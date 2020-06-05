Coronavirus

Hydroxychloroquine 'Is Not a Treatment for COVID-19. It Doesn't Work.'

The antimalarial drug is being removed from United Kingdom's RECOVERY trial evaluating COVID-19 therapies.

|

hydroxybottledreamstime
(Simone Hogan | Dreamstime.com)

A British research team has concluded that hydroxychloroquine is not an effective treatment for COVID-19 and has halted its use in the United Kingdom's RECOVERY trial. That trial was established in March to evaluate the efficacy of various medicines for the treatment of COVID-19.

The Independent Data Monitoring Committee for the trials conducted an unblinded review of the hydroxychloroquine data. Based on that review, the researchers have concluded that "there is no beneficial effect of hydroxychloroquine in patients hospitalised with COVID-19." Martin Landray, one of the principal investigators, told reporters: "This is not a treatment for COVID-19. It doesn't work."

According to the statement from the RECOVERY trial investigators,

A total of 1542 patients were randomised to hydroxychloroquine and compared with 3132 patients randomised to usual care alone. There was no significant difference in the primary endpoint of 28-day mortality….There was also no evidence of beneficial effects on hospital stay duration or other outcomes.

These data convincingly rule out any meaningful mortality benefit of hydroxychloroquine in patients hospitalised with COVID-19.

"The RECOVERY Trial has shown that hydroxychloroquine is not an effective treatment in patients hospitalised with COVID-19," said Peter Horby, the chief investigator for the trial, in the statement. "Although it is disappointing that this treatment has been shown to be ineffective, it does allow us to focus care and research on more promising drugs."

While the RECOVERY researchers was looking into hydroxychloroquine's effects on hospitalized patients, an American-Canadian team of researchers was concluding that the drug also does not work as preventive treatment.

Based on some observational studies, some proponents of hydroxychloroquine remain enthusiastic about the possibility that adding zinc will boost the drug's efficacy. Forthcoming results from ongoing trials will eventually corroborate or refute that lingering hope.

In the wake of the now scandalously discredited observational hydroxychloroquine study published on May 22 in The Lancet, these results should help clinicians, patients, the public and policymakers make better decisions about how best to treat COVID-19.

NEXT: 3 Supreme Court Cases to Watch This Month

Ronald Bailey is science correspondent at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Sometimes a Great Notion
    June.5.2020 at 2:39 pm

    No one cares anymore, Bailey. We’ve more on to the new debate of whether to abolish all police forces or declare marshal law. Choose your side!

    1. Sometimes a Great Notion
      June.5.2020 at 2:41 pm

      Moved. Damn you Reason and your lack of an edit button.

      1. Nardz
        June.5.2020 at 2:53 pm

        Martial

        1. suzanjass
          June.5.2020 at 3:00 pm

          Start earning today from $600 to $754 easily by working online from home. Last month i have generate and received $19663 from this job by giving this only maximum 2 hours a day of my life. Easiest job in the world and ecarning from this job are just awesome.UBf Everybody can now get this job and start earning cash online right now by just follow instructions click on this link and vist tabs( Home, Media, Tech ) for more details thanks………. Online Jobs Provid

    2. Pro Pho
      June.5.2020 at 2:55 pm

      I care. Thank you for your science reporting, Ron Bailey.

      1. Michael "hey Obama you missed" Flynn
        June.5.2020 at 3:12 pm

        nah you’re just playing douchebag contrarian sarc

  2. A Thinking Mind
    June.5.2020 at 2:40 pm

    Legitimate question: What about zinc by itself? We’re constantly asking about the combination of H-drug with zinc, but what if zinc by itself is conveying all the benefits?

    Also, yet another week of waffling between definitive “yes it does” and “no it doesn’t” answers. Can’t someone just flat out admit that they aren’t able to conclusively declare anything? That’s like the most scientific principle-know what you don’t know.

    1. Juice
      June.5.2020 at 3:02 pm

      I’ve been taking zinc picolinate in addition to my usually overdosing of vitamin C. If it does nothing against coronavirus at least in increases my semen loads. 🙂

  3. sarcasmic
    June.5.2020 at 2:41 pm

    Total TDS. Love Trump or leave the country you unpatriotic fucks.

    1. Pro Pho
      June.5.2020 at 2:57 pm

      His birthday is coming up. Every true American should celebrate the most libertarian president ever, who has done more for black people than anyone, with the possible exception of Lincoln.

      1. Michael "hey Obama you missed" Flynn
        June.5.2020 at 3:13 pm

        why are you talking to yourself?

  4. speedylee
    June.5.2020 at 2:43 pm

    Here’s a study I’d like to see (assuming you could have any study that isn’t biased in some way). Healthy intake and choices vs not healthy intake. I’d bet it’d be eye opening.

    But I don’t believe anything anyone says anymore so I guess there’s no fucking point.

    1. Nail
      June.5.2020 at 2:46 pm

      I don’t believe anything anyone says anymore so I guess there’s no fucking point.

      yea pretty much this.

    2. Ron
      June.5.2020 at 3:06 pm

      I wonder if anyone will trust anyone anymore. They will call us science denialist but the scientist did it to themselves. I see Live Science to a political pro antifa spin this morning, if they go full liberal politics like Scientific American did years ago I’ll quit reading them as well. Its to bad

  5. Compelled Speechless
    June.5.2020 at 3:12 pm

    I get the feeling that Ron isn’t so much the science reporter anymore. I think he has narrowed his focus to only hydroxychloroquine and whether or not it helps cure the thing that apparently everyone completely forgot about. I’m just basing this on his last 87 posts, so I could be wrong.

  6. Ra's al Gore
    June.5.2020 at 3:14 pm

    ‘Science’ can go get its act together, take the time necessary, and come back with a tested drug or vaccine. Other than that, ‘science’ can fuck right off.

    https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2020/06/protests-carry-risk-even-when-theyre-justified/612652/
    …To help would-be protesters reach an informed judgment, public-health experts and journalists alike should strive to provide a neutral accounting of the risks involved. The blunt truth is that those risks include at least some chance of death and disease on a terrifying scale. Protesters objecting to police killings deserve warnings as blunt as what protesters objecting to shutdowns got, not politeness that leaves them less prepared to stay safe. To frame today’s protests not only as a defensible choice but as a choice validated by experts––as if their expertise somehow encompassed all the trade-offs implicit in the judgment—is to pass politics off as public health.

    On matters of life and death, the reinforcement of progressive social-justice narratives should not get in the way of simple truth-telling. And when it does, it will only undermine the influence of those charged with informing Americans about the pandemic. The fallout: More Americans will decline to heed any public-health advice or journalism, seeing it as ideological and hypocritical.

  7. Ra's al Gore
    June.5.2020 at 3:15 pm

    I eagerly await this study’s retraction.

  8. Mickey Rat
    June.5.2020 at 3:17 pm

    At this point I do not know how to evaluate this as it has bizarrely become a political issue rather than the answer being of interest to medical science.

Please to post comments