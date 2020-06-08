The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Is the Future of Freedom of Speech in Jeopardy?

Constitutional protection of freedom of speech depends on cultural foundations that are being eroded, left and right.

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

Whatever the written Constitution says, whatever precedent says, constitutional rights mean little if there is no public or (especially) elite support behind them. Judges are not immune from the intellectual headwinds nor from their sense of public support for their rulings, and a right that lacks support in public and elite opinion is not worth the paper its written on.

Our president has done his part to undermine free speech norms with his consistent (though so far empty) threats to retaliate against the hostile mainstream media. The threats themselves do not violate the Constitution, but they do undermine support for freedom of the press in his base.

Meanwhile over at the New York Times, a pretty good bellwether of mainstream elite progressive opinion, James Bennett was forced to resign for publishing an op-ed by a sitting Senator, taking the position supported by 58% of the American public that the president should consider using the military restore order to cities plagued by riots to "disperse, detain and ultimately deter lawbreakers," because it offended members of the Times' staff.

Katie Kingsbury, the new acting op-ed editors, has told staff, "Anyone who sees any piece of Opinion journalism, headlines,social posts, photos—you name it—that gives you the slightest pause, please call or text me immediately."

Of course the Times is a private entity and can have whatever op-ed policies it chooses. But the notion that the Times has to be ever on the alert about publishing anything in its *Opinion* pages that may offend even the most sensitive member of its staff, something that Times editors would have laughed at a decade ago, suggests a very troubling decline in the *attitudes* needed to support freedom of speech in the constitutional context.

If these trends continue on left and right, in the long-run the freedom of speech under the First Amendment is in big trouble.

NEXT: Newark Proposed Ordinance Would Ban "All Actions by Hate Groups"

David Bernstein is the University Professor and the Executive Director of the Liberty & Law Center at the Antonin Scalia Law School, George Mason University.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    June.8.2020 at 9:13 am

    Artie Ray Lee Wayne Jim-Bob Kirkland

    Mostly making fun of conservatives | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent | Banned by the Volokh Conspiracy Board Of Censors Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2010, 6:02 p.m.

  2. Brett Bellmore
    June.8.2020 at 9:13 am

    He’s threatening free speech by demonstrating that Presidents have it, too?

    Look, you’re equating empty blather on Trump’s part with actual censorious actions by the left. So, no, realistically free speech is being eroded on the left and on the left. Until the President actually attempts to censor somebody, all the actual censorship is coming from the left.

    The best clue to that is that the ACLU doesn’t mind censorship anymore. If they still thought there was any threat of censorship from the right they’d be keeping up the pretense of caring about free speech.

    1. Michael W. Towns
      June.8.2020 at 9:16 am

      ^^^ This.

  3. Longtobefree
    June.8.2020 at 9:26 am

    “Is the Future of Freedom of Speech in Jeopardy?”
    Yep.

    Just like we second amendment right wing gun nuts have been saying for decades; once they get through with the second, they will go after the first. They are now so confident they are overlapping the efforts.

    Welcome to the revolution.

  4. Armchair Lawyer
    June.8.2020 at 9:47 am

    The NYT is dead.

  5. Sarcastr0
    June.8.2020 at 9:50 am

    What the NYT chooses to publish as an Op-Ed is an editorial decision.

    There is nothing wrong with criticizing that decision.

    1. Brett Bellmore
      June.8.2020 at 9:57 am

      “I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it” and “I disapprove of what you way, and will do everything in my power to legally silence you, while working assiduously to change the law.” have somewhat different implications for the future of free speech, especially when mainstream publishers start taking that latter stance.

  6. Sarcastr0
    June.8.2020 at 10:15 am

    I’m unable to access the comments for the Antifa as terrorist organization post.

Please to post comments