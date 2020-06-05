The Volokh Conspiracy
University of Washington Urging "Accommodations," "Especially" for "Members of the Black Community," as to Assignments and Exams
"Accommodations might include extra time to finish assignments or providing a 'final examination optional' pathway, for example."
From the University President and other officials:
We are writing to urge you, in these final weeks of the quarter, as assignments become due and exams are taken, to be especially responsive to the needs that your students, especially those who are members of the Black community, may have for accommodations as we conclude the school year. Accommodations might include extra time to finish assignments or providing a "final examination optional" pathway, for example.
Thanks to Prof. Glenn Reynolds (InstaPundit) and Jessica Custodio (Campus Reform) for the pointer