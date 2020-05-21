The Volokh Conspiracy

What are Presidential Electors?

Marbury v. Madison and McCulloch v. Maryland could help decide the Faithless Electors Cases

[This post was co-authored with Professor Seth Barrett Tillman]

Last week, we posed three questions concerning the characterization of presidential electors. Are they "subordinate state officers"? Do they perform a "federal function"? Do they hold a "Public Trust under the United States"? In this post we will answer each of these three questions. 

First, electors cannot be "state officers," of any kind. These positions were created by the Constitution. In light of U.S. Term Limits v. Thornton (1995), the power to regulate electors "is not part of the original powers of sovereignty that the Tenth Amendment reserved to the States . . . because that Amendment could only 'reserve' that which existed before." The position of federal elector for President and Vice President was created by the Constitution of 1788. 

We do not take a position on the question presented in Thornton: whether states have the power to enact ballot access laws that, as a practical matter, impose additional substantive qualifications on members of Congress. Rather, our analysis turns solely on the issue of whether the states have the authority to constrain the discretion of federal presidential electors when casting their ballot for president and vice president. We think this issue is akin to whether states have the authority to constrain the discretion of Senators, for example. Prior to the Seventeenth Amendment, state legislatures chose these federal officials; no one would have contended that the states could control the discretion of Senators as "subordinate" state officials.

Second, Ray v. Blair (1952) held that electors perform a "federal function" established by the Constitution. Nevertheless, Ray also held that electors are not "federal officers or agents." You may ask, doesn't the phrase "federal officers and agents" include everyone in the federal government? Not necessarily. 

What is a "federal officer"? Here, the relevant precedents are U.S. v. Hartwell (1868) and U.S. v. Germaine (1878). (We discussed both cases on Lawfare). The latter case held:

[T]he term [office] embraces the ideas of tenure, duration, emolument, and duties, and that the latter [that is, the duties] were continuing and permanent, not occasional or temporary. In the case before us, the duties are not continuing and permanent, and they are occasional and intermittent. 

Electors cannot hold a federal "office" in light of Germaine. Their temporary positions lack duration. They are established for a very brief time. As soon as they vote for President and Vice President, their "federal function" has concluded, and the position terminates. Such an ephemeral position cannot be considered an "office" or an "officer," under the rule in Germaine. Furthermore, Germaine explains an office has "duties," plural. (In contrast, the term "emolument," which is used in the same sentence as duties, is singular.) Electors do not have duties, plural; rather, they have a single duty: voting for President and Vice President. Finally, the federal government has never given electors an "emolument" for performing their "federal function." For these reasons, characterizing electors as "officers" is inconsistent with long-standing precedent. 

What is a federal "agent," the other term used in Ray? That phrase was also used in Fitzgerald v. Green (1890). Germaine analogized an "agent" with an "employee working for the federal government and paid by it." We are not entirely sure that Germaine (1878) and Fitzgerald (1890)–decided only twelve years apart–used the word "agent" in the same fashion. But we think that analogy works, and is also consistent with the Supreme Court's decision in Buckley v. Valeo (1976). Buckley also cited Germaine to highlight the distinction between "officers of the United States" and "employees of the United States." The latter "are lesser functionaries subordinate to officers of the United States," whereas the former—that is, the FEC commission members discussed in Buckley—are "appointed for a statutory term, are not subject to the control or direction of any other executive, judicial, or legislative authority." And the federal government has never "paid" electors.

The phrases "federal officer" and "federal agents" sweep in most positions within the federal government, but these phrases do not include all positions within the federal government. Many commentators have understood that Ray's "federal officers and agents"-language extends to all federal positions. Therefore, they concluded that electors do not fit anywhere in the universe of federal positions, and it would follow that electors must be state officials. For example, in Buckley v. Valeo, the D.C. Circuit read Fitzgerald v. Green (1890) in this fashion. The court stated in an Appendix, "a Presidential elector is a state officer, not a federal one."

We think these commentators have misunderstood Ray's "federal officers and agents"-language. First, Thornton rejects the notion that electors are state officials. (The D.C. Circuit's decision in Buckley predated, and is inconsistent with, Thornton.) Second, there are other federal positions that are not considered "federal officers or agents." 

