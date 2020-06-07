The Volokh Conspiracy
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: June 7, 1965
6/7/1965: Griswold v. Connecticut is decided.
Gun opponents would leave predatory cops armed and their victims helpless.
Two Buffalo police officers have been suspended and the man is in the hospital.
Over and over again, unions have defended bad policing and bad police. It’s time for them to go.
Police violence is a metaphorical disease. Coronavirus is a literal disease.
Reducing law enforcement requires more than merely cutting and shifting a budget.