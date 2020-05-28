The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Will the Faithless Electors Cases "Do Grave Damage to Originalism"?

Professor McGinnis worries that "some justices who might be thought to harbor originalist sympathies openly appealed to consequentialist arguments"

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court heard oral argument in the so-called "faithless electors" cases, Chiafalo v. Washington and Colorado Department of State v. BacaProfessor John McGinnis worries that originalists on the Court may let pragmatic concerns trump original meaning altogether.

John compares these cases to Noel Canning: these cases lack any controlling precedent, and can be decided without regard to stare decisis.

The cases' significance for originalism stems from the absence of controlling Court precedent on the question of a presidential elector's discretion. Most Supreme Court cases have prior cases that arguably dispose of the issue, but these do not. The only case about the obligations imposed on electors, Ray v. Blair, concerned moral pledges that parties required of the electors, not the very different question of whether the electors' choice can be disciplined by law. In their lack of controlling precedents, these new cases resemble NLRB v. Noel Canning, in which the Court had to address, for the first time in its jurisprudence, certain important questions about the scope of the Recess Appointments Clause.

I analogize Noel Canning to originalism in "precedential open fields, as opposed to deep in the thicket." There are no institutional constraints to follow some wayward precedent from the Warren Court. Here, the faint-hearted originalists can't hide behind stare decisis.

Instead, McGinnis warns, they'll hide behind precedent-by-another name: call it the "chaos" theory of constitutional law:

Unfortunately, if the oral argument for the cases about presidential electors is any indication, the Court may do grave damage to originalism by suggesting that the bad consequences of a constitutional provision or practice subsequent to the time of its enactment can override its original meaning….

And in oral argument, some justices who might be thought to harbor originalist sympathies openly appealed to consequentialist arguments. For instance, Justice Kavanaugh suggested that when it is a "close call" on meaning, the Court might consider avoiding the "chaos" that he implied might follow from a decision allowing electoral discretion.

John explains that the Justices' concerns for "slippery slopes" will always trump original meaning;

Furthermore, who is to decide how "close" the case must be to permit the consideration of consequences? That is a slippery slope that will allow the original meaning to become merely one consideration among many. For instance, assume that the question of whether the Second Amendment protects an individual right to bear arms is close, even if the better view tips in its favor. Kavanaugh's approach would authorize judges to decide the case based on their assessment of the consequences of various gun control measures.

At bottom, a ruling against the electors could "bury originalism."

As Mike Rappaport and I have argued, it is constitutional for judges to follow Court precedent rather than original meaning. It is even warranted in certain, limited circumstances. Originalists need to frame better-reticulated rules about what those circumstances are. But inviting judges to consider the consequences of their decisions or the recent practice of other governmental actors as guides to interpretation threatens to bury originalism.

Seth Barrett Tillman and I had similar concerns after oral arguments. We wrote two posts about how to properly characterize electors as a matter of original public meaning: we think they hold "public trusts under the United States." But we acknowledged that some of the Justices worried about that "chaos" that could result in a judgment for the electors. As a result, we offered a middle-ground approach to help reconcile the original public meaning of the Constitution with pragmatic concerns. If the Court is truly motivated by a desire to avoid "chaos," and cannot rule that electors have discretion, our approach helps to avoid originalism's burial.

Advertisement

NEXT: Trump's Executive Order on Twitter Is a Total Mess

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. ducksalad
    May.28.2020 at 11:26 am

    With all due respect Prof. Blackman, that “middle-ground approach” offered in your earlier posts was not very plausible. It relied on a scheme where the electors were only officially appointed after they had cast their vote.

    Your approach doesn’t do any favors for originalism or textualism, either. The text straight up says the votes will be cast by electors, not by potential elector appointees, and there is no evidence that the original meaning for anyone involved some paradox where an elector votes and doesn’t vote (or is appointed and not appointed) at the same time.

  2. wearingit
    May.28.2020 at 11:31 am

    We’d all be better off if we ditched this shit system anyhow and just went popular vote where one person=one vote. Small, unpopulated states still have the Senate to hold everything up anyway.

  3. Eddy
    May.28.2020 at 11:36 am

    Why not just say that when Congress counts the electoral vote, its count is authoritative and cannot be questioned in any court? I think that could work as an originalist analysis.

    1. Krychek_2
      May.28.2020 at 12:09 pm

      That would work most of the time, up until we had an election in which it was close enough that a faithless elector or two would actually change the outcome, or throw the election itself to Congress. I can see multiple possible outcomes at that point, most of them not good.

  4. Sebastian Cremmington
    May.28.2020 at 11:42 am

    If Stare Decisis were so important then in Heller Scalia wouldn’t have needed to engage in broad constructionism he could have simply fleshed out Cruikshank…and then in McDonald he could have incorporated Cruikshank.

    1. Brett Bellmore
      May.28.2020 at 12:07 pm

      I don’t suppose he wanted to start with Cruikshank, since it’s central finding was, “14th amendment? Ptui!”

  5. Brett Bellmore
    May.28.2020 at 12:02 pm

    Originalism starts pre-buried by consequence of the fact that the Justices are chosen by politicians who don’t want to be bound to the original meaning of the Constitution. At most it can be a restraining force on the margins, and compel the Justices to offer BS rationales rather than just openly say they despise the Constitution, and don’t mean to follow it.

Please to post comments