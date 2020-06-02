On June 11 & 12, the Federalist Society for Law & Public Policy Studies will be hosting a virtual conference on "Covid-19 & the Law." The various panels, each of which will be presented as a stand-alone webinar, cover a range of topics, including federalism, civil liberties, executive powers, public vs. private decisionmaking, and the 2020 elections. There is a keynote speech by Ajit Pai, Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission. Speakers include Ian Ayres, Susan Dudley, Nadine Strossen, Daniel Farber, Cass Sunstein, Jack Goldsmith, Mila Versteeg, and our own Eugene Volokh, among others. (I'll be speaking as well.) Registration information is here.