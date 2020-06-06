The Volokh Conspiracy

How Adversarial is the Relationship Between African Americans and the Police?

Not as adversarial as you might think based on activists' rhetoric.

According to the federal Bureau of Justice Statistics, 8.7% of African Americans initiate contacts with the police annually, vs. 11.9% of whites. By contrast, the police initiate contact with whites and blacks at the same rate of 11%. The gap in the first statistic, one presumes, represents a trust gap between African Americans and whites in the police, and there is plenty of anecdotal evidence that this trust gap exists. Indeed, those figures likely underestimate the trust gap; African Americans are more likely to live in high-crime neighborhoods, which would imply a higher likelihood of calling police to report criminal activity.

On the other hand, some of the rhetoric from Black Lives Matters and other radical activists would suggest that the relationship between African-Americans and the police is almost entirely adversarial. The fact that one out of every twelve African Americans voluntary initiates contact with the police annually strongly suggests otherwise.

David Bernstein is the University Professor and the Executive Director of the Liberty & Law Center at the Antonin Scalia Law School, George Mason University.

  1. regexp
    June.6.2020 at 10:04 am

    What is it like to be this completely out of touch with reality?

    1. David Bernstein
      June.6.2020 at 10:07 am

      Who are you going to believe? Me, or your lying statistics collected by a respected federal agency?

      1. Martinned
        June.6.2020 at 10:11 am

        Lies, damned lies, and statistics…

        But seriously, if you’re not going to control for decades of African Americans being shunted into segregated neighbourhoods with high crime, you might as well post numbers that are completely made up.

        1. David Bernstein
          June.6.2020 at 10:21 am

          I did allude to that issue, but other than homicide, crime victimization rate differentials are not nearly as high as your comment suggests, except for homicide. https://www.bjs.gov/content/pub/pdf/bvvc.pdf

          1. David Bernstein
            June.6.2020 at 10:21 am

            To wit, “Blacks were victims of an estimated 805,000 nonfatal
            violent crimes and of about 8,000 homicides in 2005. While
            blacks accounted for 13% of the U.S. population in 2005,
            they were victims in 15% of all nonfatal violent crimes and
            nearly half of all homicides.”

            1. ThanksForTheFish
              June.6.2020 at 10:44 am

              Sorry to say, your facts mean nothing.

              Next up: court of law are vessels of white privilege. The “people” will decide guilt. French Revolution style.

      2. David Nieporent
        June.6.2020 at 11:02 am

        I don’t think this data point you’re citing can bear the weight you’re putting on it. As I read the underlying questionnaire, it’s not how often you ask the police for help personally; it’s simply how often you contacted them. That would include calling 911 on strangers.

        For example, you’re in your apartment and you hear yelling and violence from the apartment down the hall. Or out your window on the street below. You call 911 to report it. It’s not necessarily because your relationship with the police isn’t adversarial; it’s that you trust the police will come and deal harshly with some other people that are causing trouble. You may have no other contact with the cops at all besides that phone call.

        I don’t know how often that scenario occurs; I’m just saying that “voluntarily initiating contact with police” does not inherently show a good relationship with police.

    2. Armchair Lawyer
      June.6.2020 at 10:34 am

      Why don’t you tell us from first hand experience?

    3. ThanksForTheFish
      June.6.2020 at 10:36 am

      What’s it like to be a know-nothing?

  2. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    June.6.2020 at 10:05 am

    Dear law school deans:

    I submit this blog as evidence for the proposition that no strong law school should hire another movement conservative for a faculty position.

    P.S. If you’re wavering, don’t miss the comments.

    1. ThanksForTheFish
      June.6.2020 at 10:37 am

      Evidence is more than your ignorant bias.

  3. Longtobefree
    June.6.2020 at 10:07 am

    How can you possibly imply, let alone state, that progressive/socialist/totalitarians would lie?
    Have you been thinking again? Stop it! Just accept the narrative and all will be well.

    1. LawTalkingGuy
      June.6.2020 at 10:29 am

      Neat trick where you conflate three different political philosophies into one thing.

  4. Travis Ormsby
    June.6.2020 at 10:24 am

    I think it’s interesting that instead of consulting the dozens of surveys where Black folks share their beliefs about police, DB choose to consult a statistic that, by his own admission doesn’t give us a good measure of those beliefs. Is he like allergic to actually asking Black people what they think?

    1. David Bernstein
      June.6.2020 at 10:37 am

      Maybe because “what do black people say they think about police when surveyed?” is an entirely different question than “how adversarial is the relationship in practical terms?”

      In any event, 40% of African Americans, compared to 68% of whites, have a favorable view of local police. 54% of African Americans, compared to 78% of whites, said they would definitely report a crime. https://www.cato.org/survey-reports/policing-america. Which again shows a significant gap, but not an entirely adversarial relationship.

    2. ThanksForTheFish
      June.6.2020 at 10:41 am

      Are you saying opinions are always right? Trump supporters agree.

  5. Armchair Lawyer
    June.6.2020 at 10:38 am

    Stats don’t change their minds…

    What they seem to enjoy is a lot of white liberal protesters burning down minority neighborhoods for some reason.

    When the Babylon Bee looks like reality, well..

    https://babylonbee.com/news/unity-at-last-kkk-and-rich-liberal-join-in-celebration-as-black-neighborhood-burns

  6. LawTalkingGuy
    June.6.2020 at 10:42 am

    This statistic doesn’t tell us much beyond the fact that rhetoric that is general may have exceptions. It also doesn’t necessarily address the question head on about the relationship anyway.

    How many of those who called the police did so despite having adversarial feelings because they felt that was a less bad option than not calling the police in a particular situation?

    How many of those calls generated negative Or adversarial feelings? Either because the police were unhelpful or dismissive, or they in fact made a situation far worse.

    1. ThanksForTheFish
      June.6.2020 at 10:53 am

      “This statistic doesn’t tell us much beyond the fact”

      Which is why progressives always are ready to give us “context.”

