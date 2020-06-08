Part I of Interview about My Book "Free to Move" with Yale Law Professor Jack Balkin

Earlier today, Yale Law School Professor Jack Balkin posted Part I of an interview he did with me on his Balkinization blog, about my new book Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration, and Political Freedom. Jack asked some great questions!

We covered a lot of issues including why domestic freedom of movement has more in common with international migration than most people think, why the arguments I advance in Free to Move do not rely on any distinctively libertarian premises, and how the framework for addressing potential downsides of migration that I outline in the book might apply to the coronavirus pandemic.

I am grateful to Jack for this opportunity, and for his thoughtful questions. Part II of the interview will be posted tomorrow.

In the meantime, I am pleased to announce that the audio version of Free to Move is now available for pre-ordering (delivery by June 23). Many readers have asked about this, and Oxford University Press has responded to popular demand by making the audio version available faster than I previously expected. As with the e-book and hard copy editions, 50% of any royalties generated by the audio version will be donated to to charities supporting refugees.