Krugman tweet out regularly. (And these are, after all, blog posts, not academic writings.)

And rather than being unqualified attacks on all "protesters for racial justice," the posts read to me as quite clearly a narrow and specific attack on the funders, founders, and leaders for the organized Black Lives Matter movement, and on what Jacobson sees as the radical and dishonestly-presented goals of the movement itself. He sees their agenda as a laundry list of far-left, anti-American and anti-capitalist goals at best very tangentially related to racial justice. I reread the posts several times, and I don't see any attack, much less a categorical one, on the average peaceful protester who isn't affiliated with the formal Black Lives Matter movement and has just attended protests to express concern about racism or police violence.

  1. Dr. Ed
    June.11.2020 at 9:11 pm

    The middle shall cease to hold.

  2. Commenter_XY
    June.11.2020 at 9:14 pm

    Memo to Cornell Law School: Host the debate that Professor Jacobson has asked for. 🙂

  3. Leaf's Chauffeur
    June.11.2020 at 9:37 pm

    Jacobson is free to say his garbage, and so is Penalver. Neither of them is more correct.

  4. Mike Adamson
    June.11.2020 at 9:38 pm

    Cornell is resisting calls to dismiss the professor based on academic freedom but the school does not share the professor’s point of view on BLM and social justice. Seems like a reasonable stance to me.

    1. David Bernstein
      June.11.2020 at 9:44 pm

      A non-religiously-affiliated law school is not supposed to have a “point of view” on any matter of public concern not directly related to the operation of the law school. (Which does not include BLM or social justice.)

      1. Mike Adamson
        June.11.2020 at 9:51 pm

        I don’t think that’s practical to be honest but we can agree to disagree.

        1. David Bernstein
          June.11.2020 at 9:57 pm

          This may be the only time I quote Leiter favorably:
          Individual faculty are free to exercise their speech rights to criticize [colleagues who say controversial things], but the institution, for whom the Dean speaks, should remain silent. Here is how the University of Chicago’s 1967 Kalven Report (authored by famed First Amendment scholar Harry Kalven) puts it:

          The mission of the university is the discovery, improvement, and dissemination of knowledge. Its domain of inquiry and scrutiny includes all aspects and all values of society. A university faithful to its mission will provide enduring challenges to social values, policies, practices, and institutions. By design and effect, it is the institution which creates discontent with the existing social arrangements and proposes new ones. In brief, a good university, like Socrates, will be upsetting.

          The instrument of dissent and criticism is the individual faculty member or the individual student. The university is the home and sponsor of critics; it is not itself the critic…..To perform its mission in the society, a university must sustain an extraordinary environment of freedom of inquiry, and maintain an independence from political fashions, passions, and pressures. A university, if it is to be true to its faith in intellectual inquiry, must embrace, be hospitable to, and encourage the widest diversity of views within its own community….

          Since the university is a community only for these limited and distinctive purposes, it is a community which cannot take collective action on the issues o fthe day without endangering the conditions for its existence and effectiveness.

      2. Noscitur a sociis
        June.11.2020 at 9:54 pm

        Why not?

        I was certainly under the impression that my law school had such points of view—-that it endorsed the position that (for instance) the Holocaust actually happened, and that it was good that the Confederacy lost the civil war, and that freedom of speech is good, and that racism is bad. I certainly can’t see any problem with a secular private law school holding those points of view. Am I missing something?

  5. Jerry Vandesic
    June.11.2020 at 9:39 pm

    Peñalver should not have said that he found Jacobson’s writings offensive? Did he not find them offensive, or shouldn’t a dean be able to criticize a professor?

    1. David Bernstein
      June.11.2020 at 9:47 pm

      As dean, speaking for the law school as an entity, no. Because as dean he’s not expressing his personal opinion, he’s expressing an opinion on behalf of the law school, and law schools, as places of academic inquiry, are not supposed to have official opinions on political matters.
      That goes for university presidents, too, and that includes university presidents who criticize, e.g., some lunatic anti-Israel ravings of a faculty member. Either the faculty member has violated university rules in some way, or his opinions are not a matter of the university as an institution’s concern.

      1. santamonica811
        June.11.2020 at 9:58 pm

        Sometimes a dean, provost, university president will speak, and also make it clear that this particular opinion is hers, and is not an opinion of the school itself. (Much like what you see with newspaper or magazine editorials and op/eds.)

        I take it that you would have had no problem, if the dean had added those words to make his private-citizen-opinion clear, yes?

        1. David Bernstein
          June.11.2020 at 10:02 pm

          I suppose, but then there would be no point, as the whole idea of this manufactured kerfuffle was to try to get the law school to take an official position, and the complainants would not have been the least bit mollified if the dean has spoken only for himself, not on behalf of the school.