We think Ray's "federal office or agent"-language is best read to track the Electoral Incompatibility Clause. That clause provides, "no Senator or Representative, or Person holding an Office of Trust or Profit under the United States, shall be appointed an Elector." The phrase "Office of Trust or Profit under the United States," in our view, covers all appointed positions in the legislative, executive, and judicial branches. This "office"-language does not prohibit Representatives and Senators from serving as electors; rather, the text of the provision expressly excludes Representatives and Senators from serving as electors. Simply put, electors "are not federal officers or agents" because the Elector Incompatibility Clause already prohibits "federal officers or agents" from serving as electors. The phrase "Office … under the United States"-language prevents "federal officers and agents" from taking the position of elector. But that conclusion does not resolve the status of what precisely electors are.

Third, we think–and the faithless electors agree–that an elector holds a "public Trust under the United States." This language is used in Article VI's Religious Test Clause. The phrase "public trust under the United States" reaches federal positions that are not subject to supervision in the normal course of their duties. We developed this position in our prior post. If we are correct that electors hold "public trusts under the United States," then the State of Washington, which fined a faithless elector, has a Bank of the United States problem. McCulloch v. Maryland held that states cannot discipline persons holding federal positions for performing federal functions. "The power to tax involves the power to destroy," Chief Justice John Marshall wrote. Therefore, the state lacks the "power to control the constitutional measures" of the federal government, which the Constitution "declared to be supreme." We can draw an analogy between McCulloch and the faithless electors cases. In the former decision, it was explained that a state cannot discipline a federal functionary for performing a federal function (i.e., a person working in the federal bank). And in the modern faithless elector cases, states should not have the power to penalize or fine persons holding a public trust under the United States for performing their constitutionally mandated federal function (i.e., casting their electoral vote). 

The precise characterization of the electors is very important. During oral arguments, only Justice Thomas seemed interested in this question. Should the Court fail to resolve this issue, that failure is likely to create unintended ripple effects in constitutional jurisprudence, more broadly. A ruling that electors are "subordinate" state officers would undermine the core reasoning of Thornton, and, perhaps, Powell v. McCormack. A ruling that electors are federal "officers" would conflict with Ray. Perhaps the Court could simply describe electors as constitutional unicorns–sui generis creatures of unknown provenance. If so, it would appear that the states should lack the reserved power to control these actors. 

On the other hand, characterizing electors as holding a "public trust under the United States" would be consistent with the Court's case law. And that ruling could lead to a victory for the faithless electors. We say could because the states could still prevail, depending on how their election laws were drafted. Some of these laws purportedly bind electors before they cast votes under state law, and other laws discipline or fine electors after they cast votes under state law. The former laws are permissible; the latter laws are not.

Marbury v. Madison suggests that something of a middle position is possible. This seminal case could allow the Court to chart a narrow path between the Scylla of characterizing electors as "subordinate" state officials, and the Charybdis of characterizing them as "federal officers or agents." As all law students learn, Marbury posed the question of when an appointment becomes final. In Marbury, Chief Justice Marshall affirmed that Congress has the power to chart a "precise course accurately marked out by law," to complete the appointment. Chief Justice Marshall concluded that "since [William Marbury's commission] was signed by the President, and sealed by the secretary of state, [Marbury] was appointed." (This analysis is based on an amicus brief Blackman authored in 2015). Ultimately, Chief Justice Marshall held that delivery of the commission was not necessary to finalize the appointment. Rather, the final act was sealing the commission following the President's assent. 

We can draw an analogy from Marbury v. Madison to Colorado v. Baca. We start from a basic proposition: state law determines when the position of elector vests in a candidate for elector. The next proposition is contested, but we think correct as a matter of original public meaning: once the position is vested in a candidate for elector, then state efforts to constrain the elector's discretion to vote consistently with their pre-general election pledges are highly dubious. But, we think it is uncontested that states retain the authority to regulate the behavior of a candidate for elector before his appointment becomes final under state law. For example, consider Justice Thomas's dissent in Thornton. He explained "we have long understood that [states] do have the power (as far as the Federal Constitution is concerned) to set qualifications for their Presidential electors." These qualifications are relevant prior to the elector's appointment becoming final. 

