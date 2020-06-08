The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

A Framework for Incentive-Oriented Police Reform

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

The tumult over needed police reform reminded me of an idea I had a long time ago, but never wrote up. It's a preliminary sketch of a framework for discussion, I don't claim to have a detailed proposal that would answer all the questions the proposal raises.

Here goes: In a big city like New York, why not divide the police department into, say, five separate operating units, run by separate private companies under contract with the city (with the officers still officers of the state). Judge them annually via an independent consulting firm on various measures, like crime rates, crimes solved, complaints of misbehavior, etc. The company that performs best each year gets to extend its jurisdiction by, say, 5%, the worst performing company loses five percent. Over time, the best company patrols more and more of the city, the worst less and less. Maybe the latter eventually disappears; maybe it improves. The key, though, where unlike today police departments are primarily beholden to political bosses and union leaders, the folks running the operating units would be accountable to objective standards of performance.

Advertisement

NEXT: Is the Future of Freedom of Speech in Jeopardy?

David Bernstein is the University Professor and the Executive Director of the Liberty & Law Center at the Antonin Scalia Law School, George Mason University.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Jett's Pop
    June.8.2020 at 9:31 am

    Does the winning company get more money, either for profit or to hire more officers? Otherwise, the incentives seem backwards.

  2. JohannesDinkle
    June.8.2020 at 9:38 am

    Sort of like charter schools? The police union will love that just as much as the teachers union loves charter schools.

  3. Junkie
    June.8.2020 at 9:42 am

    Over time, nobody wants to police the black people because they don’t want murders or complaints.

    1. William Walsh
      June.8.2020 at 10:09 am

      Perhaps, but on the other hand some police entrepreneurs may want to tackle the challenge and reduce crime rates in troubled parts of town.

      I also suspect that bids on high crime areas might be submitted jointly and those areas patrolled by several of the companies, spreading out the investment and the risk.

  4. MollyGodiva
    June.8.2020 at 9:55 am

    Why not? Because eventually one company will become so big that it’s political influence will be so great that even negative evaluations will not lead to any consequences. Then we wold be stuck with an even less accountable police force.

    1. William Walsh
      June.8.2020 at 10:10 am

      It is impossible to conceive of a less accountable policing system than what we have now.

  5. Armchair Lawyer
    June.8.2020 at 10:15 am

    This is a bad idea for any number of reasons. Let’s hit on a few.

    1. It actively discourages cooperation between police departments.

    -Generally speaking, you want police departments (outside of a couple select areas like internal affairs) to cooperate with one another. When a murder suspect flees from one jurisdiction to another, it’s usually a good idea if the local cops help out. This type of “competition” discourages that. Why use your resources to help someone else’s crime…?

    2. It paradoxically lowers the police resources in high crime areas.

    Some areas have higher crime than other areas. By lowering the amount of resources that go into the high crime areas (because they’re high crime areas, and score “poorly”), it encourages more crime.

    3. It concentrates crime into poorer areas.

    -This “let’s take 5% of your district” idea sounds great…until you realize that the “5%” taken will invariably be the “good” area of the district. No police department is going to want to expand into a high-crime area that will lower its numbers. They’ll get the medium and good areas, leaving the crappy department with the highest crime areas and the lowest budget. In addition, criminals will flock to the area with poor enforcement (because they are less likely to be caught).

    There are more reasons, but this is a poorly designed concept.

  6. Queen Amalthea
    June.8.2020 at 10:19 am

    How about: since I’m not close to an expert on this, I’ll suggest I read up on this from those who are, and maybe *then* toss out a ‘thought experiment?’

  7. Jerry B.
    June.8.2020 at 10:21 am

    The devil in the details here will be developing the metrics for what constitutes success without political interference, and then finding an actual disinterested party to apply them.

    Good luck with that.

  8. ducksalad
    June.8.2020 at 10:24 am

    How about a slight modification.

    The city is divided as you say for purposes of ordinary police services. However, all five organizations have jurisdiction to go after police misconduct anywhere in the city, and when one district makes an arrest of an officer from another, they get some of the other district’s points too.

    If a citizen sees police from 911A kneeling on someone’s neck, at least they can call 911B and hope to get some action.

Please to post comments