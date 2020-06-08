The Volokh Conspiracy
Part I of Interview about My Book "Free to Move" with Yale Law Professor Jack Balkin
Professor Balkin asked me many great questions in interview just published at his Balkinization blog.
Earlier today, Yale Law School Professor Jack Balkin posted Part I of an interview he did with me on his Balkinization blog, about my new book Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration, and Political Freedom. Jack asked some great questions!
We covered a lot of issues including why domestic freedom of movement has more in common with international migration than most people think, why the arguments I advance in Free to Move do not rely on any distinctively libertarian premises, and how the framework for addressing potential downsides of migration that I outline in the book might apply to the coronavirus pandemic.
I am grateful to Jack for this opportunity, and for his thoughtful questions. Part II of the interview will be posted tomorrow.
In the meantime, I am pleased to announce that the audio version of Free to Move is now available for pre-ordering (delivery by June 23). Many readers have asked about this, and Oxford University Press has responded to popular demand by making the audio version available faster than I previously expected. As with the e-book and hard copy editions, 50% of any royalties generated by the audio version will be donated to to charities supporting refugees.
