Powerpoint Slides and other resources for 100 Supreme Court cases.

Randy Barnett and I prepared powerpoint slides for the 100 cases in our new supplement. The slides include photographs of the people and places involved, study guide questions, and brief summaries of the facts of the case. We plan to add multiple choice questions and a teacher's manual soon. These resources, along with our video library, will be super helpful for teaching constitutional law in a remote environment.

Here is a preview of our slides for Youngstown Sheet & Tube Co. v. Sawyer.

If anyone would like access to the entire library, please email me: josh-at-joshblackman-dotcom. We're happy to share. With so many classes going virtual this fall, these resources may be helpful to keep students engaged.

I've pasted below the list of all 100 cases, sorted chronologically, which you can peruse.