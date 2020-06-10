Brickbats

Brickbat: I Drink Alone

|

emptydining_1161x653
(Oleg Zaikin / Dreamstime.com)

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed a bill that would have allowed bars and private clubs to reopen if they seated customers only outdoors. Cooper closed bars and clubs to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. The bill would have also doubled the allowed seating capacity of restaurants by allowing them to seat at full capacity as long as half of customers were seated outside. Cooper is currently limiting restaurants to seating only at 50 percent capacity.

Advertisement

NEXT: Human Challenge Trials and COVID-19

Charles Oliver is a contributing editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Nonstopdrivel
    June.10.2020 at 4:28 am

    So the virus kindly sheds its virulence inside the friendly confines of a restaurant but rages at full strength inside a bar or private club?

    Speaking of which, how the hell can it possibly be legal for the state to close private clubs?

    Incidentally, for those not familiar with the culture of the state of North Carolina, the term “private club” doesn’t have the same connotation of exclusivity it might have in other states. Shortly before I moved away (so around 2005 or 2006), North Carolina passed a weird law mandating that all clubs become members-only establishments. Overnight at places where I’d formerly been able to drink or dance freely, I now had to carry a membership card. Naturally, club owners, who were anxious not to turn away business, kept membership fees nominal, but it didn’t help much: attendance plummeted. I have no idea if the situation has improved since then, but I doubt it. Traffic at bars and dance clubs around the country has been declining since the mid-Aughts. Americans just have so many entertainment options these days that the traditional venues stress struggling to compete for years. And that was before coronavirus. This pandemic — or rather the hysterical reaction to the pandemic — might well mark the death knell for a significant proportion of the industry.

  2. kamal
    June.10.2020 at 4:39 am

    I just bought a brand new BMW after having made $6375 this past one month and just over 12k last 4 week. This is the best and most financially rewarding job I’ve ever had. I actually started this few Weeks ago and almost immediately started to bring home minimum 74BUCKS p/h… Read More

Please to post comments