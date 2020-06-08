The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Federalist Society Online Conference on COVID-19 & the Law
The conference promises to be excellent, with a wide range of views (including appearances by such prominent liberals as Ian Ayres, Dan Farber, Nadine Strossen, and Cass Sunstein, among others); I'm on the last panel, and our own Jonathan Adler is on the second panel.
The Federalist Society announces a major conference on COVID-19 & the Law to take place virtually on June 11-12. The conference will consist of six panels covering a range of legal issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Each panel will be available to watch as a webinar and as a live stream. Register now to take part in the webinars!
THURSDAY, JUNE 11
Government vs. Private Decisionmaking
10:00 AM EST
- Prof. Ian Ayres, William K. Townsend Professor of Law, Yale Law School
- Prof. David Hyman, Scott K. Ginsburg Professor of Health Law & Policy, Georgetown University
- Prof. Jason Johnston, Henry L. and Grace Doherty Charitable Foundation Professor of Law; Armistead M. Dobie Professor of Law; and Director, John M. Olin Program in Law and Economics, University of Virginia School of Law
- Prof. Anup Malani, Lee and Brena Freeman Professor of Law, University of Chicago Law School
- Moderator: Eugene Meyer, President and CEO, The Federalist Society
Address
11:30 AM EST
- Hon. Ajit Pai, Chairman, U.S. Federal Communications Commission
Federalism and COVID-19
1:30 PM EST
- Prof. Jonathan Adler, Johan Verheij Memorial Professor of Law, Director of the Center for Business Law & Regulation, Case Western Reserve University School of Law
- Prof. Daniel Farber, Sho Sato Professor of Law; Faculty Director, Center for Law, Energy, & the Environment, University of California, Berkeley
- Karen Harned, Executive Director, National Federation of Independent Business Small Business Legal Center
- Prof. Roderick M. Hills, William T. Comfort, III Professor of Law, New York University School of Law
- Moderator: Kay James, President, The Heritage Foundation
Federal Executive Power and COVID-19
3:30 PM EST
- Hon. C. Boyden Gray, Founding Partner, Boyden Gray & Associates
- Prof. Daniel B. Rodriguez, Harold Washington Professor of Law, Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law
- Prof. Lisa Grow Sun, Professor of Law, BYU J. Reuben Clark Law School
- Moderator: Prof. Gary Lawson, Philip S. Beck Professor of Law, Boston University School of Law
FRIDAY, JUNE 12
COVID-19 and the 2020 Elections
10:00 AM EST
- Dr. Rachel Kleinfeld, Senior Fellow, Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
- Prof. Michael T. Morley, Assistant Professor, Florida State University College of Law
- Prof. Richard H. Pildes, Sudler Family Professor of Constitutional Law, New York University School of Law
- Hon. Bradley A. Smith, Josiah H. Blackmore II/Shirley M. Nault Professor of Law, Capital University Law School
- Moderator: Hon. R. Patrick DeWine, Associate Justice, Supreme Court of Ohio
Regulation or "Don't Let a Good Crisis Go to Waste"
1:30 PM EST
- Prof. Sally Katzen, Professor of Practice and Distinguished Scholar in Residence; Co-Director of the Legislative and Regulatory Process Clinic, New York University School of Law
- Dr. Roger D. Klein, Faculty Fellow, Center for Law, Science & Innovation, Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law, Arizona State University
- Prof. Erika Lietzan, Associate Professor of Law, Center for Intellectual Property and Entrepreneurship, University of Missouri School of Law
- Prof. Paul G. Mahoney, David and Mary Harrison Distinguished Professor of Law, University of Virginia School of Law
- Prof. Cass Sunstein, Robert Walmsley University Professor, Harvard Law School
- Moderator: Prof. Susan E. Dudley, Director, GW Regulatory Studies Center & Distinguished Professor of Practice, Trachtenberg School of Public Policy & Public Administration, The George Washington University
Civil Liberties and COVID-19
3:45 PM EST
- Prof. Julia Mahoney, John S. Battle Professor of Law; Class of 1963 Research Professor in Honor of Graham C. Lilly and Peter W. Low, University of Virginia School of Law
- Prof. Nadine Strossen, John Marshall Harlan II Professor of Law, Emerita, New York Law School; Former President, American Civil Liberties Union, 1991-2008
- Prof. Mila Versteeg, Martha Lubin Karsh and Bruce A. Karsh Bicentennial Professor of Law; Director, Human Rights Program; Senior Fellow, Miller Center, University of Virginia School of Law
- Prof. Eugene Volokh, Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law, UCLA School of Law
- Moderator: Hon. Christopher C. DeMuth, Distinguished Fellow, Hudson Institute