Vandalism of Gandhi Statues

In Washington (The Hindu):

The statue, which is across the road from the Indian Embassy, was vandalised with graffiti and spray painting on Wednesday, prompting the mission to register a complaint with the local law enforcement agencies….

The incident is reported to have taken place on the intervening night of June 2 and 3, officials said.

In London (Times of India):

Several Indian diaspora members took to social media to express their hurt and anger at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Parliament Square in London being targeted by Black Lives Matter protesters, with the word "racist" imprinted on the steps below the plinth.

Gandhi, as I understand it, indeed said quite a few racist things, and indeed his work on behalf of Indians in South Africa was apparently often supportive of repression of blacks (see this BBC story). But of course he was a man of his time, flawed and partly blinded the way all people are. Who in the past fully lives up to our moral norms of today? How many of us today will be seen a century hence as living up to the moral norms of the future?

That actually is good reason not to try to sanctify Gandhi, or any man (consider also the Churchill statue incident)—but not a good reason to vandalize statues of him, or reject his historical importance.

Great people are great not because they are perfect (and indeed many people who are closer to perfect aren't great). They are great because they have accomplished great things, usually things that have on balanced helped humanity—often including ourselves—in important ways. We should pay respect to their greatness, and to what they've done for all of us, despite the errors that they had inevitably made.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    June.9.2020 at 1:29 pm

    On the one hand, I’ve never understood this passion for statuary, but maybe that’s because I’ve never understood the passion for being famous. Although I do understand celebrities, who are famous for being famous; what the heck, grab your money and 15 minutes while you can. But statues after death is a foreign feeling to me.

    On the other hand, sometimes all we know of 5000 year old countries is a few statues found in the desert. So maybe it did have some value. But I can’t see any value, and I’d think that should have been obvious once the printing press had been around for a while. Statues don’t burn, but they sure do break, and there are a lot more books than statues.

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      June.9.2020 at 1:40 pm

      Didn’t Ghandi dislike the kaffirs?

  2. Josh R
    June.9.2020 at 1:30 pm

    Seems right to me. On the other hand, what great things did the soldiers of the Confederacy accomplish that justify their glorification?

    1. Armchair Lawyer
      June.9.2020 at 1:43 pm

      You may not support the Confederacy, but Lee and Jackson were some of the best pure generals the US has ever seen.

      In many ways, comparisons can be drawn to Erwin Rommel

  3. Illocust
    June.9.2020 at 1:30 pm

    This is a good example why kids should learn about MLK’s affair and Hellen Keller’s support for eugenics at a young age. If they are important enough to be mentioned in history class, they are important enough to show kids that they are ultimately just another human.

  4. KevinP
    June.9.2020 at 1:42 pm

    Vandalism cannot be violence. It is being carried out by the tolerant and inclusive peoples, who are only against fascism, which is anything and anyone that they oppose.

  5. Armchair Lawyer
    June.9.2020 at 1:44 pm

    This is how it goes. History must be overthrown. Gandhi must be thrown down for his racist acts, with Jefferson and Washington close behind.

