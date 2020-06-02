The Volokh Conspiracy
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: June 2, 1952
6/2/1952: Youngstown Sheet & Tube Co. v. Sawyer decided.
Aggressive police tactics are likely to worsen the situation.
"Although California's guidelines place restrictions on places of worship," Roberts wrote, "those restrictions appear consistent with the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment."
What happened to staying at home to keep grandparents safe no matter what?
They're using their Second Amendment rights to protect local businesses from riots and looting.
The Supreme Court could announce as early as Monday that it's revisiting qualified immunity, a doctrine that shields rotten cops from civil rights lawsuits.