This precise issue was flagged during oral arguments in Chiafalo v. Washington. Justice Breyer asked Lawrence Lessig about a hypothetical state law that required electors to be permanent residents. Breyer asked, "what happens if, in fact, Mr. Smith, who is a permanent resident when elected, changes his residency and goes to a different state before the vote is cast? Now he is not a permanent resident." Lessig replied that this elector could be replaced. "The difference," Lessig said, "is the line between the appointment and the voting." Lessig added, "The Constitution draws that line . . . But, once the voting starts, the State disappears." We would slightly modify Lessig's statement: once the appointment becomes final, "the State disappears." Our position has a virtue over Lessig's position: ours has a stronger textual anchor. Article II, § 1, cl. 2, provides "Each State shall appoint [Electors], in such Manner as the Legislature thereof may direct…." States have plenary authority to appoint electors. And that authority includes the power to set the qualifications to finalize such appointments.

We suggest that state law may provide that an elector is not actually appointed until he votes in compliance with his pledge under state law. Under such a state legislative regime, a person who purports to vote inconsistently with that pledge would not have become an elector in the first instance. First, the state could choose to disregard that faithless "elector's" purported "vote," for it was not made by an actual elector. Second, the state could replace that would-be faithless elector with another individual who complies with the pledge. Here, we draw an analogy to a common, long-standing, and well-pedigreed state practice: states routinely appoint substitute electors when a purported "elector" fails to attend the meeting of that state's electors. Third, the state could also fine a would-be faithless "elector," consistent with McCulloch, because such a person never actually held any federal position.

To put it another way, before a person has been appointed as an elector pursuant to state law, that person should be considered an elector-elect or an elector-pro tempore; that is, an elector in waiting. The states have the authority to regulate an elector-elect if he fails to comply with state law. At that juncture, he does not yet have a federal position of any sort.

This Marbury-inspired middle-ground allows the Court to avoid the McCulloch problem; to rule consistently with Ray; and leaves Thornton's Tenth-Amendment-related reasoning intact. And it would avoid any "chaos" that would result in a victory for the faithless electors in Baca and Chiafalo. Moreover, the Court would not have to resolve the hard constitutional question of whether a state can constrain an elector's discretion in voting for President and Vice President. This middle ground punts on that question.

If the Supreme Court adopts the position which we have outlined, some states might have to clarify when an elector's appointment becomes final, if state law does not already make this point clear. And there is still time to do so before the next general election. We are not alone in this view. Our position, which ties state control over electors to when the position of elector vests, is largely consistent with the position advanced by the amicus brief from the National Conference of Commissioners on Uniform State Laws.

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

  1. Eddy
    May.21.2020 at 5:25 pm

    But who gets to *decide* who’s a real elector?

    I’d think that would be up to Congress, which is responsible for counting the votes. So if they want to count an elector or if they refuse, how would it be any court’s business to second-guess Congress? (Imagine a presidential election being litigated all during a elected President’s term!)

  2. Dilan Esper
    May.21.2020 at 5:36 pm

    I kind of liked the canon of construction suggested by Justice Kavanaugh during oral argument: “avoid chaos”. And that canon militates clearly against striking down state restrictions of electors.

    1. librarian
      May.21.2020 at 6:04 pm

      “Avoid chaos” does seem to be the overarching theme in many cases.

    2. ducksalad
      May.21.2020 at 6:06 pm

      You count the votes and see if anyone has a majority. What’s chaotic about that?

      It’s only chaotic in the same way that senators might vote contrary to the interests of the people who elected them, or jurors might vote contrary to the wishes of the lawyers that gave them the thumbs up during selection.

  3. Don Nico
    May.21.2020 at 5:37 pm

    Blackman’s discourse neglect another possibility, namely that the electors are special employees of the federal government as are members of federal advisory committee. The word
    “special” denotes that the persons are uncompensated (receive no emoluments) to execute their duty (to provide advice on matters specified and limited to those specified by the cognizant federal official). Special employees are bound by and must sign conflict of interest statutes and regulations.
    Special employees are not government officials or officers but occupy a narrow middle ground with a duty and concommitant privilege of access to non-public data.

  4. ducksalad
    May.21.2020 at 5:46 pm

    How about saying electors are similar to jurors? The state can set up qualifications and a system for deciding who will serve, but they aren’t subordinate officers and (normally) can’t be directed how to vote.

