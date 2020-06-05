The Volokh Conspiracy

Pro-Riot & Pro-Police-Abuse

A common thread among two kinds of arguments.

Here's the structure:

Look, normal legal behavior sometimes just doesn't work to achieve Justice.

We've tried and it hasn't done the job.

[Pick your preference:]

  1. The public / government / power elites / etc. won't listen to us until we riot.
  2. The criminals won't be deterred unless they know they're facing some street justice from the police (a beating, an arrest even if it's not legally justified, etc.).

We're just doing what needs to be done.

If you're too squeamish, don't interfere with the people who have the guts to do it.

I'm not advocating either, of course; they are bad means that on balance generally lead to bad ends. And each understandably generates serious blowback: The rioters make lots of people appreciate more the need for police presence; the police abuse makes lots of people appreciate more the need for constraining the police. But I thought I'd note the structural similarity.

  1. Travis Ormsby
    June.5.2020 at 7:18 pm

    This argument assumes that police violence is directed towards justice, as opposed to consolidating power. This assumption is presented without evidence, and contrary to observation.

  2. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    June.5.2020 at 7:20 pm

    Why did the Federalist Society use military equipment, gas, and projectives to clear peaceful, anti-bigotry protesters from Lafayette Park?

    So its chicken could cross the road.

    “Often libertarian,” indeed.

    1. Dr. Ed
      June.5.2020 at 7:39 pm

      The US Secret Service wished to expand their defensive perimeter and I can’t say that I blame them.

      Remember that these are the same folks who were defending Obama and having enough problems with one nut at a time coming over the top of the fence. What are they going to do if 50 do?

      And even if they shoot them — which would be legitimate — at least half the fired rounds will miss, and those rounds will hit people downrange. But if the park is empty, they won’t.

      1. Martinned
        June.5.2020 at 7:49 pm

        Indeed. I can’t believe that the Secret Service hasn’t expanded their perimeter all the way to Dupont Circle yet, just to be on the safe side.

  3. Devin Watkins
    June.5.2020 at 7:24 pm

    I think it depends on if “street justice” means lawful self defense against those that threaten us. Then there is nothing wrong with the second one.

    I would also note that the first one isn’t necessarily wrong either if the formal legal system is corrupt, illegitimate, and/or harmful to the rights of the people. As the Declaration says “whenever any form of government becomes destructive to [the inalienable rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness] it is the right of the people to alter or abolish it.” Is not what these people are trying to do? Alter their form of government because government officers have become destructive of the young black men’s natural right to life?

    1. Eugene Volokh
      June.5.2020 at 7:32 pm

      Devin Watkins: Lawful self-defense is definitely not what I had in mind (it’s certainly not “police abuse”); I’ve clarified the post slightly.

  4. Dr. Ed
    June.5.2020 at 7:34 pm

    My take on this is a bit different — there are a lot of WHITE men (and women) shot by the police, and what the current rioting is telling a lot of impressionable young people is that VIOLENCE WORKS.

    Don’t be surprised to see folks like the Klan start advocating for their victims of police violence. After all, VIOLENCE WORKS — and why not use what works, regardless of the means or methods?

    1. Martinned
      June.5.2020 at 7:48 pm

      You and prof. Volokh are absolutely right! The KKK and BLM are all very fine people who have a reasonable point of view!

      1. Dr. Ed
        June.5.2020 at 7:52 pm

        The thug who took the rifles into Cornell wound up as the head of TIAA/CREF.

        Violence works — and it ought not to. Not in a civilized society.

  5. Stephen Lathrop
    June.5.2020 at 7:42 pm

    The structural similarity between two bad arguments? Not interesting.

    The demands are two-fold, not exclusive. On one hand, peaceable assembly, free speech, and the right of petition must be protected. On the other hand, rioting and looting must be stopped and prosecuted. Both objective must be accomplished according to law.

    The problem is leadership, in both cases. Means are available, at least for now, to keep protests orderly, to protect rights, and to guard property.

    If leaders, and particularly President Trump, continue to create gratuitous provocations, the protests might grow to overwhelm the means of control. It would be a great thing for the nation if other elected Republicans came to their senses, saw the peril, and reined Trump in.

    1. Dr. Ed
      June.5.2020 at 7:49 pm

      Yes, because appeasement works so well.
      Ever hear of a man named Neville Chamberlain?

      These are Obama’s Children, and we are going to have to start shooting them to put an end to this. It gives me no joy to say that, but they have been allowed to do anything for so long that it’s kill them or surrender and that’s not acceptable.

      TRUMP 2020, Pence 2024!

  6. Martinned
    June.5.2020 at 7:42 pm

    … And the winning streak continues! I’ll take bothsideism for $400, Alex!

  7. librarian
    June.5.2020 at 7:51 pm

    Wow, what a chicken and egg problem.

Please to post comments