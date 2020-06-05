Pro-Riot & Pro-Police-Abuse

Here's the structure:

Look, normal legal behavior sometimes just doesn't work to achieve Justice.

We've tried and it hasn't done the job.

[Pick your preference:]

The public / government / power elites / etc. won't listen to us until we riot. The criminals won't be deterred unless they know they're facing some street justice from the police (a beating, an arrest even if it's not legally justified, etc.).

We're just doing what needs to be done.

If you're too squeamish, don't interfere with the people who have the guts to do it.