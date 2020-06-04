The Volokh Conspiracy

L.A. Politicians Planning Big Gift to Gun Industry, Private Security Companies

The likely unintentional result if the City of Los Angeles implements its plans to reduce the police department budget (now $1.8B) by $100-150M.

Garcetti spoke of "reinvesting in black communities and communities of color."

The mayor proceeded to announce $250 million in cuts to the proposed budget and to reallocate those dollars to communities of color, "so we can invest in jobs, in education and healing." L.A. Police Commission President Eileen Decker then announced that $100 million-$150 million of those cuts would come from the police department budget.

I doubt this will on balance help black and Hispanic Angelenos, who are especially at risk of the violent crime that police are most needed to fight (much more so than of the violent crime that the police do indeed sometimes commit), see, e.g., these homicide statistics. But it surely will lead more people to conclude that, as police protection declines, self-protection becomes all the more valuable—as does private security, for the few rich enough to afford it.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. KevinP
    June.4.2020 at 8:39 pm

    There is actually a poll that shows that 90% of blacks and Hispanics think that their neighborhoods need MORE police officers, not less.

    And many of them in the same poll are ALSO concerned about police misconduct, proving that ordinary people can hold more nuanced and balanced views than their educated betters. (Cue: Arthur Kirkland).

    As a small-l libertarian, I have long been concerned about police misconduct against all citizens, especially exacerbated by militarization, qualified immunity, civil forfeiture and unaccountable police unions.

    But I will observe that in the utopia that will come to be after the police are abolished, everyone will carry an AR15 as if it is a Gucci handbag and the rioters and looters will either be machine gunned or sold as slaves.

  2. Eddy
    June.4.2020 at 8:43 pm

    “for the few rich enough to afford it”

    Like Garcetti?

  3. dwb68
    June.4.2020 at 8:57 pm

    Municipalities cannot afford the pensions anyway. With the unfunded municipal pension bubble ready to pop, seems inevitable to me that support for public unions wanes. Long term, I see this as a good thing for accountable government.

    1. dwb68
      June.4.2020 at 8:59 pm

      The real question is not “whether” public support for public sector unions like the police decline, its whether Republicans will be smart enough to get ahead of this and lead the charge.

  4. ThePublius
    June.4.2020 at 9:03 pm

    I don’t understand ho wit’s even legal for the city govt. to reallocate funds in the budget to political organizations.

