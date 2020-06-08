The Volokh Conspiracy

"18 Murders in 24 Hours: Inside the Most Violent Day in 60 Years in Chicago"

From the Chicago Sun Times (Tom Schuba, Sam Charles & Matthew Hendrickson):

The Rev. Michael Pfleger, a longtime crusader against gun violence who leads St. Sabina Church in Auburn Gresham, said it was "open season" last weekend in his neighborhood and others on the South and West sides.

"On Saturday and particularly Sunday, I heard people saying all over, 'Hey, there's no police anywhere, police ain't doing nothing,'" Pfleger said….

Most homicide victims in Chicago are young, black men, and the suspects are, too. But murders have fallen significantly in recent years, along with police-involved shootings. There were 764 murders and 12 fatal police-involved shootings in 2016, compared with 492 murders and three fatal police-involved shootings last year.

"The level of activity experienced over the last week has been unprecedented and the Department is actively investigating multiple incidents across the city and working to determine the motives in these cases," Chicago Police spokesman Thomas Ahern said in a statement….

The article doesn't break down the 18 victims by race, but the 8 victims whose photos were shown (and a 9th who was shot but survived) all appear to be black. Thanks to Gail Heriot's post at InstaPundit for the pointer.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. KevinP
    June.8.2020 at 6:18 pm

    Just another day in a Progressive Paradise.

  2. MK Ultra
    June.8.2020 at 6:22 pm

    Gotta make up for the lockdown months.

  3. Armchair Lawyer
    June.8.2020 at 6:27 pm

    Sad, but true. And it will only get worse.

    https://www.nber.org/papers/w27324

  4. AmosArch
    June.8.2020 at 6:31 pm

    According to activist sources police kill 250 blacks per year. Most of the violent deaths are shootings and in almost all the shootings they have a weapon. There were about 9 unarmed black people shot in 2019

    There are ~2500 black on black homicides according to FBI sources

    Altogether assuming the worst case where every single one of the police deaths were completely unjustified thats 0.001% of black deaths per year. Priorities.

    I guess all Black Lives Matter but some Black Lives Matter more than others.

    1. ThePublius
      June.8.2020 at 6:39 pm

      Black lives only matter to BLM and progressives when they are killed by white people, for whatever reason. Like poor, innocent Michael “Hands up, don’t shoot” Brown.

  5. librarian
    June.8.2020 at 6:38 pm

    They need to put up cameras.

  6. Joe_dallas
    June.8.2020 at 6:40 pm

    “The article doesn’t break down the 18 victims by race, but the 8 victims whose photos were shown (and a 9th who was shot but survived) all appear to be black. ”

    most of the perps were also black.

    Racial profiling based on the demographics of the perps remains valid policing policy.

    1. NToJ
      June.8.2020 at 6:59 pm

      “most of the perps were also black.

      Racial profiling based on the demographics of the perps remains valid policing policy.”

      What do you mean exactly? It’s always proper to use the observable physical traits of the alleged perpetrators to sharpen the focus on potential suspects. For a murder investigation, if you think the cops should engage in “Racial profiling” how do you see that working, precisely? If the alleged perp (from eye witness accounts) is black, between the age of 20-35, male, and average height, it would be a pointless waste of resources for the cops to randomly stop black males between the age of 20-35 of average height, especially in areas with lots of black people (like Chicago).

      Race itself cannot be probable cause in the absence of a description. See US v. Brignoni-Ponce. So what are you suggesting, exactly?

  7. Commenter_XY
    June.8.2020 at 6:59 pm

    You think maybe the Chicago PD is hanging back, just a little? I mean, in between the risk of the job, a nutjob Mayor, the riots, and people now screaming to defund the police….how exactly do you think the Chicago PD would react? Not surprising in the slightest.

    I am sorry to see it and I don’t like it, but I understand it. I cannot imagine what their professional lives are like right now.

  8. Sid Storch
    June.8.2020 at 7:12 pm

    There’s a simple fix. If Rev. Arthur would just speak to these young men, assure them that they’re just as good as us ofay who tend not to kill each other, the resulting wave of self-esteem will lead to a reverence for books over guns.

