Download the Powerpoint Slides for 100 Supreme Court Cases

Randy Barnett and I prepared powerpoint slides for the 100 cases in our new book, An Introduction to Constitutional Law: 100 Supreme Court Cases Everyone Should Know. These slides include photographs of the people and places involved, study guide questions, and brief summaries of the facts of the case.

Last week, I offered to email anyone a link to the library. The reaction was overwhelmingly positive. I heard from law school professors, professors who teach political science and other related disciplines, high school teachers, as well as several longtime VC readers (including one from 2002).

I decided to post all of the files to a shared drive so everyone can benefit from the slides. I hope they are useful for this upcoming year of Zoom Law School. They should work with just about any ConLaw casebook. (Our 100 cases appear in virtually every text). If any professors or teachers would like a review copy of 100 Cases, please let me know.

You can access the entire library at this link: http://bit.ly/100CasesSlides.

Or you can pull up the slides for each individual case here: