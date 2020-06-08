Colorful Texas Lawyering

I ran across yet another brief filed in a Texas case—this time in federal court—in which the lawyer deliberately used color to set off particular text. (I'm not just talking about URLs that appear in blue because that's often the Word default, but that could equally easily be in black; this was a deliberate choice to use color to emphasize something.) I'd seen it several years ago in state court as well.

Texas lawyers: Is this really common in Texas? (Other lawyers: Does it happen much in your jurisdiction, but I've just missed it?)