    1. TwelveInchPianist
      May.21.2020 at 6:11 pm

      Electors are significantly different than jurors. Jurors need to have a degree of independence that doesn’t seem to be required for electors. Jurors can’t even pledge to vote a certain way, regardless of whether the pledge is enforced.

      1. ducksalad
        May.21.2020 at 6:35 pm

        Now that would be fun….prohibit electors from pledging to a particular candidate.

  5. SundanceInGlentucky
    May.21.2020 at 5:52 pm

    I agree with most of your analysis. Trying to wiggle a way for states to replace electors fall flat.

    “The Electors shall meet in their respective states, and vote by ballot for President and Vice-President,” Simple reading is the vote must be done by an elector. Not by a potential elector. Words are important.

    Your attempt, while noble and trying to give the states an out.
    “We suggest that state law may provide that an elector is not actually appointed until he votes in compliance with his pledge under state law. ” and “At that juncture, he does not yet have a federal position of any sort.” To read “he Electors shall meet in their respective states, and vote” as vote then elector would be pig latin.

  6. bernard11
    May.21.2020 at 5:56 pm

    Perhaps the Court could simply describe electors as constitutional unicorns–sui generis creatures of unknown provenance.

    That is my thought. Why the need to shove them into one of those categories. They are electors.

    If so, it would appear that the states should lack the reserved power to control these actors.

    I don’t see why that follows. The state legislature gets to decide how electors are chosen. Why that couldn’t encompass a requirement that the candidate for elector pledge to vote for specific individuals for President and VP (or else declare himself “unpledged”) is not clear to me, and for that to be meaningful requires that the state be able to penalize those who violate their pledges.

    It’s nice to see that Blackman, after working his way through his maze of types of officers and offices and whatnot, develops a scheme that avoids chaos, but it looks awfully convoluted to me, hence vulnerable to attack from some other lawyer.

    The whole issue is utter BS. It’s hard to believe lawyers, judges and legal faculty are forced to spend time on this nonsense.

    1. cmcc_aus
      May.21.2020 at 6:11 pm

      I’m with you. I think that they are unicorns, and unicorns exist under whatever magical powers create them. In other words, I disagree with Blackman’s suggestion that if they are sui generis, then the state doesn’t have the power to constrain them. I like the step-by-step logic of saying that they are electors-in-waiting, appointed by the state for the specific function of voting for the presidential candidate selected by the voters of the state, and that they serve as electors until that time when they have marked their ballots and the state’s ballot pack is sealed and marked as ready to deliver to Washington. But until that pack is sealed, the elector may be replaced. That stand’s up to Kavanaugh’s suggestion of ‘avoiding chaos’.

  7. Armchair Lawyer
    May.21.2020 at 5:58 pm

    I think the out you propose “The elector isn’t an elector until they vote like we want them to” is too cute.

    I prefer the alternate solution. An elector signs a contract with the people of the state to vote as the election results indicate. Once the elector signs the contract, the state can nominate the person an elector.

    The elector can violate their contract (and vote for someone else), but must pay the penalties for violation of the contract, under civil law.

    1. ducksalad
      May.21.2020 at 6:12 pm

      If it was that easy, we’d already have candidates for public office signing contracts to deliver what they promised. Hasn’t happened.

      Which brings up the fact that electors are elected. The way this question ought to be phrased is, “what do we do when elected officials don’t fulfill their pledges”, and the answer is mostly “just suck it up and take it”.

      1. bernard11
        May.21.2020 at 6:23 pm

        But the choice the elector faces is orders of magnitude simpler than those faced by elected officials such as governors or legislators. It’s an extremely simple one-shot vote for one of a very small number of candidates. There’s no need for compromises or tradeoffs, no argument over whether the elector kept his word.

        It’s trivial to know whether the pledge has been fulfilled.

  8. Don Nico
    May.21.2020 at 6:08 pm

    Question:
    What statement(s), if any, must electors sign before they are entitled to carry out out their duty?

  9. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    May.21.2020 at 6:12 pm

    We suggest that state law may provide that an elector is not actually appointed until he votes in compliance with his pledge under state law.

    How can an unappointed elector vote? You set up a nice chicken-and-egg catch-22 there.

